Hub Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

“Our strategy to grow with our highly valued customers, coupled with strong freight market conditions, led to a 9% increase in intermodal volume and a 1% increase in overall revenue for the quarter. During the quarter we continued to exhibit strong cost control and generated EBITDA (non-GAAP) 1 of $64 million. We have reached our 2020 goal of $40 million of annualized savings from our profit improvement initiatives and we continue to identify additional efficiency opportunities. Our team maintained its focus on providing a world-class customer experience while protecting the health and safety of our workforce. Our recent and planned purchases of containers and tractors support our long-term strategy to reinvest in the business and deliver innovative supply chain solutions to our customers. Finally, we are proud to have received the 2020 Humanitarian Logistics Award from the American Logistics Aid Network for our support of COVID-19 relief efforts,” said Dave Yeager, Hub Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) announced third quarter 2020 net income of $24.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.74. Net income for third quarter 2019 was $26.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, and included $6.3 million ($0.19 per diluted share) of costs related to legal settlements and consulting.

Q3 2020 Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 increased by 1% to $925 million compared with $913 million for the third quarter 2019. Operating income for the quarter was $34 million versus $37 million for the third quarter 2019.

Third quarter intermodal revenue increased 4% to $560 million due primarily to a 9% increase in volume, partially offset by lower customer pricing. Intermodal gross margin decreased compared to the prior year primarily due to lower prices, increased purchased transportation costs and higher equipment repositioning costs, partially offset by volume growth and the benefits from operational improvements in our trucking operation. 2019 intermodal gross margin included a $3 million charge for the settlement of a 2016 auto liability claim.

Third quarter logistics revenue declined 7% to $176 million as new customer wins and continued growth of CaseStack retail supplier solutions was more than offset by the impact of customers lost earlier this year. Gross margin declined due to lower revenue and higher purchased transportation costs, partially offset by our continuous improvement initiatives and growth with new customers.

Truck brokerage revenue grew 10% in the quarter to $120 million despite a 10% decline in volume. Contractual revenue represented 64% of total brokerage revenue in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to 80% in 2019. Truck brokerage gross margin declined as higher margin spot freight was more than offset by the impact of higher purchased transportation costs on our contractual freight, as well as less project and less-than-truckload business in third quarter 2020.

Dedicated revenue decreased 8% to $69 million compared to the prior year due to the impact of business we exited, partially offset by growth with new accounts. Dedicated gross margin decreased primarily due to the decline in revenue, and higher insurance and repair costs.

Costs and expenses decreased to $74 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $98 million in the prior year due primarily to a decline in Salaries and Benefits expense, $4.8 million of legal settlement expense in the prior year’s third quarter, and lower professional fees which included $0.7 million of consulting costs in 2019.

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $6 million, primarily for containers and technology investments. At September 30, 2020, we had cash and cash equivalents of $185 million.

2020 Capital Expenditure Outlook

We expect capital expenditures for the rest of fiscal year 2020 to range from $70 million to $75 million, and primarily consist of investments to support growth in the business, including containers and tractors, as well as investments in technology. For 2020 we expect to add approximately 3,300 containers and take delivery of over 300 tractors to refresh our fleet, which is expected to result in lower operating costs and improved utilization.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In this press release, we present EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we have provided herein a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under GAAP. Management believes that EBITDA provides relevant and useful information, which is used by our management as well as by many analysts, investors and competitors in our industry. By providing this non-GAAP measure, management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company’s profitability for the periods presented. EBITDA should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

CERTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Statements in this press release that are not historical may express or imply projections of revenues or expenditures, statements of plans and objectives or future operations or statements of future economic performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause the actual performance of Hub Group, Inc. to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion and, therefore, should be viewed with caution. All forward-looking statements and information are provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and should be evaluated in the context of these factors. Forward-looking statements generally may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "trends", "assumptions", "target", "guidance", "outlook", "opportunity", "future", "plans", "goals", "objectives", "expects", "anticipate", "expected", "may", "will", "would", "could", "intend", "believe", "potential", "projected", "estimate" (or the negative or derivative of each of these terms), or similar words, and include our statements regarding our profit improvement initiatives and capital expenditures. These forward-looking statements are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and anticipated future developments, as well as other factors believed to be appropriate. We believe these statements and the assumptions and estimates contained in this release are reasonable based on information that is currently available to us. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include general or regional economic conditions and health concerns; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on our customers, counterparties, employees and third-party service providers; our ability to sustain or the effects of plans intended to improve operational execution and performance; changes in or implementation of additional governmental or regulatory rules and interpretations affecting tax, wage and hour matters, health and safety, insurance or other undeterminable areas; intermodal costs and prices, the integration of any acquisitions and expenses relating thereto; the future performance of Hub's Intermodal, Truck Brokerage, Dedicated and Logistics business lines; driver shortages; the amount and timing of strategic investments or divestitures by Hub; the failure to implement and integrate critical information technology systems; cyber security incidents, retail and other customers encountering adverse economic conditions and other factors described from time to time in Hub Group's SEC reports, press releases and other communications.

HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 % of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Revenue $ 924,812 100.0 % $ 913,275 100.0 % Transportation costs 816,777 88.3 % 778,057 85.2 % Gross margin 108,035 11.7 % 135,218 14.8 % Costs and expenses: Salaries and benefits 45,576 4.9 % 59,765 6.5 % General and administrative 20,845 2.3 % 30,906 3.4 % Depreciation and amortization 7,697 0.8 % 7,301 0.8 % Total costs and expenses 74,118 8.0 % 97,972 10.7 % Operating income 33,917 3.7 % 37,246 4.1 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (2,237 ) -0.3 % (2,780 ) -0.3 % Other, net (122 ) -0.0 % 669 0.1 % Total other expense (2,359 ) -0.3 % (2,111 ) -0.2 % Income before provision for income taxes 31,558 3.4 % 35,135 3.9 % Provision for income taxes 6,777 0.7 % 9,030 1.0 % Net income $ 24,781 $ 26,105 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.79 Diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.78 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,177 33,034 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,597 33,265





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 % of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Revenue $ 2,542,914 100.0 % $ 2,767,436 100.0 % Transportation costs 2,223,036 87.4 % 2,372,226 85.7 % Gross margin 319,878 12.6 % 395,210 14.3 % Costs and expenses: Salaries and benefits 146,128 5.7 % 182,652 6.6 % General and administrative 76,151 3.0 % 77,852 2.8 % Depreciation and amortization 22,945 0.9 % 21,150 0.8 % Total costs and expenses 245,224 9.6 % 281,654 10.2 % Operating income 74,654 3.0 % 113,556 4.1 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (7,698 ) -0.3 % (8,526 ) -0.3 % Other, net 106 0.0 % 1,567 0.1 % Total other expense (7,592 ) -0.3 % (6,959 ) -0.2 % Income before provision for income taxes 67,062 2.7 % 106,597 3.9 % Provision for income taxes 15,891 0.6 % 27,381 1.0 % Net income $ 51,171 $ 79,216 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.54 $ 2.37 Diluted $ 1.53 $ 2.36 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,169 33,385 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,513 33,522





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 185,336 $ 168,729 Accounts receivable trade 559,312 450,451 Allowance for uncollectible trade accounts (8,574 ) (6,912 ) Accounts receivable other 1,937 3,237 Prepaid taxes 1,780 630 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,661 24,086 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 753,452 640,221 Restricted investments 21,516 22,601 Property and equipment, net 638,940 663,165 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 34,400 35,548 Right-of-use assets - financing leases 4,145 5,865 Other intangibles, net 110,890 120,967 Goodwill, net 484,295 484,459 Other assets 17,332 18,748 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,064,970 $ 1,991,574 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable trade $ 307,361 $ 257,247 Accounts payable other 23,008 11,585 Accrued payroll 25,533 45,540 Accrued other 88,344 86,686 Lease liability - operating leases 8,956 8,567 Lease liability - financing leases 2,562 3,048 Current portion of long term debt 86,964 94,691 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 542,728 507,364 Long term debt 149,004 186,934 Non-current liabilities 49,242 36,355 Lease liability - operating leases 27,191 28,518 Lease liability - financing leases 12 1,820 Deferred taxes 161,782 155,304 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding in 2020 and 2019 - - Common stock Class A: $.01 par value; 97,337,700 shares authorized and 41,224,792 shares issued in 2020 and 2019; 33,494,661 shares outstanding in 2020 and 33,353,904 shares outstanding in 2019 412 412 Class B: $.01 par value; 662,300 shares authorized; 662,296 shares issued and outstanding in 2020 and 2019 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 183,140 179,637 Purchase price in excess of predecessor basis, net of tax benefit of $10,306 (15,458 ) (15,458 ) Retained earnings 1,230,772 1,179,601 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (260 ) (186 ) Treasury stock; at cost, 7,730,131 shares in 2020 and 7,870,888 shares in 2019 (263,602 ) (268,734 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,135,011 1,075,279 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,064,970 $ 1,991,574





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 51,171 $ 79,216 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 91,798 86,719 Deferred taxes 7,436 7,145 Compensation expense related to share-based compensation plans 12,676 12,434 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 94 (1,313 ) Donated equipment 5,626 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Restricted investments 1,085 (2,192 ) Accounts receivable, net (105,918 ) 41,000 Prepaid taxes (1,154 ) (4,622 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,379 1,299 Other assets (429 ) (3,365 ) Accounts payable 61,549 (89,800 ) Accrued expenses (17,834 ) 2,408 Non-current liabilities 6,209 (225 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 122,688 128,704 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of equipment 1,298 9,072 Purchases of property and equipment (55,352 ) (55,616 ) Proceeds from the disposition of discontinued operations - 19,439 Acquisition, net of cash acquired - (734 ) Net cash used in investing activities (54,054 ) (27,839 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of long term debt (174,419 ) (79,147 ) Stock withheld for payments of withholding taxes (4,041 ) (2,875 ) Finance lease payments (2,278 ) (2,206 ) Purchase of treasury stock - (24,998 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 128,762 36,557 Net cash used in financing activities (51,976 ) (72,669 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (51 ) (3 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 16,607 28,193 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 168,729 61,435 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 185,336 $ 89,628





HUB GROUP, INC. FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY BUSINESS LINE (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Intermodal $ 559,759 $ 539,484 $ 1,515,759 $ 1,618,407 Logistics 175,892 189,470 522,890 586,196 Truck brokerage 119,994 109,543 304,686 334,211 Dedicated 69,167 74,778 199,579 228,622 - - - - Total Revenue $ 924,812 $ 913,275 $ 2,542,914 $ 2,767,436





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Change Change 2020 2019 $ % Net income $ 24,781 $ 26,105 $ (1,324 ) -5.1 % Interest expense 2,237 2,780 (543 ) -19.5 % Depreciation and amortization 30,039 29,690 349 1.2 % Provision for income taxes 6,777 9,030 (2,253 ) -25.0 % EBITDA $ 63,834 $ 67,605 $ (3,771 ) -5.6 %





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, Change Change 2020 2019 $ % Net income $ 51,171 $ 79,216 $ (28,045 ) -35.4 % Interest expense 7,698 8,526 (828 ) -9.7 % Depreciation and amortization 91,798 86,719 5,079 5.9 % Provision for income taxes 15,891 27,381 (11,490 ) -42.0 % EBITDA $ 166,558 $ 201,842 $ (35,284 ) -17.5 %

See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” section of this release for the definition of EBITDA and a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

1 For all non-GAAP measures presented, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the reconciliations included in this press release.

