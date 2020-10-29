American Express CFO to Participate in Bank of America Securities Future of Financials Virtual Conference

American Express (NYSE: AXP) Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey C. Campbell will participate in the Bank of America Securities Future of Financials Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:40 p.m. (ET). Mr. Campbell will participate in a virtual question-and-answer session relating to the company’s business strategy and financial performance.

A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay of the presentation will be available after the event at the same website address.