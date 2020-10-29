 

Virtu Financial Congratulates Pegah Esmaeili for her Rising Star Award from Women in Finance Europe

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, announced that its Head of Nordic Business Development, Pegah Esmaeili, has won the Women in Finance Europe’s Rising Star award Europe. The prestigious award honors highly accomplished women whose entrepreneurial spirit and leadership have made a unique contribution to the industry.

Based in Paris, Pegah oversees the distribution of Virtu’s client-focused execution services across the Nordic region—one of Virtu’s most successful—through her relationships with asset managers and hedge funds. In 2018, Pegah joined Virtu’s global leadership program, aimed at developing the leadership skills of the firm’s key talents and earlier this year was appointed global co-chair of Virtu’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee.

“Pegah exemplifies the trailblazing qualities of high achieving women at Virtu and the financial industry overall,” said Douglas Cifu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Virtu Financial. “Her technical skill, execution acumen and client advocacy has been instrumental in delivering the firm’s end-to-end trade lifecycle of solutions and services to her clients which has resulted in revenue growth opportunities across all business lines.”

“Pegah’s natural leadership style and collaborative approach have facilitated the team’s delivery of solutions to help clients navigate many complex challenges,” said David Angel, Head of Business Development in Europe. “Valued by her clients and colleagues alike, this award recognizes her clear communication style, client/team bridge-building and mentorship efforts.”

Another Virtu Financial, Europe woman was shortlisted for a Women in Finance Europe 2020 award: Audris Siow, Head of Institutional Broker Sales, Europe in the Excellence in Leadership, Trailblazer category. The firm extends its thanks and appreciation to Pegah and Audris for the examples they set at Virtu and the financial services industry.

About Women in Finance Awards

Women in Finance (WIF) award winners were nominated by readers of MarketsMedia.com and TradersMagazine.com, and shortlists and winners were determined by the editorial staffs and WIF Advisory Board. The methodology in selecting nominees and then winners for Women in Finance reflects an extensive set of criteria and is based solely on the opinion of market participants.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.
Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

