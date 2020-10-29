United Bank Joins Reston Station Neighborhood After Comstock Acquires Branch In Sale-Lease-Back Transaction 

RESTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“CHCI” or “Comstock”), announced the acquisition of United Bank’s branch building and 1-acre parcel located at 1900 Centennial Park Drive in Reston pursuant to sale lease back transaction on behalf of Comstock Partners, LC, an affiliated private company. The sale leaseback transaction ensures United Bank’s ability to continue serving its customers at this location for the next few years as Comstock finalizes plans to remake the office park originally developed in the 1990’s, and previously known as Commerce Metro Center, into the transit-oriented Commerce District @ Reston Station.

The United Bank property’s location at the intersection of Centennial Park Drive and Sunrise Valley Drive is situated at the main entrance of the Commerce District @ Reston Station, the southern portion of the 45+ acre transit-oriented, mixed-use development that is taking shape on the north and south side of the Wiehle Reston-East Metro Station.

Prior to acquiring the United Bank property, Comstock affiliates acquired four office buildings containing approximately 550,000 square feet and the two parking garages adjacent to the south entrance of the Wiehle Reston-East Station. Much of the approximately 22 acres acquired by Comstock was previously rezoned to allow for approximately 1.3 million square feet of additional mixed-use development. Comstock’s plans for the Commerce District neighborhood include improvements to the existing office buildings, development of the additional office, hotel, residential and retail spaces as previously entitled, and creation of new public open spaces and pedestrian/bicycle friendly amenities. Comstock is working to finalize plans for the additional development while exploring options for enhancing open spaces and connectivity to Metro for the surrounding community.

“This strategic acquisition affords us the opportunity to focus on the project’s entry experience as we finalize our placemaking plans to remake this 1990’s vintage office park into an exciting place to live, work, and promote health and wellness,” said Timothy Steffan, EVP of Asset Management, Leasing & Development of Comstock. “With innovation and connectivity as central tenets of our design approach, we look forward to transforming the Commerce District neighborhood into a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood that will integrate seamlessly into the surrounding area and be a proud addition to the Reston community.”