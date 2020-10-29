 

CoreLogic Expands Google Cloud Program


   

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced that it is expanding its collaboration with Google Cloud to provide new and innovative solutions to leading participants that power the global housing economy.

The next phase of collaboration will support recent announcements from CoreLogic related to customer wins and product launches, such as OneHome and HomeVisit, and further broaden the range of services CoreLogic can offer its clients. The relationship enables continued expansion of AI and machine learning that underpins CoreLogic’s digital and content strategy. CoreLogic will combine its unique solutions and insights that connect and power the global housing economy with Google’s more than 20 years of innovation in security, network architecture, artificial intelligence and open source software to provide cutting edge performance, security and scale.

“The collaboration with Google Cloud and other strategic partners allows us to offer new, game-changing services,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO, CoreLogic. “We can now value every property in the U.S. in a matter of hours. This offers our clients the opportunity to manage their business virtually in real time. With Google Cloud’s collaboration, we are providing the best in innovation to help millions of people find, buy and protect the homes they love thanks to superior system performance and reliability.”

With this technology collaboration, CoreLogic can run critical applications the global housing market depends on at incredible speed and accuracy. Clients can research properties and listings, identify comparable sales, assess market conditions and trends and value homes 300% faster. And, with increased frequency and severity of national hazards that are affecting the U.S. insurance and mortgage markets, CoreLogic can provide, within minutes, quicker insights before, during and after hazardous weather and wildfire events.

“Google Cloud is excited to be part of this journey to transition CoreLogic’s technology stack to the cloud and reinvent what is possible in consumer experiences. We are providing a managed cloud environment that will run on thousands of virtual machines for massive scalability, while improving security and governance, and reducing the complexity and costs of data analytics,” said Kirsten Kliphouse, North America President of Google Cloud.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC and the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

