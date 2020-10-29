 

Medallion Financial Corp. to Report 2020 Third Quarter Results on November 2, 2020

29.10.2020, 21:00  |  24   |   |   

Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN, “Medallion” or the “Company”) announced today that it will report its 2020 third quarter results before the market opens at 7:30 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, November 2, 2020. A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-0789 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8562 (direct). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Medallion Financial’s website at http://www.medallion.com/investors.html.

A replay will be available following the end of the call through Monday, November 9, 2020, by telephone at (844) 512-2921 (toll-free) or (412) 317-6671 (direct), passcode 13712483. A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://www.medallion.com/investors.html until the next quarter’s results are announced.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. Medallion Financial Corp. has lent more than $9 billion since its initial public offering in 1996.

