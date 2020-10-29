 

Topia Named Strategic Leader in the new Fosway 9-Grid for Talent & People Success

Europe's #1 HR industry analyst recognizes Topia's Global Talent Mobility platform as a strategic technology for the new era of remote work, distributed teams, and global disruption

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the leader in Global Talent Mobility, has been named a Strategic Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid for Talent & People Success. According to Fosway, Strategic Leaders "…provide a rich suite of capability across a broad scope of features and have the sophistication to meet the needs of complex enterprise-scale customers." Topia's 9-Grid recognition follows strong growth in Q2 and Q3, as companies adopt solutions for talent mobility and distributed workforces.

One of the fastest-growing companies in the United Kingdom, Topia transforms the way that enterprises manage global talent mobility including relocations, short- and long-term assignments, business travel, and remote work. The Topia suite, which includes Topia Plan, Manage, Pay, Go, and Compass, provides HR and mobility teams with an end-to-end solution for strategically placing employees and tapping into new talent marketplaces. The underlying platform, Topia One, enables enterprises to benchmark global talent mobility data and integrate seamlessly with other HR technologies.

After COVID-19 shut down workplaces last spring, corporations that normally would have based payroll withholdings on an employee's office location could no longer do so. Employees were no longer coming to central office locations and were in fact more dispersed than ever.  Topia Compass became the go-to tax compliance and payroll withholding solution for enterprises managing newly remote employees working from home offices, vacation rentals, and childhood homes. Companies spanning the technology, finance, professional services, and media industries have since extended their work-from-home policies well into 2021, if not indefinitely.

"Global talent mobility used to be all about expatriates on long-term assignments. It then expanded to include one-way moves and cross-border recruiting. Now that COVID-19 has accelerated the shift to remote work and distributed workforces, every knowledge worker is potentially a mobile employee," said Shawn Farshchi, Topia CEO. "The Fosway 9-Grid signifies that Global Talent Mobility is becoming a pillar of the HR tech stack. In the post-COVID era, corporations will need a mobility strategy to hire, onboard, develop, and retain top talent."

