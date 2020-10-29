Axogen, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net revenue was $33.4 million during the quarter, an increase of 17% compared to third quarter 2019 revenue of $28.6 million.

Gross margin was 83.0% for the quarter, compared to 84.2% in the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss was $1.5 million for the quarter, or $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $5.6 million, or $0.14 per share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted net income was $1.5 million for the quarter, or $0.04 per share, compared with adjusted net loss of $2.6 million, or $0.07 per share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.3 million for the quarter, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

The balance of cash, cash equivalents, and investments on September 30, 2020 was $106.7 million, compared to a balance of $109.9 million on June 30, 2020. The net change includes capital expenditures of $5.2 million related to our new facilities in Tampa and Dayton, partially offset by positive operating cash flow of $2.0 million in the third quarter.

Appointed Paul G. Thomas to the Axogen, Inc. Board of Directors. Thomas has more than 30 years of experience in the medtech industry, currently serves on the board of directors of Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) and Surgalign Spine Technologies (NASDAQ: SRGA) and is the CEO and Co-Founder of Prominex, Inc. He also previously served as Chairman and CEO of LifeCell Corporation.



“I am very pleased with our third quarter performance and return to growth despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” commented Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president of Axogen, Inc. “We believe the strength of our performance reflects our team’s improved commercial execution, the priority that surgeons and hospitals have placed on the timely repair of nerve injuries, and the clinical and economic benefits of Axogen technologies for patients, surgeons, and healthcare facilities. We remain focused on our commercial strategy of driving deeper adoption of our technologies in our largest market opportunity, extremity trauma, and achieving long term, sustainable growth.”

Additional Recent Operational and Business Highlights

Ended the third quarter with 110 direct sales representatives, a decrease of two from last quarter, and up from 105 at the end of Q3 2019.

Active accounts in the third quarter were 875, an increase of 11% compared to 791 in the third quarter a year ago.

Ended the quarter with 138 peer-reviewed clinical publications featuring Axogen’s nerve repair product portfolio.

Axogen’s peripheral nerve repair portfolio was featured at the clinical and scientific sessions of the 75th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH) held virtually from October 1-3, 2020, including key presentations highlighting the clinical and economic value of Avance Nerve Graft as compared to traditional nerve autograft.

MATCHSM Conduit Cohort of RANGER Registry Published

On October 1, 2020, clinical data from the MATCH conduit cohort of the RANGER registry comparing Avance Nerve Graft repairs to manufactured conduits was published in the Journal of Hand Surgery. The scientific article, titled A Multicenter Matched Cohort Study of Processed Nerve Allograft and Conduit in Digital Nerve Reconstruction, included 162 nerve repairs with gaps up to 25mm and found that Avance Nerve Graft outcomes were significantly better than conduits with a meaningful recovery rate of 88% vs. 61% for conduits (p=0.001) and improved average static two-point discrimination of 9.7mm vs. 12.2mm for conduits (p=0.018). More specifically, the study stratified injuries into gap length groups of those less than 15mm, and those between 15mm and 25mm. Avance outcomes exceeded those of conduit with meaningful recovery rates of 92% versus 67% in the less than 15mm group (p=0.008) and 85% versus 45% in the 15mm to 25mm group (p=0.001). This study is the largest nerve repair study to date comparing Avance Nerve Graft and conduits.

About the RANGER Registry

The RANGER Registry, a multicenter Registry of Avance Nerve Graft's Utilization and Recovery Outcomes Post Peripheral Nerve Reconstruction, is an active, multicenter clinical registry designed to continuously monitor and collect injury, repair, safety, and outcomes data for peripheral nerve injuries repaired with processed nerve allograft (Avance Nerve Graft), nerve autograft, and manufactured conduits. The study, launched in 2008, includes more than 30 centers. RANGER is an Axogen sponsored ongoing open label registry study. Each patient outcome is dependent upon the nature and extent of nerve loss or damage, timing between nerve loss and repair, and the natural course of the patient’s recovery.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast for the investment community today at 4:30 p.m. ET. Investors interested in participating by phone are invited to call toll free at 1-877-407-0993 or use the direct dial-in number 1-201-689-8795. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet can do so by visiting the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.axogeninc.com and clicking on the webcast link on the Investors home page.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website at www.axogeninc.com under Investors.

About Axogen

Axogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to protect a peripheral nerve end and separate the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a processed human umbilical cord intended for surgical use as a resorbable soft tissue barrier. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and several other European and international countries.

Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events, or results based on various assumptions and management's estimates of trends and economic factors in the markets in which we are active, as well as our business plans. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “continue,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “goals,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements related to the expected impact of COVID-19 on our business, statements regarding our growth, product development, product potential, financial performance, sales growth, product adoption, market awareness of our products, data validation, our assessment of our internal controls over financial reporting, our visibility at and sponsorship of conferences and educational events. The forward-looking statements are and will be subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect our business and our market, particularly those discussed under Part I, Item 1A., “Risk Factors,” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended on Form 10-K/A, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as well as other risks and cautionary statements set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements are representative only as of the date they are made and, except as required by applicable law, we assume no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, we use the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, which measures earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA which further excludes non-cash stock compensation expense and litigation and related expenses. We also use the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Net Income or Loss and Adjusted Net Income or Loss Per Common Share - basic and diluted which excludes non-cash stock compensation expense and litigation and related expenses from Net Loss and Net Loss Per Common Share - basic and diluted, respectively. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures should be read in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of Axogen’s GAAP financial measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures should be carefully evaluated.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the performance of our business.

Contact:

Axogen, Inc.

Peter J. Mariani, Chief Financial Officer

pmariani@axogeninc.com

InvestorRelations@AxogenInc.com



