 

DSG Global Establishing Record Installs and Generating Multi-million Dollar Pipeline in Q4 2020

   ~ Overwhelming demand for Pacer single rider golf cars equipped with the world’s best GPS system in the industry

SURREY, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT”), announced today recent installs in Australia, New Zealand, and California. The Company has reached record installs in the 2020 fourth quarter, generating a multi-million dollar pipeline.

The Vantage Tag Systems has become the product of choice while clubs are demanding rugged, reliable, low cost course management systems with installations in championship courses in California, Virginia, Florida, and Arizona to only mention a few. DSG also just completed installing three (3) courses in Spain and Tachayo Japan, along with recent installs in Australia, New Zealand.

Due to the high demand, DSG is increasing the Company’s operations and engineering departments to accommodate further installations and sales. The interest in the new single rider Pacer is exceptional and within a week’s time, Vantage Tag will be introducing the new Pacer single rider golf cart program.

“The demand for our golf products has been truly unbelievable. We fully believe we are on pace for an all-time record in 2021, which includes reoccurring revenue. We expect further revenue streams from additional courses as the demand for Vantage Tag Systems infinity system and Pacer single rider golf cars continues to ramp worldwide,” stated Patrick Parenti, Vice President National Sales, for DSG Global.

As previously stated, DSG Global will host a conference call for investors on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 4:15 ET. The call will last approximately 45 minutes.

Interested parties may dial 530-881-1212

Passcode: 615-253-385#

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to, among other things, the Company's ability to open its new customer facility and its ability to close and deliver on various purchase orders from customers, and the Company's expansion into markets outside of the golf industry. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions; our ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets outside of the golf industry; our ability to deliver in a timely fashion and to our customers’ satisfaction the products purchased; the risk of competition; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in existing and new markets; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2018 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

