Major shareholder notification – Société Générale S.A.

GN Store Nord A/S hereby announces that on October 29, 2020 it received a notification from Société Générale S.A. stating that on October 26, 2020 Société Générale S.A. had reduced its holdings of financial instruments, cf. section 39(2)(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, to less than 5% of the share capital and voting rights in GN Store Nord A/S.

or

Rune Sandager

Senior Manager – Investor Relations

Tel: +45 45 75 92 57





Press and the media

Lars Otto Andersen-Lange

Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs

Tel: +45 45 75 02 55







About GN Group

The GN Group enables people to Hear More, Do More and Be More through its intelligent hearing, audio and video collaboration solutions. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies between our hearing and audio divisions to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.

150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound and video processing, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

Attachment