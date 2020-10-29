 

Freddie Mac Prices $999 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-739

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 19:49  |  53   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 7-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $999 million in K-739 Certificates, which are expected to settle on or about November 5, 2020.

K-739 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional
Amount (mm) 		Weighted
Average Life
(Years) 		Spread
(bps) 		Coupon Yield Dollar Price
A-1 $80.979 4.11 S+18 0.5210% 0.5132% $99.9991
A-2 $796.747 6.64 S+32 1.3360% 0.8592% $102.9953
A-M $121.532 6.89 S+37 0.9370% 0.9302% $99.9952
X1 $877.726 6.16 T+165 1.2882% 2.1230% $7.3479
XAM $121.532 6.64 T+155 1.6120% 2.0750% $9.9819
X3 $81.021 6.64 T+375 2.8490% 4.2751% $16.3832

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.
  • Co-Managers: Academy Securities, Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
  • Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.

Related Links

The K-739 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-K739 Mortgage Trust (K-739 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-739 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-739 Certificates.

Seite 1 von 3
Freddie Mac Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
Syneos Health to Acquire Synteract, a Top CRO Provider to Emerging Biopharma
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Daily Intensive’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Mortgage Rates Remain Relatively Flat
13:19 Uhr
Freddie Mac Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
28.10.20
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.7 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
28.10.20
Freddie Mac Confirms Disaster Relief Options for Homeowners Affected by Hurricane Zeta
28.10.20
Freddie Mac Prices $1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-F90
26.10.20
Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for September 2020
26.10.20
Freddie Mac Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
22.10.20
Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-118
22.10.20
Mortgage Rates Continue to Trend Down
20.10.20
Freddie Mac Prices $986 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F89