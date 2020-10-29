 

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) is being sued for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between February 1, 2019 and July 6, 2020. Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. Evolus' sole product is Jeuveau competes with Botox.

Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) Accused of Misappropriating Trade Secrets

According to the complaint, beginning in February 2019, Evolus began a campaign in which it promoted Jeuveau as a proprietary formulation of the botulinum toxic type A complex, purportedly developed by a Korean bioengineering company through years of clinical research. On July 6, 2020, the investing public learned the truth when the U.S. International Trade Commission ("ITC") issued its Initial Final Determination in a case brought by Allergan and Medytox against Evolus, which claimed that Evolus stole trade secrets to develop Jeuveau. The ITC Judge determined that Evolus and its South Korean partner firm misappropriated the botulinum toxin and the manufacturing process that led to its development and manufacture. As a result, the ITC Judge recommended a ten-year long ban on Evolus' ability to import and sell Jeuveau in the United States. On this news, Evolus' stock dropped 37% in two days to close at $3.35 on July 8, 2020 and has yet to recover.

