Acutus Medical to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after market close on Thursday, November 12, 2020. In conjunction with the release, Acutus will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (833) 570-1131 for domestic callers or (914) 987-7078 for international callers, using conference ID: 6990208. The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Acutus investor relations website at ir.acutusmedical.com. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company’s website following the earnings call.

About Acutus Medical, Inc.
Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions, and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products. Acutus Medical’s goal is to provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias in each of its geographic markets. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Investor Contact:
Caroline Corner
Westwicke ICR
D: 415-314-1725
Caroline.corner@westwicke.com

Holly Windler
M: 619-929-1275
media@acutusmedical.com


