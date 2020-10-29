 

The Pfister Hotel, Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, and The Garland Named Top Hotels and Resorts by Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 20:00  |  41   |   |   

Marcus Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized hotel owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS), today announced that four of its owned and/or managed properties were again recognized as top hotels in Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Pfister Hotel, located in Milwaukee, was recognized as the #8 Top Hotel in the Midwest by Condé Nast Traveler readers. More than 125 years old, the iconic hotel is known for its gracious service, timeless elegance, and the finest in exceptional hospitality. As Milwaukee’s distinguished luxury hotel, The Pfister has created many exceptional programs, including an internationally recognized Artist-in-Residence program now in its 12th year, Pfister “Narrator” program that chronicles the daily life and spirit of the hotel, and its cherished Afternoon Tea, featuring its very own Tea Butler. The Pfister is also home to the largest Victorian art collection of any hotel in the world. This is the fourth consecutive year the property has been named a Top Hotel in the Midwest by Condé Nast Traveler readers.

Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, located in Milwaukee, and reopening on November 5, 2020, was recognized as the #6 Top Hotel in the Midwest by Condé Nast Traveler readers. Just over one year old, Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel opened its doors in 2019 to wide acclaim. Shortly after opening, Saint Kate was named Top 10 Best New Hotel by USA Today. Saint Kate celebrates all forms of expression and the entire creative process. Guests will find four gallery spaces filled with contemporary art and an 80-seat black box theatre with regularly programmed events. Food and beverage are a feature with two bars including Giggly, Milwaukee’s only Champagne Bar, and three restaurants featuring The Dark Room, an intimate indulgence not to be missed. Each carefully crafted guestroom features the work of multiple artist collaborators from Milwaukee. Alternatively, guests may select a Canvas Room as a fully immersive art experience where a percentage of each night’s charge for the room is donated to support art organizations throughout the city. Marcus Hotels & Resorts created Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel for travelers looking for an experience to remember.

Seite 1 von 3
Marcus Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:00 Uhr
Milwaukee's Most Recognized New Hotel to Reopen November 5
13.10.20
The Marcus Corporation Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Release Date and Conference Call
30.09.20
Marcus Hotels & Resorts Announces the Appointment of Andrew Flack as Chief Commercial Officer