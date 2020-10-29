 

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Public Offering of 8,000,000 Shares of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 21:01  |  15   |   |   

WYOMISSING, Pa., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (the "Company" or “GLPI") (NASDAQ: GLPI), today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering to sell 8,000,000 shares of common stock. The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to partially finance the previously announced acquisitions of certain real property assets from Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (collectively, the “Twin River/Caesars Acquisitions”) and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is not conditioned upon the successful completion of the Twin River/Caesars Acquisitions and there is no assurance that the Twin River/Caesars Acquisitions will be consummated on the anticipated schedule or at all. Pending such uses, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay borrowings under the senior credit facility or invest in interest-bearing accounts and short-term, interest-bearing securities.

Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities, Barclays and Mizuho Securities are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering will be made under the Company's effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, final prospectus supplement and prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, NY 10001, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department (fax no: (212) 214-5918), BofA Securities NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, (888) 603-5847 or by visiting the EDGAR database on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

Seite 1 von 3
Gaming and Leisure Properties Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
Syneos Health to Acquire Synteract, a Top CRO Provider to Emerging Biopharma
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Daily Intensive’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
InflaRx Reports Q3 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
27.10.20
Gaming and Leisure Properties to Acquire Two Regional Gaming Properties for $484 Million and Simultaneously Enter Into a New Master Lease Agreement With Twin River Worldwide Holdings
20.10.20
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Moves Up Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call