Alnylam Named a Top Biopharma Employer by Science Magazine

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today announced that, for the second year in a row, Science magazine has named the company a top employer in its annual survey of the biotech and pharmaceutical industry.

“We are thrilled to be named a top employer by Science for the second year in a row, as we continue to build a top-tier, independent biopharmaceutical company founded on RNAi,” said John Maraganore, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. “This continued recognition is a testament to the efforts of our nearly 1,500 employees around the world who say ‘Challenge Accepted’ to advancing RNAi therapeutics as a new class of innovative medicines to patients in need. It also embodies the bold scientific endeavor and pioneering spirit that spurred our founding over 18 years ago. We are pleased to see our collaborators Regeneron reclaim the top ranking this year, as we share a commitment to innovation and similarly bold science focused on bringing new treatment options to patients.”

Results were based on 7,650 surveys of people in the industry who rated companies on attributes such as corporate image, leadership and direction, work culture/environment, and academic and intellectual challenge. According to Science, the 2020 global survey results were based on responses from North America (67 percent), Europe (19 percent) and the Asia/Pacific Rim (10 percent).

Science has long recognized leaders in innovation within our industry, and we are thrilled to be ranked on this esteemed list for the second year in a row among our respected peers,” said Akshay Vaishnaw, M.D., Ph.D., President, Research & Development, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. “It’s exciting to have our science and culture continue to be recognized as we work hard to discover and develop the next wave of RNAi therapeutics for patients with serious diseases.”

For the complete feature and company rankings, please visit: https://www.sciencemag.org/features/2020/10/top-employers-rapid-respon ...

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
 Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust RNAi therapeutics platform. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO (patisiran), approved in the U.S., EU, Canada, Japan, Brazil, and Switzerland, and GIVLAARI (givosiran), approved in the U.S., Brazil and the EU. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including six product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its "Alnylam 2020" strategy of building a multi-product, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a sustainable pipeline of RNAi-based medicines to address the needs of patients who have limited or inadequate treatment options. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

