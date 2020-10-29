Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Revenue was $611.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a 32.6% increase from $461.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.





GAAP gross margin was 55.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared with 55.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.





Non-GAAP (1) gross margin was 55.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, excluding the impact of $1.9 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.7 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with 55.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, excluding the impact of $1.8 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.





GAAP operating expenses were $218.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $182.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.





Non-GAAP (1) operating expenses were $155.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, excluding $60.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $1.7 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $121.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, excluding $58.2 million for stock-based compensation expense and $2.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense.





GAAP operating income was $118.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $71.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.





Non-GAAP (1) operating income was $183.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, excluding $62.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $2.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $134.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, excluding $60.0 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and $2.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense.





GAAP other income, net, was $6.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $7.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.





Non-GAAP (1) other income, net, was $4.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, excluding $1.4 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $5.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, excluding $2.6 million for deferred compensation plan income.





GAAP income before income taxes was $124.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $79.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.





Non-GAAP (1) income before income taxes was $188.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, excluding $62.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.9 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $139.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, excluding $60.0 million for stock-based compensation expense, and $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.





GAAP net income was $121.5 million and $2.59 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $76.4 million and $1.68 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.





Non-GAAP (1) net income was $174.3 million and $3.72 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects, compared with non-GAAP net income of $129.3 million and $2.84 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net deferred compensation plan income and related tax effects.



The following is a summary of revenue by end market for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, End Market 2020 2019 2020 2019 Computing and storage $ 75,301 $ 52,793 $ 191,345 $ 133,571 Automotive 28,512 24,432 69,603 66,174 Industrial 30,658 28,862 82,487 72,640 Communications 54,705 18,778 112,670 62,928 Consumer 70,246 43,948 155,304 125,870 Total $ 259,422 $ 168,813 $ 611,409 $ 461,183

The following is a summary of revenue by product family for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Product Family 2020 2019 2020 2019 DC to DC $ 247,561 $ 159,723 $ 580,549 $ 432,125 Lighting Control 11,861 9,090 30,860 29,058 Total $ 259,422 $ 168,813 $ 611,409 $ 461,183

“We will monitor market conditions closely and continue to execute,” said Michael Hsing, CEO and founder of MPS.

Business Outlook

The following are MPS’ financial targets for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020:

Revenue in the range of $218 million to $230 million.





GAAP gross margin between 55.1% and 55.7%. Non-GAAP (1) gross margin between 55.4% and 56.0%, which excludes an estimated impact of stock-based compensation expenses of 0.3%.





GAAP research and development (“R&D”) and selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses between $81.3 million and $85.3 million. Non-GAAP (1) R&D and SG&A expenses between $60.2 million and $62.2 million, which excludes estimated stock-based compensation expenses in the range of $21.1 million to $23.1 million.





Total stock-based compensation expense of $21.8 million to $23.8 million.





Litigation expenses ranging between $1.8 million and $2.2 million.





Interest income of $1.0 million to $1.4 million.





Fully diluted shares outstanding between 47.1 million and 48.1 million.



(1) Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP income before taxes differ from net income, earnings per share, gross margin, R&D and SG&A expenses, operating expenses, other income (expense), net, operating income and income before taxes determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred compensation plan income/expense and related tax effects. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP other income (expense), net excludes the effect of deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating income excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP income before taxes excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Projected non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense. Projected non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A schedule reconciling non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release. MPS utilizes both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to assess what it believes to be its core operating performance and to evaluate and manage its internal business and assist in making financial operating decisions. MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an alternative presentation useful to investors' understanding of MPS' core operating results and trends. Additionally, MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an additional dimension of comparability to similar companies. However, investors should be aware that non-GAAP financial measures utilized by other companies are not likely to be comparable in most cases to the non-GAAP financial measures used by MPS.



Earnings Webinar

MPS plans to host a Zoom webinar covering its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, October 29, 2020. You can access the webinar, free of charge, at: https://mpsic.zoom.us/j/95299537308 . The webinar will be archived and available for replay for one year under the Investor Relations page on the MPS website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains, and statements that will be made during the accompanying teleconference will contain, forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, (i) projected revenues, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin, GAAP and non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, stock-based compensation expenses, litigation expenses, interest income, and diluted shares outstanding, (ii) our outlook for the long-term prospects of the company, including our performance against our business plan, revenue growth in certain of our market segments, our continued investment into R&D, expected revenue growth, customers' acceptance of our new product offerings, the prospects of our new product development, and our expectations regarding market and industry segment trends and prospects, (iii) our ability to penetrate new markets and expand our market share, (iv) the seasonality of our business, (v) our ability to reduce our expenses, and (vi) statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in (i), (ii), (iii), (iv), or (v). These forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance or events, are based on current expectations, estimates, beliefs, assumptions, goals, and objectives, and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the results expressed by these statements. Readers of this press release and listeners to the accompanying conference call are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, our ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers; acceptance of, or demand for, MPS’s products, in particular the new products launched recently, being different than expected; our ability to efficiently and effectively develop new products and receive a return on our R&D expense investment; our ability to increase market share in our targeted markets; our ability to meet customer demand for our products due to constraints on our third-party suppliers’ ability to manufacture sufficient quantities of our products or otherwise; competition generally and the increasingly competitive nature of our industry; any market disruptions or interruptions in MPS’s schedule of new product development releases; adverse changes in production and testing efficiency of our products; our ability to manage our inventory levels; the effect of export controls, trade and economic sanctions regulations and other regulatory or contractual limitations on our ability to sell or develop our products in certain foreign markets, particularly in China; our ability to obtain governmental licenses and approvals for international trading activities or technology transfers, including export licenses; adverse changes in laws and government regulations such as tariffs on imports of foreign goods, export regulations and export classifications, including in foreign countries where MPS has offices or operations; adverse events arising from orders of governmental entities, including such orders that impact our customers, and adoption of new or amended accounting standards; the effect of epidemics and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 outbreak first identified in December 2019, on the global economy and on our business; adequate supply of our products from our third-party manufacturing partners; the risks, uncertainties and costs of litigation in which we are involved; the outcome of any upcoming trials, hearings, motions and appeals; the adverse impact on MPS’s financial performance if its tax and litigation provisions are inadequate; adverse changes or developments in the semiconductor industry generally, which is cyclical in nature, and our ability to adjust our operations to address such changes or developments; difficulty in predicting or budgeting for future customer demand and channel inventories, expenses and financial contingencies (including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic); our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and products that we acquire, and our ability to effectively and efficiently integrate these acquired companies and products into our operations; the ongoing consolidation of companies in the semiconductor industry; and other important risk factors identified in MPS’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 3, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release and statements made during the accompanying teleconference represent MPS’s projections and current expectations, as of the date hereof, not predictions of actual performance. MPS assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release or in the accompanying conference call.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS' mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers' systems with green, practical, compact solutions. The company was founded by Michael Hsing in 1997 and is based in the United States. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.

Contact:

Bernie Blegen

Chief Financial Officer

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

408-826-0777

investors@monolithicpower.com













Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 179,466 $ 172,960 Short-term investments 372,076 282,437 Accounts receivable, net 93,535 52,704 Inventories 148,096 127,500 Other current assets 25,970 19,605 Total current assets 819,143 655,206 Property and equipment, net 270,310 228,315 Long-term investments 2,916 3,138 Goodwill 6,571 6,571 Deferred tax assets, net 13,486 17,193 Other long-term assets 48,868 45,952 Total assets $ 1,161,294 $ 956,375 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 48,142 $ 27,271 Accrued compensation and related benefits 48,362 26,164 Other accrued liabilities 61,774 44,790 Total current liabilities 158,278 98,225 Income tax liabilities 35,624 37,596 Other long-term liabilities 52,823 47,063 Total liabilities 246,725 182,884 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital: $0.001 par value; shares authorized: 150,000; shares issued and outstanding: 45,096 and 43,616, respectively 632,432 549,517 Retained earnings 279,653 229,450 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,484 (5,476 ) Total stockholders’ equity 914,569 773,491 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,161,294 $ 956,375

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 259,422 $ 168,813 $ 611,409 $ 461,183 Cost of revenue 116,382 75,655 274,329 206,794 Gross profit 143,040 93,158 337,080 254,389 Operating expenses: Research and development 37,717 27,742 95,346 80,746 Selling, general and administrative 43,503 34,692 116,550 100,302 Litigation expense 1,841 692 6,264 1,473 Total operating expenses 83,061 63,126 218,160 182,521 Income from operations 59,979 30,032 118,920 71,868 Other income, net 2,494 2,257 5,980 7,827 Income before income taxes 62,473 32,289 124,900 79,695 Income tax expense 6,907 2,761 3,412 3,293 Net income $ 55,566 $ 29,528 $ 121,488 $ 76,402 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.24 $ 0.68 $ 2.72 $ 1.77 Diluted $ 1.18 $ 0.64 $ 2.59 $ 1.68 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 44,970 43,308 44,737 43,055 Diluted 46,955 45,833 46,819 45,516





SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 707 $ 641 $ 1,906 $ 1,834 Research and development 5,334 4,960 14,666 14,801 Selling, general and administrative 16,934 15,699 46,009 43,384 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 22,975 $ 21,300 $ 62,581 $ 60,019





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 55,566 $ 29,528 $ 121,488 $ 76,402 Net income as a percentage of revenue 21.4 % 17.5 % 19.9 % 16.6 % Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense 22,975 21,300 62,581 60,019 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets - 8 - 110 Deferred compensation plan expense (income) 347 (61 ) 901 (46 ) Tax effect 472 (1,254 ) (10,717 ) (7,190 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 79,360 $ 49,521 $ 174,253 $ 129,295 Non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue 30.6 % 29.3 % 28.5 % 28.0 % Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 1.76 $ 1.14 $ 3.90 $ 3.00 Diluted $ 1.69 $ 1.08 $ 3.72 $ 2.84 Shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 44,970 43,308 44,737 43,055 Diluted 46,955 45,833 46,819 45,516





RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross profit $ 143,040 $ 93,158 $ 337,080 $ 254,389 Gross margin 55.1 % 55.2 % 55.1 % 55.2 % Adjustments to reconcile gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit: Stock-based compensation expense 707 641 1,906 1,834 Deferred compensation plan expense 244 25 650 25 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets - 8 - 110 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 143,991 $ 93,832 $ 339,636 $ 256,358 Non-GAAP gross margin 55.5 % 55.6 % 55.5 % 55.6 %





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total operating expenses $ 83,061 $ 63,126 $ 218,160 $ 182,521 Adjustments to reconcile total operating expenses to non-GAAP total operating expenses: Stock-based compensation expense (22,268 ) (20,659 ) (60,675 ) (58,185 ) Deferred compensation plan (expense) income (1,701 ) 13 (1,672 ) (2,558 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 59,092 $ 42,480 $ 155,813 $ 121,778





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total operating income $ 59,979 $ 30,032 $ 118,920 $ 71,868 Adjustments to reconcile total operating income to non-GAAP total operating income: Stock-based compensation expense 22,975 21,300 62,581 60,019 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets - 8 - 110 Deferred compensation plan expense 1,946 12 2,322 2,584 Non-GAAP operating income $ 84,900 $ 51,352 $ 183,823 $ 134,581





RECONCILIATION OF OTHER INCOME, NET, TO NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME, NET (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total other income, net $ 2,494 $ 2,257 $ 5,980 $ 7,827 Adjustments to reconcile other income, net to non-GAAP other income, net: Deferred compensation plan income (1,598 ) (74 ) (1,421 ) (2,630 ) Non-GAAP other income, net $ 896 $ 2,183 $ 4,559 $ 5,197





RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO NON-GAAP INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total income before income taxes $ 62,473 $ 32,289 $ 124,900 $ 79,695 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to non-GAAP income before income taxes: Stock-based compensation expense 22,975 21,300 62,581 60,019 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets - 8 - 110 Deferred compensation plan expense (income) 347 (61 ) 901 (46 ) Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 85,795 $ 53,536 $ 188,382 $ 139,778





2020 FOURTH QUARTER OUTLOOK RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (Unaudited) Three Months Ending December 31, 2020 Low High Gross margin 55.1 % 55.7 % Adjustments to reconcile gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation expense 0.3 % 0.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 55.4 % 56.0 %



