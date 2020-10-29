Axovant Gene Therapies to Present AXO-Lenti-PD Program Update During Virtual Parkinson’s Disease R&D Day on October 30, 2020

Patient-level data in cohort 2 of SUNRISE-PD study demonstrates consistent, clinically meaningful outcomes and evidence of dose response

Delays in manufacturing process expected to postpone the start of enrollment in randomized, controlled study

Virtual R&D Day webcast on October 30th at 11:30 AM Eastern time



NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (Nasdaq: AXGT), a clinical-stage company developing innovative gene therapies, today announced program updates to be presented as part of its virtual R&D Day on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:30 AM Eastern time, for the Company’s AXO-Lenti-PD gene therapy for Parkinson’s disease.

Axovant’s Parkinson’s disease R&D Day will be moderated by Chief R&D Officer, Gavin Corcoran, M.D., and will feature presentations on the current treatment landscape, unmet medical need for people living with Parkinson’s disease, and a summary of data from the second cohort of the Phase 2 SUNRISE-PD trial for AXO-Lenti-PD.