 

Devon Energy Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results

globenewswire
29.10.2020   

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter 2020. The company’s earnings release, supplemental financial tables, updated guidance and related earnings presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Devon’s website, www.devonenergy.com. These materials will also be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website.

The company’s third-quarter conference call will be held at 9:30 a.m. Central (10:30 a.m. Eastern) on Friday, October 30, 2020, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. with an emphasis on achieving strong corporate-level returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com and see our related Form 10-K.

Investor Contacts 
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496 		Media Contact
Lisa Adams, 405-228-1732

