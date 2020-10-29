Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in The JMP Securities Financial Services and Real Estate Conference and Berenberg US CEO Conference 2020
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Harold Andrews, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, and Michael Costa, the company’s Executive Vice President of Finance, will be participating in The JMP Securities Financial Services and Real Estate Conference on November 12, 2020.
Additionally, on November 13, 2020, Mr. Matros, Mr. Andrews, Ms. Nevo-Hacohen and Mr. Costa will participate in the Berenberg US CEO Conference.
About Sabra
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005137/en/
