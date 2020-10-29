Axovant Gene Therapies to Present AXO-Lenti-PD Program Update During Virtual Parkinson’s Disease R&D Day on October 30, 2020
- Patient-level data in cohort 2 of SUNRISE-PD study demonstrates consistent, clinically meaningful outcomes and evidence of dose response
- Delays in manufacturing process expected to postpone the start of enrollment in randomized, controlled study
- Virtual R&D Day webcast on October 30th at 11:30 AM Eastern time
NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (Nasdaq: AXGT), a clinical-stage company developing innovative gene therapies, today announced program updates to be presented as part of its virtual R&D Day on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:30 AM Eastern time, for the Company’s AXO-Lenti-PD gene therapy for Parkinson’s disease.
Axovant’s Parkinson’s disease R&D Day will be moderated by Chief R&D Officer, Gavin Corcoran, M.D., and will feature presentations on the current treatment landscape, unmet medical need for people living with Parkinson’s disease, and a summary of data from the second cohort of the Phase 2 SUNRISE-PD trial for AXO-Lenti-PD.
AXO-Lenti-PD Program Updates
- Summary of available individual patient-data from the second dose cohort at the 6-month timepoint following one-time dosing with AXO-Lenti-PD gene therapy demonstrate consistent treatment
outcomes including:
- Favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no serious adverse events attributable to gene therapy
- Improvement in Hauser diary “Good ON time” and “OFF time” changes from baseline for all 4 patients
- Improvement in UPDRS Part II and Part III “OFF” score in 2 evaluable patients
- Reduction in Levodopa-equivalent daily dose (LEDD) from baseline
- 23-point improvement from baseline to 12 months in UPDRS Part III “OFF” score observed for the first patient in cohort 2 who has reached the 12-month evaluation, which was performed as a remote assessment.
- Based on new information received from our manufacturing partner, Oxford Biomedica, in mid-October regarding delays in CMC data and third-party fill/finish issues, the development of a
suspension-based manufacturing process for AXO-Lenti-PD will take longer than expected. As a result, the Company believes that it is unlikely that its planned randomized, sham-controlled trial of
AXO-Lenti-PD will enroll patients by the end of calendar year 2021. Manufacturing of several GMP batches is now underway and planned at Oxford Biomedica with a goal of generating material for use
in future clinical trials as soon as possible. The Company expects to provide an update on program timelines in the first quarter of 2021 or as program timelines are clarified.
