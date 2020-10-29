Cohu to Participate at Stifel 2020 Virtual Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that management will participate at the Stifel 2020 Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference. The conference will be held virtually on Wednesday and Thursday, November 11-12, 2020 with a one-on-one meeting format.

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cohu.com. Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representatives to schedule a meeting at this conference.