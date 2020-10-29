 

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a leading company in high performance analog solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. 

  • Revenue was $259.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a 39.3% increase from $186.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and a 53.7% increase from $168.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

  • GAAP gross margin was 55.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with 55.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

  • Non-GAAP (1) gross margin was 55.5% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, excluding the impact of $0.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with 55.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, excluding the impact of $0.6 million for stock-based compensation expense.

  • GAAP operating expenses were $83.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $63.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

  • Non-GAAP (1) operating expenses were $59.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, excluding $22.3 million for stock-based compensation expense and $1.7 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $42.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, excluding $20.7 million for stock-based compensation expense.

  • GAAP operating income was $60.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $30.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

  • Non-GAAP (1) operating income was $84.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, excluding $23.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $1.9 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $51.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, excluding $21.3 million for stock-based compensation expense.

  • GAAP other income, net, was $2.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $2.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

  • Non-GAAP (1) other income, net, was $0.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, excluding $1.6 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $2.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, excluding $0.1 million for deferred compensation plan income.

  • GAAP income before income taxes was $62.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $32.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

  • Non-GAAP (1) income before income taxes was $85.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, excluding $23.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $53.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, excluding $21.3 million for stock-based compensation expense, and $0.1 million for deferred compensation plan income.

  • GAAP net income was $55.6 million and $1.18 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $29.5 million and $0.64 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

  • Non-GAAP (1) net income was $79.4 million and $1.69 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects, compared with non-GAAP net income of $49.5 million and $1.08 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net deferred compensation plan income and related tax effects.

The financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 are as follows:

  • Revenue was $611.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a 32.6% increase from $461.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

  • GAAP gross margin was 55.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared with 55.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

  • Non-GAAP (1) gross margin was 55.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, excluding the impact of $1.9 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.7 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with 55.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, excluding the impact of $1.8 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

  • GAAP operating expenses were $218.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $182.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

  • Non-GAAP (1) operating expenses were $155.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, excluding $60.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $1.7 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $121.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, excluding $58.2 million for stock-based compensation expense and $2.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense.

  • GAAP operating income was $118.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $71.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

  • Non-GAAP (1) operating income was $183.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, excluding $62.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $2.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $134.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, excluding $60.0 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and $2.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense.

  • GAAP other income, net, was $6.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $7.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

  • Non-GAAP (1) other income, net, was $4.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, excluding $1.4 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $5.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, excluding $2.6 million for deferred compensation plan income.

  • GAAP income before income taxes was $124.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $79.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

  • Non-GAAP (1) income before income taxes was $188.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, excluding $62.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.9 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $139.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, excluding $60.0 million for stock-based compensation expense, and $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

  • GAAP net income was $121.5 million and $2.59 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $76.4 million and $1.68 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

  • Non-GAAP (1) net income was $174.3 million and $3.72 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects, compared with non-GAAP net income of $129.3 million and $2.84 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net deferred compensation plan income and related tax effects.

The following is a summary of revenue by end market for the periods indicated (in thousands):

    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30,
End Market   2020     2019     2020     2019
Computing and storage   $ 75,301     $ 52,793     $ 191,345     $ 133,571
Automotive     28,512       24,432       69,603       66,174
Industrial     30,658       28,862       82,487       72,640
Communications     54,705       18,778       112,670       62,928
Consumer     70,246       43,948       155,304       125,870
Total   $ 259,422     $ 168,813     $ 611,409     $ 461,183

The following is a summary of revenue by product family for the periods indicated (in thousands):

    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Product Family   2020     2019     2020     2019
DC to DC   $ 247,561     $ 159,723     $ 580,549     $ 432,125
Lighting Control     11,861       9,090       30,860       29,058
Total   $ 259,422     $ 168,813     $ 611,409     $ 461,183

“We will monitor market conditions closely and continue to execute,” said Michael Hsing, CEO and founder of MPS.

Business Outlook

The following are MPS’ financial targets for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020:

  • Revenue in the range of $218 million to $230 million.

  • GAAP gross margin between 55.1% and 55.7%. Non-GAAP (1) gross margin between 55.4% and 56.0%, which excludes an estimated impact of stock-based compensation expenses of 0.3%.

  • GAAP research and development (“R&D”) and selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses between $81.3 million and $85.3 million. Non-GAAP (1) R&D and SG&A expenses between $60.2 million and $62.2 million, which excludes estimated stock-based compensation expenses in the range of $21.1 million to $23.1 million.

  • Total stock-based compensation expense of $21.8 million to $23.8 million.

  • Litigation expenses ranging between $1.8 million and $2.2 million.

  • Interest income of $1.0 million to $1.4 million.

  • Fully diluted shares outstanding between 47.1 million and 48.1 million.

(1) Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP income before taxes differ from net income, earnings per share, gross margin, R&D and SG&A expenses, operating expenses, other income (expense), net, operating income and income before taxes determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred compensation plan income/expense and related tax effects. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP other income (expense), net excludes the effect of deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating income excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP income before taxes excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Projected non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense. Projected non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A schedule reconciling non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release. MPS utilizes both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to assess what it believes to be its core operating performance and to evaluate and manage its internal business and assist in making financial operating decisions. MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an alternative presentation useful to investors' understanding of MPS' core operating results and trends. Additionally, MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an additional dimension of comparability to similar companies. However, investors should be aware that non-GAAP financial measures utilized by other companies are not likely to be comparable in most cases to the non-GAAP financial measures used by MPS.  

Earnings Webinar
MPS plans to host a Zoom webinar covering its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, October 29, 2020. You can access the webinar, free of charge, at: https://mpsic.zoom.us/j/95299537308. The webinar will be archived and available for replay for one year under the Investor Relations page on the MPS website.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains, and statements that will be made during the accompanying teleconference will contain, forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, (i) projected revenues, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin, GAAP and non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, stock-based compensation expenses, litigation expenses, interest income, and diluted shares outstanding, (ii) our outlook for the long-term prospects of the company, including our performance against our business plan, revenue growth in certain of our market segments, our continued investment into R&D, expected revenue growth, customers' acceptance of our new product offerings, the prospects of our new product development, and our expectations regarding market and industry segment trends and prospects, (iii) our ability to penetrate new markets and expand our market share, (iv) the seasonality of our business, (v) our ability to reduce our expenses, and (vi) statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in (i), (ii), (iii), (iv), or (v). These forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance or events, are based on current expectations, estimates, beliefs, assumptions, goals, and objectives, and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the results expressed by these statements. Readers of this press release and listeners to the accompanying conference call are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, our ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers; acceptance of, or demand for, MPS’s products, in particular the new products launched recently, being different than expected; our ability to efficiently and effectively develop new products and receive a return on our R&D expense investment; our ability to increase market share in our targeted markets; our ability to meet customer demand for our products due to constraints on our third-party suppliers’ ability to manufacture sufficient quantities of our products or otherwise; competition generally and the increasingly competitive nature of our industry; any market disruptions or interruptions in MPS’s schedule of new product development releases; adverse changes in production and testing efficiency of our products; our ability to manage our inventory levels; the effect of export controls, trade and economic sanctions regulations and other regulatory or contractual limitations on our ability to sell or develop our products in certain foreign markets, particularly in China; our ability to obtain governmental licenses and approvals for international trading activities or technology transfers, including export licenses; adverse changes in laws and government regulations such as tariffs on imports of foreign goods, export regulations and export classifications, including in foreign countries where MPS has offices or operations; adverse events arising from orders of governmental entities, including such orders that impact our customers, and adoption of new or amended accounting standards; the effect of epidemics and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 outbreak first identified in December 2019, on the global economy and on our business; adequate supply of our products from our third-party manufacturing partners; the risks, uncertainties and costs of litigation in which we are involved; the outcome of any upcoming trials, hearings, motions and appeals; the adverse impact on MPS’s financial performance if its tax and litigation provisions are inadequate; adverse changes or developments in the semiconductor industry generally, which is cyclical in nature, and our ability to adjust our operations to address such changes or developments; difficulty in predicting or budgeting for future customer demand and channel inventories, expenses and financial contingencies (including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic); our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and products that we acquire, and our ability to effectively and efficiently integrate these acquired companies and products into our operations; the ongoing consolidation of companies in the semiconductor industry; and other important risk factors identified in MPS’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 3, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release and statements made during the accompanying teleconference represent MPS’s projections and current expectations, as of the date hereof, not predictions of actual performance. MPS assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release or in the accompanying conference call. 

About Monolithic Power Systems
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS' mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers' systems with green, practical, compact solutions. The company was founded by Michael Hsing in 1997 and is based in the United States. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.

Contact:
Bernie Blegen
Chief Financial Officer
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
408-826-0777
investors@monolithicpower.com




Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value) 

    September 30,     December 31,  
    2020     2019  
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 179,466     $ 172,960  
Short-term investments     372,076       282,437  
Accounts receivable, net     93,535       52,704  
Inventories     148,096       127,500  
Other current assets     25,970       19,605  
Total current assets     819,143       655,206  
Property and equipment, net     270,310       228,315  
Long-term investments     2,916       3,138  
Goodwill     6,571       6,571  
Deferred tax assets, net     13,486       17,193  
Other long-term assets     48,868       45,952  
Total assets   $ 1,161,294     $ 956,375  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 48,142     $ 27,271  
Accrued compensation and related benefits     48,362       26,164  
Other accrued liabilities     61,774       44,790  
Total current liabilities     158,278       98,225  
Income tax liabilities     35,624       37,596  
Other long-term liabilities     52,823       47,063  
Total liabilities     246,725       182,884  
Commitments and contingencies                
Stockholders’ equity:                
Common stock and additional paid-in capital: $0.001 par value; shares authorized: 150,000; shares issued and outstanding: 45,096 and 43,616, respectively     632,432       549,517  
Retained earnings     279,653       229,450  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     2,484       (5,476 )
Total stockholders’ equity     914,569       773,491  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,161,294     $ 956,375  

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Revenue   $ 259,422     $ 168,813     $ 611,409     $ 461,183  
Cost of revenue     116,382       75,655       274,329       206,794  
Gross profit     143,040       93,158       337,080       254,389  
Operating expenses:                                
Research and development     37,717       27,742       95,346       80,746  
Selling, general and administrative     43,503       34,692       116,550       100,302  
Litigation expense     1,841       692       6,264       1,473  
Total operating expenses     83,061       63,126       218,160       182,521  
Income from operations     59,979       30,032       118,920       71,868  
Other income, net     2,494       2,257       5,980       7,827  
Income before income taxes     62,473       32,289       124,900       79,695  
Income tax expense     6,907       2,761       3,412       3,293  
Net income   $ 55,566     $ 29,528     $ 121,488     $ 76,402  
                                 
Net income per share:                                
Basic   $ 1.24     $ 0.68     $ 2.72     $ 1.77  
Diluted   $ 1.18     $ 0.64     $ 2.59     $ 1.68  
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     44,970       43,308       44,737       43,055  
Diluted     46,955       45,833       46,819       45,516  


SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION 
STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Cost of revenue   $ 707     $ 641     $ 1,906     $ 1,834  
Research and development     5,334       4,960       14,666       14,801  
Selling, general and administrative     16,934       15,699       46,009       43,384  
Total stock-based compensation expense   $ 22,975     $ 21,300     $ 62,581     $ 60,019  


RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net income   $ 55,566     $ 29,528     $ 121,488     $ 76,402  
Net income as a percentage of revenue     21.4 %     17.5 %     19.9 %     16.6 %
                                 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income:                                
Stock-based compensation expense     22,975       21,300       62,581       60,019  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets     -       8       -       110  
Deferred compensation plan expense (income)     347       (61 )     901       (46 )
Tax effect     472       (1,254 )     (10,717 )     (7,190 )
Non-GAAP net income   $ 79,360     $ 49,521     $ 174,253     $ 129,295  
Non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue     30.6 %     29.3 %     28.5 %     28.0 %
                                 
Non-GAAP net income per share:                                
Basic   $ 1.76     $ 1.14     $ 3.90     $ 3.00  
Diluted   $ 1.69     $ 1.08     $ 3.72     $ 2.84  
                                 
Shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP net income per share:                                
Basic     44,970       43,308       44,737       43,055  
Diluted     46,955       45,833       46,819       45,516  


RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Gross profit   $ 143,040     $ 93,158     $ 337,080     $ 254,389  
Gross margin     55.1 %     55.2 %     55.1 %     55.2 %
                                 
Adjustments to reconcile gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:                                
Stock-based compensation expense     707       641       1,906       1,834  
Deferred compensation plan expense     244       25       650       25  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets     -       8       -       110  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 143,991     $ 93,832     $ 339,636     $ 256,358  
Non-GAAP gross margin     55.5 %     55.6 %     55.5 %     55.6 %


RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Total operating expenses   $ 83,061     $ 63,126     $ 218,160     $ 182,521  
                                 
Adjustments to reconcile total operating expenses to non-GAAP total operating expenses:                                
Stock-based compensation expense     (22,268 )     (20,659 )     (60,675 )     (58,185 )
Deferred compensation plan (expense) income     (1,701 )     13       (1,672 )     (2,558 )
Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 59,092     $ 42,480     $ 155,813     $ 121,778  


RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Total operating income   $ 59,979     $ 30,032     $ 118,920     $ 71,868  
                                 
Adjustments to reconcile total operating income to non-GAAP total operating income:                                
Stock-based compensation expense     22,975       21,300       62,581       60,019  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets     -       8       -       110  
Deferred compensation plan expense     1,946       12       2,322       2,584  
Non-GAAP operating income   $ 84,900     $ 51,352     $ 183,823     $ 134,581  


RECONCILIATION OF OTHER INCOME, NET, TO NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME, NET
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Total other income, net   $ 2,494     $ 2,257     $ 5,980     $ 7,827  
                                 
Adjustments to reconcile other income, net to non-GAAP other income, net:                                
Deferred compensation plan income     (1,598 )     (74 )     (1,421 )     (2,630 )
Non-GAAP other income, net   $ 896     $ 2,183     $ 4,559     $ 5,197  


RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO NON-GAAP INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Total income before income taxes   $ 62,473     $ 32,289     $ 124,900     $ 79,695  
                                 
Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to non-GAAP income before income taxes:                                
Stock-based compensation expense     22,975       21,300       62,581       60,019  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets     -       8       -       110  
Deferred compensation plan expense (income)     347       (61 )     901       (46 )
Non-GAAP income before income taxes   $ 85,795     $ 53,536     $ 188,382     $ 139,778  


2020 FOURTH QUARTER OUTLOOK
RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ending  
    December 31, 2020  
    Low     High  
Gross margin     55.1 %     55.7 %
Adjustments to reconcile gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin:                
Stock-based compensation expense     0.3 %     0.3 %
Non-GAAP gross margin     55.4 %     56.0 %


RECONCILIATION OF R&D AND SG&A EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP R&D AND SG&A EXPENSES
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ending  
    December 31, 2020  
    Low     High  
R&D and SG&A expense   $ 81,300     $ 85,300  
Adjustments to reconcile R&D and SG&A expense to non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense:                
Stock-based compensation expense     (21,100 )     (23,100 )
Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense   $ 60,200     $ 62,200  

Disclaimer

