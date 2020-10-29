Freddie Mac Prices $999 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-739

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates ( K Certificates ), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 7-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $999 million in K-739 Certificates, which are expected to settle on or about November 5, 2020.

Class Principal/Notional

Amount (mm) Weighted

Average Life

(Years) Spread

(bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price A-1 $80.979 4.11 S+18 0.5210% 0.5132% $99.9991 A-2 $796.747 6.64 S+32 1.3360% 0.8592% $102.9953 A-M $121.532 6.89 S+37 0.9370% 0.9302% $99.9952 X1 $877.726 6.16 T+165 1.2882% 2.1230% $7.3479 XAM $121.532 6.64 T+155 1.6120% 2.0750% $9.9819 X3 $81.021 6.64 T+375 2.8490% 4.2751% $16.3832

Details

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

Co-Managers: Academy Securities, Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.



The K-739 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-K739 Mortgage Trust (K-739 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-739 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-739 Certificates.