 

Axovant Gene Therapies to Present AXO-Lenti-PD Program Update During Virtual Parkinson’s Disease R&D Day on October 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 21:01  |  12   |   |   
  • Patient-level data in cohort 2 of SUNRISE-PD study demonstrates consistent, clinically meaningful outcomes and evidence of dose response
  • Delays in manufacturing process expected to postpone the start of enrollment in randomized, controlled study
  • Virtual R&D Day webcast on October 30th at 11:30 AM Eastern time

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (Nasdaq: AXGT), a clinical-stage company developing innovative gene therapies, today announced program updates to be presented as part of its virtual R&D Day on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:30 AM Eastern time, for the Company’s AXO-Lenti-PD gene therapy for Parkinson’s disease.

Axovant’s Parkinson’s disease R&D Day will be moderated by Chief R&D Officer, Gavin Corcoran, M.D., and will feature presentations on the current treatment landscape, unmet medical need for people living with Parkinson’s disease, and a summary of data from the second cohort of the Phase 2 SUNRISE-PD trial for AXO-Lenti-PD.

AXO-Lenti-PD Program Updates

  • Summary of available individual patient-data from the second dose cohort at the 6-month timepoint following one-time dosing with AXO-Lenti-PD gene therapy demonstrate consistent treatment outcomes including:
    • Favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no serious adverse events attributable to gene therapy
    • Improvement in Hauser diary “Good ON time” and “OFF time” changes from baseline for all 4 patients
    • Improvement in UPDRS Part II and Part III “OFF” score in 2 evaluable patients
    • Reduction in Levodopa-equivalent daily dose (LEDD) from baseline
  • 23-point improvement from baseline to 12 months in UPDRS Part III “OFF” score observed for the first patient in cohort 2 who has reached the 12-month evaluation, which was performed as a remote assessment.
  • Based on new information received from our manufacturing partner, Oxford Biomedica, in mid-October regarding delays in CMC data and third-party fill/finish issues, the development of a suspension-based manufacturing process for AXO-Lenti-PD will take longer than expected. As a result, the Company believes that it is unlikely that its planned randomized, sham-controlled trial of AXO-Lenti-PD will enroll patients by the end of calendar year 2021. Manufacturing of several GMP batches is now underway and planned at Oxford Biomedica with a goal of generating material for use in future clinical trials as soon as possible. The Company expects to provide an update on program timelines in the first quarter of 2021 or as program timelines are clarified.
    Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
Syneos Health to Acquire Synteract, a Top CRO Provider to Emerging Biopharma
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Daily Intensive’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
InflaRx Reports Q3 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...