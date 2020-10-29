United Fire Group, Inc. Reports Estimates for Third Quarter 2020 Results

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fire Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "UFG") (Nasdaq: UFCS) announced today that the third quarter 2020 results include pre-tax catastrophe losses of $55.4 million. Catastrophe losses for the third quarter added 21.4 percentage points to the GAAP combined ratio. Our 10-year historical average for the third quarter is 8.9 percentage points of the GAAP combined ratio. The higher than average catastrophe losses in the third quarter of 2020 are primarily the result of 25 catastrophe events, with the most notable catastrophe event being the August Midwest derecho, causing widespread storms and high winds. The August Midwest derecho was a full retention loss, with losses in excess of our stated reinsurance retention of $20.0 million. Total losses from this event are estimated at $88.0 million with $68.0 million of reinsurance recoveries.



With respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to expect the impact to be manageable. Nearly all of the policies we have issued contain contract language that specifically excludes business interruption coverage for losses due to viruses such as the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we cannot determine how any changes in legislation, regulations and interpretations by the courts will impact the enforceability or continued use of these coverage exclusions in the future.

Including the impact of the catastrophe losses, the estimated GAAP combined ratio will be in the range of 123 percent to 126 percent in the third quarter of 2020. The Company estimates reporting a net loss in the range of $1.48 to $1.50 per diluted share and an adjusted operating loss(1) in the range of $1.35 to $1.39 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020. These numbers are unaudited.

United Fire Group, Inc. will report third quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on November 4, 2020, and will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on that date.

(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure of net income excluding net realized investment gains and losses, changes in the fair value of equity securities and related federal income taxes, and goodwill write offs. Management evaluates this measure and ratios derived from this measure and the Company provides this information to investors because we believe it better represents the normal, ongoing performance of our business. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations to Comparable GAAP Measures.