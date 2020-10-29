 

BALYO Announces Its Sales Revenue to September 30, 2020 at €6.4 Million Up +17%

29.10.2020, 20:40  |  101   |   |   

Regulatory News:

BALYO (Paris:BALYO) (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for PEA-PME savings schemes), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, today announces its sales revenue for the first nine months at September 30, 2020 and for the third quarter 2020.

Pascal Rialland, CEO of BALYO, comments: «BALYO has recorded a 17% increase in its quarterly revenues before IFRS2 restatement, reflecting greater commercial and industrial efficiency of its historical partnerships. This improved momentum, combined with the structuring achievements of the first half of the year, in particular the reduction in complex projects and the establishment of new partnerships with integrators, gives us confidence for the year-end business. While the context linked to the health crisis has certainly slowed down the level of order intake during the past quarter, BALYO has however confirmed its positioning as a key player in the mobile robotic sector with the launch of a new robot with improved performance. We thus reaffirm our confidence in a momentum that should be more favorable in the next quarter, not taking into account possible disruptions in our supply chains, such as those experienced at the end of the first confinement.»

In thousands of euros

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

9M 2019

9M 2020

Change
Q3-20/Q3-19

Change
9M-20/9M-19

EMEA region

3,798

5,115

12,529

12,442

+35%

-1%

Americas region

923

639

3,345

1,559

-31%

-53%

APAC region

775

651

1,767

1,076

-16%

-39%

Sales Revenue

