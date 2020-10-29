Freddie Mac Prices $999 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-739
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of
fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 7-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $999 million in K-739 Certificates, which are expected to settle on or about November 5,
2020.
K-739 Pricing
|Class
|
Principal/Notional
Amount (mm)
|
Weighted
Average Life
(Years)
|
Spread
(bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$80.979
|4.11
|S+18
|0.5210%
|0.5132%
|$99.9991
|A-2
|$796.747
|6.64
|S+32
|1.3360%
|0.8592%
|$102.9953
|A-M
|$121.532
|6.89
|S+37
|0.9370%
|0.9302%
|$99.9952
|X1
|$877.726
|6.16
|T+165
|1.2882%
|2.1230%
|$7.3479
|XAM
|$121.532
|6.64
|T+155
|1.6120%
|2.0750%
|$9.9819
|X3
|$81.021
|6.64
|T+375
|2.8490%
|4.2751%
|$16.3832
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.
- Co-Managers: Academy Securities, Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
- Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.
The K-739 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-K739 Mortgage Trust (K-739 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-739 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-739 Certificates.
