Power Integrations Reports Third-Quarter Financial Results

In addition to its GAAP results, the company provided certain non-GAAP measures that exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and the tax effects of these items. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $24.2 million or $0.40 per diluted share compared with $0.33 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $0.39 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results appears at the end of this press release.

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI ) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net revenues for the third quarter were $121.1 million, up 13 percent compared to the prior quarter and up six percent from the third quarter of 2019. Net income for the third quarter was $14.8 million or $0.24 per diluted share compared to $0.22 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $0.29 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019. (Per-share measures for all periods have been adjusted for the 2:1 stock split effected as a stock dividend in August 2020.) Cash flow from operations for the third quarter was $16.2 million.

Commented Balu Balakrishnan, president and CEO of Power Integrations: “Third-quarter revenues exceeded our expectations as we saw continued growth in fast charging for mobile devices as well as improved demand from the appliance market. Distribution sell-through strengthened considerably compared to the prior quarter, and we expect healthy sequential revenue growth in the fourth quarter. At the midpoint of our fourth-quarter revenue range, we would achieve double-digit revenue growth for the full year.”

Power Integrations paid a cash dividend of $0.11 per share (post-split) on September 30, 2020. The company will pay another dividend of $0.11 per share on December 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of November 30, 2020.

Financial Outlook

The company issued the following forecast for the fourth quarter of 2020:

Revenues are expected to be $130 million plus or minus $5 million.

GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 49 percent, and non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 50 percent. (The difference between the expected GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins comprises approximately 0.6 percentage points from amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and 0.4 percentage points from stock-based compensation.)

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $45 million; non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $37 million. (Non-GAAP expenses are expected to exclude approximately $7.8 million of stock-based compensation and $0.2 million of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.)

Conference Call Today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Power Integrations management will hold a conference call today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. Members of the investment community can register for the call by visiting the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5339866. A webcast of the call will also be available on the investor section of the company's website, http://investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the company's consolidated financial statements, which are presented according to GAAP, the company provides certain non-GAAP financial information that excludes stock-based compensation expenses recorded under ASC 718-10, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and the tax effects of these items. The company uses these measures in its financial and operational decision-making and, with respect to one measure, in setting performance targets for compensation purposes. The company believes that these non-GAAP measures offer important analytical tools to help investors understand its operating results, and to facilitate comparability with the results of companies that provide similar measures. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. For example, stock-based compensation is an important component of the company’s compensation mix, and will continue to result in significant expenses in the company’s GAAP results for the foreseeable future, but is not reflected in the non-GAAP measures. Also, other companies, including companies in Power Integrations’ industry, may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures are attached to this press release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The above statements regarding the company’s forecast for its fourth-quarter financial performance are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand for the company’s products, its ability to supply products and its ability to conduct other aspects of its business such as competing for new design wins; changes in global macroeconomic conditions, including changing tariffs and uncertainty regarding trade negotiations, which may impact the level of demand for the company’s products; potential changes and shifts in customer demand away from end products that utilize the company's integrated circuits to end products that do not incorporate the company's products; the effects of competition, which may cause the company’s revenues to decrease or cause the company to decrease its selling prices for its products; unforeseen costs and expenses; and unfavorable fluctuations in component costs or operating expenses resulting from changes in commodity prices and/or exchange rates. In addition, new product introductions and design wins are subject to the risks and uncertainties that typically accompany development and delivery of complex technologies to the marketplace, including product development delays and defects and market acceptance of the new products. These and other risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are more fully explained under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 7, 2020. The company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 NET REVENUES $ 121,129 $ 106,832 $ 114,159 $ 337,625 $ 306,212 COST OF REVENUES 61,560 53,296 56,028 168,040 151,035 GROSS PROFIT 59,569 53,536 58,131 169,585 155,177 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 20,868 19,770 17,957 59,790 55,172 Sales and marketing 13,442 12,807 13,074 39,465 38,479 General and administrative 10,302 7,804 9,224 26,867 26,948 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 216 230 378 703 1,199 Total operating expenses 44,828 40,611 40,633 126,825 121,798 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 14,741 12,925 17,498 42,760 33,379 OTHER INCOME 877 1,480 1,078 4,134 3,540 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 15,618 14,405 18,576 46,894 36,919 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 798 1,213 1,477 2,996 1,742 NET INCOME $ 14,820 $ 13,192 $ 17,099 $ 43,898 $ 35,177 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.29 $ 0.74 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ 0.29 $ 0.72 $ 0.59 SHARES USED IN PER-SHARE CALCULATION: Basic 59,823 59,712 58,770 59,582 58,426 Diluted 60,852 60,624 59,732 60,668 59,418 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Stock-based compensation expenses included in: Cost of revenues $ 602 $ 252 $ 280 $ 1,250 $ 824 Research and development 2,976 2,351 1,893 7,436 5,669 Sales and marketing 1,900 1,258 1,211 4,550 3,413 General and administrative 3,880 2,120 1,722 8,813 5,103 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 9,358 $ 5,981 $ 5,106 $ 22,049 $ 15,009 Cost of revenues includes: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets $ 799 $ 799 $ 940 $ 2,397 $ 2,528 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended REVENUE MIX BY END MARKET September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Communications 32 % 28 % 29 % 28 % 24 % Computer 9 % 6 % 5 % 6 % 5 % Consumer 31 % 31 % 32 % 34 % 36 % Industrial 28 % 35 % 34 % 32 % 35 %

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP RESULTS (in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT GAAP gross profit $ 59,569 $ 53,536 $ 58,131 $ 169,585 $ 155,177 GAAP gross margin 49.2 % 50.1 % 50.9 % 50.2 % 50.7 % Stock-based compensation included in cost of revenues 602 252 280 1,250 824 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 799 799 940 2,397 2,528 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 60,970 $ 54,587 $ 59,351 $ 173,232 $ 158,529 Non-GAAP gross margin 50.3 % 51.1 % 52.0 % 51.3 % 51.8 % Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 GAAP operating expenses $ 44,828 $ 40,611 $ 40,633 $ 126,825 $ 121,798 Less:Stock-based compensation expense included in operating expenses Research and development 2,976 2,351 1,893 7,436 5,669 Sales and marketing 1,900 1,258 1,211 4,550 3,413 General and administrative 3,880 2,120 1,722 8,813 5,103 Total 8,756 5,729 4,826 20,799 14,185 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 216 230 378 703 1,199 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 35,856 $ 34,652 $ 35,429 $ 105,323 $ 106,414 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM OPERATIONS September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 GAAP income from operations $ 14,741 $ 12,925 $ 17,498 $ 42,760 $ 33,379 GAAP operating margin 12.2 % 12.1 % 15.3 % 12.7 % 10.9 % Add:Total stock-based compensation 9,358 5,981 5,106 22,049 15,009 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,015 1,029 1,318 3,100 3,727 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 25,114 $ 19,935 $ 23,922 $ 67,909 $ 52,115 Non-GAAP operating margin 20.7 % 18.7 % 21.0 % 20.1 % 17.0 % Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 GAAP provision for income taxes $ 798 $ 1,213 $ 1,477 $ 2,996 $ 1,742 GAAP effective tax rate 5.1 % 8.4 % 8.0 % 6.4 % 4.7 % Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results (971 ) (272 ) (266 ) (1,994 ) (1,902 ) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 1,769 $ 1,485 $ 1,743 $ 4,990 $ 3,644 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 6.8 % 6.9 % 7.0 % 6.9 % 6.5 % Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (DILUTED) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 GAAP net income $ 14,820 $ 13,192 $ 17,099 $ 43,898 $ 35,177 Adjustments to GAAP net income Stock-based compensation 9,358 5,981 5,106 22,049 15,009 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,015 1,029 1,318 3,100 3,727 Tax effect of items excluded from non-GAAP results (971 ) (272 ) (266 ) (1,994 ) (1,902 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 24,222 $ 19,930 $ 23,257 $ 67,053 $ 52,011 Average shares outstanding for calculation of non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) 60,852 60,624 59,732 60,668 59,418 Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) $ 0.40 $ 0.33 $ 0.39 $ 1.11 $ 0.88 GAAP net income per share $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ 0.29 $ 0.72 $ 0.59

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 232,014 $ 251,325 $ 178,690 Short-term marketable securities 211,926 194,556 232,398 Accounts receivable, net 29,447 12,872 24,274 Inventories 104,805 103,963 90,380 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,755 14,512 15,597 Total current assets 592,947 577,228 541,339 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 147,719 138,572 116,619 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 13,582 14,658 16,865 GOODWILL 91,849 91,849 91,849 DEFERRED TAX ASSETS 2,660 1,514 2,836 OTHER ASSETS 27,311 29,956 34,388 Total assets $ 876,068 $ 853,777 $ 803,896 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 43,623 $ 42,871 $ 27,433 Accrued payroll and related expenses 12,892 14,365 13,408 Taxes payable 379 363 584 Other accrued liabilities 9,357 7,156 9,051 Total current liabilities 66,251 64,755 50,476 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Income taxes payable 15,497 15,329 14,617 Deferred tax liabilities 87 121 164 Other liabilities 14,436 14,100 14,093 Total liabilities 96,271 94,305 79,350 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 28 28 28 Additional paid-in capital 181,192 168,470 152,117 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,355 ) (1,720 ) (3,130 ) Retained earnings 600,932 592,694 575,531 Total stockholders' equity 779,797 759,472 724,546 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 876,068 $ 853,777 $ 803,896

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 14,820 $ 13,192 $ 17,099 $ 43,898 $ 35,177 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities Depreciation 6,002 5,581 4,831 17,071 14,262 Amortization of intangible assets 1,076 1,090 1,357 3,283 3,840 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 19 262 62 311 214 Stock-based compensation expense 9,358 5,981 5,106 22,049 15,009 Amortization of premium (accretion of discount) on marketable securities 204 167 (66 ) 525 (296 ) Deferred income taxes (1,179 ) 184 (381 ) 100 1,278 Increase in accounts receivable allowances for credit losses 309 - - 155 57 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (16,884 ) 7,725 (351 ) (5,328 ) (14,804 ) Inventories (842 ) (7,330 ) 487 (14,425 ) (7,853 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,041 8,084 580 6,133 (3,034 ) Accounts payable 504 (2,967 ) (6,789 ) 6,365 (2,636 ) Taxes payable and other accrued liabilities 801 4,684 (91 ) (864 ) 1,126 Net cash provided by operating activities 16,229 36,653 21,844 79,273 42,340 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (14,116 ) (10,019 ) (5,977 ) (35,738 ) (14,325 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 331 - 331 - Acquisition of technology licenses - - (100 ) - (351 ) Purchases of marketable securities (46,239 ) (2,989 ) (80,864 ) (66,066 ) (135,288 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 28,033 43,015 46,762 86,995 66,184 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (32,322 ) 30,338 (40,179 ) (14,478 ) (83,780 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,364 769 4,005 9,662 9,683 Repurchase of common stock - (623 ) - (2,636 ) (7,302 ) Payments of dividends to stockholders (6,582 ) (6,271 ) (4,999 ) (18,497 ) (14,916 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,218 ) (6,125 ) (994 ) (11,471 ) (12,535 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (19,311 ) 60,866 (19,329 ) 53,324 (53,975 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 251,325 190,459 99,491 178,690 134,137 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 232,014 $ 251,325 $ 80,162 $ 232,014 $ 80,162

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029006158/en/