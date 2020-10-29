Xencor to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call on November 5, 2020

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that it will release third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Xencor management will host a webcast and conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.