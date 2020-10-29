Acutus Medical to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after market close on Thursday, November 12, 2020. In conjunction with the release, Acutus will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.



Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (833) 570-1131 for domestic callers or (914) 987-7078 for international callers, using conference ID: 6990208. The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Acutus investor relations website at ir.acutusmedical.com. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company’s website following the earnings call.