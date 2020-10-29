Global Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend

PHOENIX, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has declared, under its dividend policy, a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.0241 per common share (an annualized amount of $0.2892 per share), which will be payable on November 30, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2020.



About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 12 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually.