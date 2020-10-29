The Pfister Hotel, Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, and The Garland Named Top Hotels and Resorts by Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards

Marcus Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized hotel owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS), today announced that four of its owned and/or managed properties were again recognized as top hotels in Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Pfister Hotel, located in Milwaukee, was recognized as the #8 Top Hotel in the Midwest by Condé Nast Traveler readers. More than 125 years old, the iconic hotel is known for its gracious service, timeless elegance, and the finest in exceptional hospitality. As Milwaukee’s distinguished luxury hotel, The Pfister has created many exceptional programs, including an internationally recognized Artist-in-Residence program now in its 12th year, Pfister “Narrator” program that chronicles the daily life and spirit of the hotel, and its cherished Afternoon Tea, featuring its very own Tea Butler. The Pfister is also home to the largest Victorian art collection of any hotel in the world. This is the fourth consecutive year the property has been named a Top Hotel in the Midwest by Condé Nast Traveler readers.

Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, located in Milwaukee, and reopening on November 5, 2020, was recognized as the #6 Top Hotel in the Midwest by Condé Nast Traveler readers. Just over one year old, Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel opened its doors in 2019 to wide acclaim. Shortly after opening, Saint Kate was named Top 10 Best New Hotel by USA Today. Saint Kate celebrates all forms of expression and the entire creative process. Guests will find four gallery spaces filled with contemporary art and an 80-seat black box theatre with regularly programmed events. Food and beverage are a feature with two bars including Giggly, Milwaukee’s only Champagne Bar, and three restaurants featuring The Dark Room, an intimate indulgence not to be missed. Each carefully crafted guestroom features the work of multiple artist collaborators from Milwaukee. Alternatively, guests may select a Canvas Room as a fully immersive art experience where a percentage of each night’s charge for the room is donated to support art organizations throughout the city. Marcus Hotels & Resorts created Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel for travelers looking for an experience to remember.