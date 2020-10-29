 

Editas Medicine to Host Conference Call Discussing Third Quarter 2020 Results and Corporate Update

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss a corporate update and results for the third quarter of 2020.

Conference Call & Webcast Details  
Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020
Time: 5:00 pm Eastern Time
Toll Free: (844) 348-3801
International: (213) 358-0955
Conference ID: 9992536
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b5td2coz

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investors section of Editas Medicine website at https://www.editasmedicine.com/.

About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Contacts:
Investors
Mark Mullikin
(617) 401-9083
mark.mullikin@editasmed.com 

Media
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
cristi.barnett@editasmed.com 


