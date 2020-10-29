Agios to Host a Webinar on its Pyruvate Kinase-R (PKR) Activation Clinical Programs and Commercial Outlook on Thursday, November 19, 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today announced that the company will host a webinar focused on its pyruvate kinase-R (PKR) activation clinical programs and the commercial outlook across three distinct hemolytic anemias on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET.



The webinar will provide an overview of Agios’ leadership in elucidating the PKR activation mechanism; the role of PKR activators in treating serious hemolytic anemias, including pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency, thalassemia and sickle cell disease, as evidenced by significant clinical data across these three disease areas; and the company’s commercial outlook and preparations for its first potential launch in a rare genetic disease. Presentations will be given by members of Agios’ leadership team and external speakers including: