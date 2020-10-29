 

FOX Business Network to Present Special Live Coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election on Tuesday, November 3rd

FOX Business Network (FBN) will present special live coverage of the 2020 presidential election, starting at 7PM/ET on Tuesday, November 3rd. Helmed by anchor and managing editor of business news Neil Cavuto, the special, entitled FOX Business Network Presents Democracy 2020: Election Night, will emanate out of FBN’s New York City headquarters, providing live updates along with domestic and international market reaction as results come in throughout the night.

Throughout the evening, Cavuto will be joined by a rotating panel of FBN’s premier business and political experts, including global markets editor Maria Bartiromo, hosts Lou Dobbs, Charles Payne, Gerry Baker, Elizabeth MacDonald & Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery along with senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino and contributor Robert Wolf to provide real-time reaction and in-depth analysis of how the night’s results could impact viewers’ finances, Wall Street, and the global economy. Correspondent Jackie DeAngelis will helm the FBN election data center where she’ll provide insights from battleground states and spotlight key race results throughout the night. Leading up to the primetime special, Dobbs will host a two-hour edition of Lou Dobbs Tonight featuring market and business insights anchors Liz Claman and Dagen McDowell, beginning at 5 PM/ET.

Contributing to the live coverage throughout the night will be FBN anchor Connell McShane live from Pennsylvania, anchor Ashley Webster in Florida, correspondent Jeff Flock in Wisconsin, along with Washington correspondent Blake Burman reporting from the nation’s capital. Additionally, overnight coverage will be helmed by FBN’s David Asman, with Cheryl Casone providing real-time updates on the election results.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Bartiromo will take over special coverage at 5AM/ET for an extended edition of Mornings with Maria, featuring international and U.S. futures market reaction to the night’s events. FBN’s Dagen McDowell and Washington correspondent Edward Lawrence, along with business and political experts, will join Bartiromo for the four-hour program. Stuart Varney will also present a special edition of Varney & Co (weekdays, 9AM-12PM/ET) where he will analyze the initial market reaction to the 2020 election alongside correspondents Susan Li, Lauren Simonetti and Ashley Webster.

Additionally, FOXBusiness.com will feature live updates throughout the evening to compliment the linear channel’s programming. Features include real-time futures and international market reaction as states are called, livestreamed results beginning at 6PM/ET and speeches from both candidates. FOX News International will also provide a live feed of the linear network to viewers abroad.

FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and currently ranks among the top business channels on television. The network is available in nearly 80 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by FOX Corporation, FBN is a unit of FOX News Media and has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

