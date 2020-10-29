Agilent to Webcast Fourth-Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Presentation, Sets Date for Virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) will release fourth-quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results after the stock market closes on Monday, Nov. 23. The company will host a live webcast of its investor conference call in listen-only mode on the same day.

The company will also host an Analyst and Investor meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 9. The meeting, which will be conducted in a virtual format, will include presentations by Agilent’s senior management team on the company’s long-range strategies for accelerating revenue growth and shareholder value creation. The meeting will include a live question and answer session following the presentations.