FOX News Channel’s Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum to Co-Anchor Marathon “FOX News Democracy 2020” Coverage on Election Day

FOX News Channel (FNC) will provide extensive special live coverage surrounding Election Day 2020 beginning Saturday, October 31st through Wednesday, November 4th. Up-to-the-minute coverage will be available on FNC, as well as across FOX News Media’s additional platforms, including FOX News Digital, FOX News Radio and FOX News International. On election night, chief political anchor and Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story anchor and executive editor Martha MacCallum will headline marathon coverage and co-anchor FOX News Democracy 2020 beginning at 6PM/ET from New York.

Baier and MacCallum will be joined by a team of journalists and commentators to provide analysis as the results come in during the eight-hour live special, including FOX News Sunday’s Chris Wallace, senior political analyst Brit Hume, The Daily Briefing anchor and co-host of The Five Dana Perino, political analyst and co-host of The Five Juan Williams, as well as political contributors Donna Brazile, Karl Rove and Katie Pavlich. Anchor Bill Hemmer will break down the results on the electronic “Bill-board,” while anchor Shannon Bream will be reporting on the data from the FOX News Voter Analysis system. Correspondent Kristin Fisher and chief White House correspondent John Roberts will report live from Washington, D.C., where President Trump will be located on election night, while correspondents Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich will provide the latest from Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. Anchors Shannon Bream and Jon Scott will front continuous overnight coverage beginning at 2AM/ET, with Scott helming until 5AM/ET. FOX & Friends will begin an early edition of the program on Wednesday at 5AM/ET.

FNC correspondents will cover the evening from various locations and battleground states across the country and contribute to live the programming, including: chief Congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel and Congressional correspondent Chad Pergram along with correspondents Leland Vittert, Rich Edson, and David Spunt in Washington, D.C., Matt Finn (Michigan), Kevin Corke (Ohio), Mike Tobin (Wisconsin), Phil Keating and Steve Harrigan (Florida), Alicia Acuna (Arizona), Bryan Llenas (Pennsylvania), Mark Meredith (North Carolina), Garrett Tenney (Iowa), Casey Stegall (Texas), Jonathan Serrie (Georgia), Molly Line (Maine), Eric Shawn (New York) and Dan Springer (Montana).