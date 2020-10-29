Five9 Reports Third Quarter Revenue Growth of 34% to a Record $112.1 Million

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 increased 34% to a record $112.1 million, compared to $83.8 million for the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP gross margin was 58.5% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 58.8% for the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted gross margin was 65.4% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 64.0% for the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $(11.4) million, or $(0.17) per basic share, compared to GAAP net loss of $(1.6) million, or $(0.03) per basic share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $18.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $12.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was $24.1 million, or 21.5% of revenue, compared to $15.0 million, or 18.0% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP operating cash flow for the third quarter of 2020 was $22.8 million, compared to GAAP operating cash flow of $17.7 million for the third quarter of 2019.

"We delivered outstanding third quarter results with revenue of $112.1 million, growing 34% year-over-year and 12% sequentially, both all-time highs for us as a public company, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.5%, also a third quarter record. Positive industry trends continue to accelerate and help drive our performance. The contact center is the new front door for many businesses. We believe the premise to cloud transition and digital transformation trends will accelerate, and demand for AI driven automation will increase, placing Five9 at the forefront of a massive opportunity. We continue to execute on our go-to-market initiatives, which balance the strength of our direct salesforce with a diverse group of channel partners. Additionally, we are receiving very positive feedback on the enhanced product capabilities we have delivered over the last quarter. Finally, today we announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire Inference Solutions Inc. ("Inference"), a leader in the emerging Intelligent Virtual Agent market. Leveraging virtual agents to meet increasing customer interactions is rapidly becoming a requirement of the modern contact center. We are excited to build upon this acquisition and believe we are well positioned for continued growth.”

- Rowan Trollope, CEO, Five9

Business Outlook

Five9 provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations. The Company emphasizes that the guidance is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" below, including risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the full year 2020, Five9 expects to report: Revenue in the range of $421.5 to $422.5 million, higher than the guidance range of $399.0 to $401.0 million that was previously provided on August 3, 2020. GAAP net loss in the range of $(49.4) to $(48.4) million, or $(0.76) to $(0.75) per basic share, improved from the guidance range of $(56.4) to $(54.4) million, or $(0.88) to $(0.85) per basic share, that was previously provided on August 3, 2020. Non-GAAP net income in the range of $59.7 to $60.7 million, or $0.87 to $0.88 per diluted share, higher than the guidance range of $52.7 to $54.7 million, or $0.77 to $0.80 per diluted share, that was previously provided on August 3, 2020.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Five9 expects to report: Revenue in the range of $114.5 to $115.5 million. GAAP net loss in the range of $(14.5) to $(13.5) million, or $(0.21) to $(0.20) per basic share. Non-GAAP net income in the range of $16.0 to $17.0 million, or $0.22 to $0.24 per diluted share.



Conference Call Details

Five9 will discuss its third quarter 2020 results today, October 29, 2020, via teleconference at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the call (ID 1480240), please dial: 800-437-2398 or 720-452-9102. An audio replay of the call will be available through November 12, 2020 by dialing 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and entering access code 1480240. A copy of this press release will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Current Report on Form 8-K and will be posted to our website, prior to the conference call.

A webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web-site at http://investors.five9.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. We calculate adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin by adding back the following items to gross profit: depreciation, intangibles amortization, stock-based compensation and COVID-19 relief bonus for employees. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by adding back or removing the following items to or from GAAP net loss: depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense, interest (income) and other, acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs, non-recurring litigation settlement costs and related indemnification fees, COVID-19 relief bonus for employees and provision for (benefit from) income taxes. We calculate non-GAAP operating income as GAAP operating income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, intangibles amortization, acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs, non-recurring litigation settlement costs and related indemnification fees, and COVID-19 relief bonus for employees. We calculate non-GAAP net income as GAAP net loss excluding stock-based compensation, intangibles amortization, amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes, acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs, non-recurring litigation settlement costs and related indemnification fees, gain on sale of convertible note held for investment, COVID-19 relief bonus for employees, loss on early extinguishment of debt, and tax benefit of valuation allowance associated with an acquisition. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Five9 considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the Company, exclusive of factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance, as well as unusual events. The Company’s management uses these measures to (i) illustrate underlying trends in the Company’s business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of income or expenses that are excluded from non-GAAP measures, and (ii) establish budgets and operational goals for managing the Company’s business and evaluating its performance. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the operating performance of a company. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented only as supplemental information for purposes of understanding the Company’s operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures set forth herein and attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including the statements in the quote from our Chief Executive Officer, including statements regarding Five9’s expectations for market acceleration from on premise contact centers to the cloud, and digital transformation, and drivers thereof, Five9’s expectations regarding the acceleration of growth in demand for AI-driven automation, benefits of its go-to-market strategy, the benefits being delivered by Five9's new product capabilities, Five9’s growth expectations, the potential closing of the Inference acquisition, and the fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial projections set forth under the caption “Business Outlook,” that are based on our current expectations and involve numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate. Risks that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, among others: (i) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have materially affected how we, our clients and business partners are operating, and the duration and extent to which this will impact our future results of operations and overall financial performance remains uncertain; (ii) adverse economic conditions may harm our business; (iii) our quarterly and annual results may fluctuate significantly, including as a result of the timing and success of new product and feature introductions by us, may not fully reflect the underlying performance of our business and may result in decreases in the price of our common stock; (iv) if we are unable to attract new clients or sell additional services and functionality to our existing clients, our revenue and revenue growth will be harmed; (v) our recent rapid growth may not be indicative of our future growth, and even if we continue to grow rapidly, we may fail to manage our growth effectively; (vi) failure to adequately retain and expand our sales force will impede our growth; (vii) if we fail to manage our technical operations infrastructure, our existing clients may experience service outages, our new clients may experience delays in the deployment of our solution and we could be subject to, among other things, claims for credits or damages; (viii) our growth depends in part on the success of our strategic relationships with third parties and our failure to successfully maintain, grow and manage these relationships could harm our business; (ix) we have established, and are continuing to increase, our network of master agents and resellers to sell our solution; our failure to effectively develop, manage, and maintain this network could materially harm our revenues; (x) security breaches and improper access to or disclosure of our data or our clients’ data, their customers’ data, or other cyber attacks on our systems, could result in litigation and regulatory risk, harm our reputation and our business; (xi) the markets in which we participate involve numerous competitors and are highly competitive, and if we do not compete effectively, our operating results could be harmed; (xii) if our existing clients terminate their subscriptions or reduce their subscriptions and related usage, our revenues and gross margins will be harmed and we will be required to spend more money to grow our client base; (xiii) we sell our solution to larger organizations that require longer sales and implementation cycles and often demand more configuration and integration services or customized features and functions that we may not offer, any of which could delay or prevent these sales and harm our growth rates, business and operating results; (xiv) because a significant percentage of our revenue is derived from existing clients, downturns or upturns in new sales will not be immediately reflected in our operating results and may be difficult to discern; (xv) we rely on third-party telecommunications and internet service providers to provide our clients and their customers with telecommunication services and connectivity to our cloud contact center software and any failure by these service providers to provide reliable services could cause us to lose clients and subject us to claims for credits or damages, among other things; (xvi) we have a history of losses and we may be unable to achieve or sustain profitability; (xvii) the contact center software solutions market is subject to rapid technological change, and we must develop and sell incremental and new products in order to maintain and grow our business; (xviii) we may not be able to secure additional financing on favorable terms, or at all, to meet our future capital needs; (xix) we may acquire other companies or technologies, such as Inference, or be the target of strategic transactions, which could divert our management’s attention, result in additional dilution to our stockholders and otherwise disrupt our operations and harm our operating results; (xx) failure to comply with laws and regulations could harm our business and our reputation; (xxi) we may not have sufficient cash to service our convertible senior notes and repay such notes, if required, and other risks attendant to our convertible senior notes and increased debt levels; (xxii) our acquisition of Inference is subject to various conditions to closing that may not be satisfied, and the amount of consideration to be paid for Inference is dependent on various purchase price adjustments, as well as whether or not certain earn-out metrics are satisfied; and (xxiii) the other risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including, but not limited to, our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and readers should not unduly rely on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, including in any forward-looking statements.

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the intelligent contact center space, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than six billion call minutes annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 Genius platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences. For more information, visit www.five9.com.

FIVE9, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 301,767 $ 77,976 Marketable investments 479,141 241,973 Accounts receivable, net 42,542 37,655 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,908 10,656 Deferred contract acquisition costs 17,932 13,014 Total current assets 857,290 381,274 Property and equipment, net 41,676 33,190 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,669 8,746 Intangible assets, net 23,867 15,533 Goodwill 34,444 11,798 Other assets 3,258 1,184 Deferred contract acquisition costs — less current portion 44,083 30,655 Total assets $ 1,013,287 $ 482,380 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,829 $ 10,156 Accrued and other current liabilities 40,814 18,385 Operating lease liabilities 4,307 5,064 Accrued federal fees 2,562 2,303 Sales tax liabilities 1,629 1,885 Finance lease liabilities 1,299 3,518 Deferred revenue 28,527 24,681 Total current liabilities 91,967 65,992 Convertible senior notes 646,592 209,604 Sales tax liabilities — less current portion 851 838 Operating lease liabilities — less current portion 4,679 4,329 Finance lease liabilities — less current portion — 809 Other long-term liabilities 6,809 4,350 Total liabilities 750,898 285,922 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 66 61 Additional paid-in capital 452,531 351,870 Accumulated other comprehensive income 761 576 Accumulated deficit (190,969 ) (156,049 ) Total stockholders’ equity 262,389 196,458 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,013,287 $ 482,380

FIVE9, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Revenue $ 112,143 $ 83,769 $ 307,023 $ 235,743 Cost of revenue 46,561 34,472 129,051 96,571 Gross profit 65,582 49,297 177,972 139,172 Operating expenses: Research and development 17,674 11,665 50,071 33,022 Sales and marketing 32,969 25,014 95,360 69,965 General and administrative 16,724 12,146 47,511 35,950 Total operating expenses 67,367 48,825 192,942 138,937 Income (loss) from operations (1,785 ) 472 (14,970 ) 235 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (9,649 ) (3,486 ) (18,867 ) (10,288 ) Interest income and other 349 1,460 (3,544 ) 4,695 Total other income (expense), net (9,300 ) (2,026 ) (22,411 ) (5,593 ) Loss before income taxes (11,085 ) (1,554 ) (37,381 ) (5,358 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 346 50 (2,461 ) 30 Net loss $ (11,431 ) $ (1,604 ) $ (34,920 ) $ (5,388 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.09 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 65,460 60,781 63,490 60,074

FIVE9, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (34,920 ) $ (5,388 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,750 10,050 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 4,227 3,420 Amortization of premium on marketable investments 1,819 (1,036 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 578 78 Stock-based compensation 47,871 30,197 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 6,077 — Gain on sale of convertible note held for investment — (217 ) Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes 17,204 9,484 Tax benefit of valuation allowance associated with an acquisition (2,910 ) — Others 73 2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,306 ) (6,677 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,445 ) (3,172 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (18,345 ) (9,035 ) Other assets (2,074 ) (264 ) Accounts payable 2,667 100 Accrued and other current liabilities 13,528 3,522 Accrued federal fees and sales tax liability 16 233 Deferred revenue 5,246 4,391 Other liabilities (66 ) (33 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 47,990 35,655 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable investments (507,046 ) (274,401 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable investments 268,207 285,281 Purchases of property and equipment (20,412 ) (12,776 ) Cash paid to acquire Virtual Observer (28,313 ) — Cash paid to acquire substantially all of the assets of Whendu LLC (100 ) — Proceeds from sale of convertible note held for investment — 217 Net cash used in investing activities (287,664 ) (1,679 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of 2025 convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs 728,812 — Payments for capped call transactions related to the 2025 convertible senior notes (90,448 ) — Repurchase of a portion of 2023 convertible senior notes, net of costs (186,465 ) — Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 8,928 6,097 Proceeds from sale of common stock under ESPP 5,666 3,996 Payments of finance leases (3,028 ) (5,408 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 463,465 4,685 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 223,791 38,661 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 77,976 81,912 End of period $ 301,767 $ 120,573

FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 GAAP gross profit $ 65,582 $ 49,297 $ 177,972 $ 139,172 GAAP gross margin 58.5 % 58.8 % 58.0 % 59.0 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation 3,433 2,514 9,665 7,208 Intangibles amortization 1,738 88 4,566 264 Stock-based compensation 2,603 1,702 7,091 4,589 COVID-19 relief bonus for employees — — 618 — Adjusted gross profit $ 73,356 $ 53,601 $ 199,912 $ 151,233 Adjusted gross margin 65.4 % 64.0 % 65.1 % 64.2 %

FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 GAAP net loss $ (11,431 ) $ (1,604 ) $ (34,920 ) $ (5,388 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 6,537 3,497 17,750 10,050 Stock-based compensation 17,286 11,075 47,871 30,197 Interest expense 9,649 3,486 18,867 10,288 Interest income and other (349 ) (1,460 ) 3,544 (4,695 ) Legal settlement — — — 420 Legal and indemnification fees related to settlement — — — 356 Acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs 2,030 — 3,996 — COVID-19 relief bonus for employees — — 1,817 — Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 346 50 (2,461 ) 30 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,068 $ 15,044 $ 56,464 $ 41,258 Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenue 21.5 % 18.0 % 18.4 % 17.5 %

FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Income (loss) from operations $ (1,785 ) $ 472 $ (14,970 ) $ 235 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 17,286 11,075 47,871 30,197 Intangibles amortization 1,738 88 4,566 264 Legal settlement — — — 420 Legal and indemnification fees related to settlement — — — 356 Acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs 2,030 — 3,996 — COVID-19 relief bonus for employees — — 1,817 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 19,269 $ 11,635 $ 43,280 $ 31,472

FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 GAAP net loss $ (11,431 ) $ (1,604 ) $ (34,920 ) $ (5,388 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 17,286 11,075 47,871 30,197 Intangibles amortization 1,738 88 4,566 264 Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes 8,633 3,250 17,204 9,484 Legal settlement — — — 420 Legal and indemnification fees related to settlement — — — 356 Acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs 2,030 — 3,996 — COVID-19 relief bonus for employees — — 1,817 — Loss on early extinguishment of debt 283 — 6,077 — Gain on sale of convertible note held for investment — — — (217 ) Tax benefit of valuation allowance associated with an acquisition — — (2,910 ) — Non-GAAP net income $ 18,539 $ 12,809 $ 43,701 $ 35,116 GAAP net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.09 ) Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.21 $ 0.69 $ 0.58 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.20 $ 0.65 $ 0.56 Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share: Basic and diluted 65,460 60,781 63,490 60,074 Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 65,460 60,781 63,490 60,074 Diluted 69,605 63,438 67,214 63,042

FIVE9, INC. SUMMARY OF STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION, DEPRECIATION AND INTANGIBLES AMORTIZATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Stock-Based

Compensation Depreciation Intangibles

Amortization Stock-Based

Compensation Depreciation Intangibles

Amortization Cost of revenue $ 2,603 $ 3,433 $ 1,738 $ 1,702 $ 2,514 $ 88 Research and development 3,876 512 — 2,022 450 — Sales and marketing 5,427 1 — 3,017 2 — General and administrative 5,380 853 — 4,334 443 — Total $ 17,286 $ 4,799 $ 1,738 $ 11,075 $ 3,409 $ 88 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Stock-Based

Compensation Depreciation Intangibles

Amortization Stock-Based

Compensation Depreciation Intangibles

Amortization Cost of revenue $ 7,091 $ 9,665 $ 4,566 $ 4,589 $ 7,208 $ 264 Research and development 10,368 1,476 — 5,399 1,340 — Sales and marketing 14,798 3 — 8,015 4 — General and administrative 15,614 2,040 — 12,194 1,234 — Total $ 47,871 $ 13,184 $ 4,566 $ 30,197 $ 9,786 $ 264

FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME – GUIDANCE (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ending Year Ending December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 Low High Low High GAAP net loss $ (14,484 ) $ (13,484 ) $ (49,404 ) $ (48,404 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 17,988 17,988 65,859 65,859 Intangibles amortization 1,666 1,666 6,232 6,232 Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes 8,570 8,570 25,774 25,774 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 6,077 6,077 Acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs 2,260 2,260 6,256 6,256 COVID-19 relief bonus for employees — — 1,817 1,817 Tax benefit of valuation allowance associated with an acquisition — — (2,910 ) (2,910 ) Income tax expense effects (1) — — — — Non-GAAP net income $ 16,000 $ 17,000 $ 59,701 $ 60,701 GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (0.75 ) Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ 0.92 $ 0.94 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.24 $ 0.87 $ 0.88 Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 67,800 67,800 64,600 64,600 Diluted 72,200 72,200 68,600 68,600

(1) Non-GAAP adjustments do not have an impact on our income tax provision due to past non-GAAP losses.

