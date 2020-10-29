USA Truck Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, consolidated operating revenue was $141.8 million compared to $130.9 million for the prior-year period. Base revenue (a) , which excludes fuel surcharge revenue, was $131.5 million compared to $114.9 million for the 2019 period. The Company reported net income of $2.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share for the third quarter 2020 and adjusted net income (a) of $2.6 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share and adjusted net loss (a) of $1.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2019. The Company’s third quarter 2020 consolidated operating ratio was 96.9%, compared to 100.0% in the comparable 2019 quarter.

USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

President and CEO James Reed commented, “The third quarter of 2020 was the tale of two freight markets. The first half of the quarter was similar to the second quarter of 2020, with unpredictable week to week swings in freight, pricing and seasonally softer demand. The market turned toward the middle of August as capacity constraints emerged and demand strengthened. The tightening capacity was driven by many factors including the implementation of the new Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse screening requirements, driver school shut downs in the face of COVID-19 concerns, general COVID-19 cautiousness among drivers, and expanded unemployment insurance and federal and state relief programs.

Despite the difficult driver market, during the quarter we were able to improve our Trucking segment operating ratio and adjusted operating ratio(a) by 380 basis points and 410 basis points year over year and 220 basis points and 200 basis points sequentially to 96.5% and 95.8%, respectively. We were able to drive the improved results through a disciplined approach to our network, targeted repricing efforts with customers, moderating truck counts by reducing our average available tractor count by 94 tractors sequentially, and by executing our previously discussed self-help initiatives through our migration to a more regionalized business model.

USAT Logistics capitalized on the increasing market rates and executed through increased volume during the quarter, which generated the two highest revenue months in the history of this operating segment during this quarter. This powerful combination of volume and rate helped grow the overall gross margin, return to operating profitability and improve the segment operating ratio and adjusted operating ratio(a) by 130 basis points year over year and 250 basis points sequentially to 98.1% and 98.0%, respectively. We expect the combination of tighter supply and traction gained on self-help initiatives will set us up well for the fourth quarter of 2020 and beyond.

Trucking: For the third quarter of 2020, Trucking operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) increased $3.8 million, or 4.1%, to $97.4 million, compared to the third quarter of 2019. Trucking operating income of $3.5 million for the 2020 period, reflected an operating ratio of 96.5%, compared to an operating loss of $0.3 million and an operating ratio of 100.3% for the third quarter of 2019. This represents an increase of $3.7 million year over year in operating income and a 380 basis point improvement in operating ratio. Trucking adjusted operating income(a) was $3.8 million for the 2020 period, reflecting an adjusted operating ratio(a) of 95.8%, compared to adjusted operating income(a) of $0.1 million and an adjusted operating ratio(a) of 99.9% for the comparable 2019 period. This represents an increase of $3.7 million year over year in adjusted operating income(a) and a 410 basis point improvement in adjusted operating ratio(a).

Trucking operations delivered the following results during the third quarter:

Base revenue per available tractor per week increased $318, or 10.1%, compared to the third quarter of 2019, and $457, or 15.2% sequentially, primarily due to an increase in base revenue per loaded mile and a decrease in tractor count.

Base revenue per loaded mile increased $0.191, or 9.1% year over year and $0.271, or 13.4%, sequentially. This change was the result of increased demand and tightening supply resulting in higher rate realizations.

Loaded miles per available tractor per week increased 14 miles, or 0.9%, compared to the third quarter of 2019, and by 23 miles, or 1.5% sequentially.

Deadhead percentage for third quarter 2020 improved 110 basis points year over year and 70 basis points sequentially.

The average seated tractor count for the third quarter of 2020 was 1,827, which represented a decrease of 1.9% over the third quarter 2019 average of 1,862, and a 6.0% decrease over the sequential average of 1,943. Average unseated tractor percentage for third quarter 2020 was 7.2%, an unfavorable change from 6.5% for the third quarter of 2019 and 5.8% sequentially.

USAT Logistics: Operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) was $52.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $12.7 million, or 32.2% year over year. Both operating income and adjusted operating income(a) were $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, reflecting an operating ratio of 98.1% and an adjusted operating ratio(a) of 98.0%, compared to operating income and adjusted operating income(a) of $0.2 million and an operating ratio of 99.4% and an adjusted operating ratio(a) of 99.3% for the comparable 2019 period. This change represented an increase of $0.7 million year over year in operating income and adjusted operating income(a) and an improvement of 130 basis points in both operating ratio and adjusted operating ratio(a) compared to the third quarter of 2019.

USAT Logistics operations delivered the following results during the third quarter:

Gross margin dollars increased 21.9%, or $1.1 million year over year, to $5.9 million for the third quarter 2020, and 24.8%, or $1.2 million, sequentially.

Gross margin percentage for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 90 basis points to 11.3% compared to 12.2% in both the third quarter of 2019 and sequentially.

Revenue per load increased 27.2%, or $347 per load year over year, and 39.6%, or $460 per load, sequentially.

Load count increased by 1,224 loads, or 4.0%, year over year, but decreased by 1,238 loads, or 3.7%, sequentially.

Segment Results

The following table includes key operating results and statistics by reportable segment:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Trucking: 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) (in thousands) $ 97,383 $ 93,587 $ 280,005 $ 284,965 Operating income (loss) (1) (in thousands) $ 3,453 $ (278) $ 2,941 $ 2,168 Adjusted operating income (2) (in thousands) $ 3,799 $ 62 $ 4,276 $ 3,530 Operating ratio (3) 96.5 % 100.3 % 98.9 % 99.2 % Adjusted operating ratio (4) 95.8 % 99.9 % 98.3 % 98.6 % Total miles (5) (in thousands) 44,686 44,850 136,366 132,297 Deadhead percentage (6) 12.4 % 13.5 % 12.9 % 13.2 % Base revenue per loaded mile $ 2.288 $ 2.097 $ 2.129 $ 2.159 Average number of seated tractors 1,827 1,862 1,884 1,815 Average number of available tractors (7) 1,969 1,991 2,005 1,941 Average number of in-service tractors (8) 1,991 2,020 2,026 1,973 Loaded miles per available tractor per week 1,512 1,498 1,513 1,517 Base revenue per available tractor per week $ 3,460 $ 3,142 $ 3,221 $ 3,275 Average loaded miles per trip 507 488 501 491 USAT Logistics: Operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) (in thousands) $ 52,059 $ 39,365 $ 126,623 $ 120,390 Operating income (1) (in thousands) $ 981 $ 244 $ 181 $ 3,702 Adjusted operating income (2) (in thousands) $ 984 $ 244 $ 188 $ 3,702 Gross margin (9) (in thousands) $ 5,880 $ 4,822 $ 14,561 $ 19,041 Gross margin percentage (10) 11.3 % 12.2 % 11.5 % 15.8 % Load count (in thousands) 32.1 30.9 92.7 87.4

1) Operating income (loss) is calculated by deducting operating expenses (before intersegment eliminations) from operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations). 2) Adjusted operating income (loss)(a) is calculated by deducting operating expenses (before intersegment eliminations) excluding severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits, certain asset impairments, and amortization of acquisition related intangibles, net of fuel surcharge revenue from operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations), net of fuel surcharge revenue. 3) Operating ratio is calculated as operating expenses (before intersegment eliminations) as a percentage of operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations). 4) Adjusted operating ratio(a) is calculated as operating expenses (before intersegment eliminations) excluding severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits, certain asset impairments, and amortization of acquisition related intangibles, net of fuel surcharge revenue, as a percentage of operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) excluding fuel surcharge revenue. 5) Total miles include both loaded and empty miles. 6) Deadhead percentage is calculated by dividing empty miles by total miles. 7) Available tractors are a) all Company tractors that are available to be dispatched, including available unseated tractors, and b) all tractors in the independent contractor fleet. 8) In-service tractors include all of the tractors in the Company fleet (Company-operated tractors) and all the tractors in the independent contractor fleet. 9) Gross margin is calculated by deducting USAT Logistics purchased transportation expense from USAT Logistics operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations). 10) Gross margin percentage is calculated as USAT Logistics gross margin divided by USAT Logistics operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations).

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2020, total debt and lease liabilities was $182.0 million, total debt and lease liabilities, net of cash (“Net Debt”)(a), was $180.8 million and total stockholders’ equity was $78.2 million. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAR(a) for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020 was 3.5x. The Company had $47.6 million available to borrow under its Credit Facility as of September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Information

(a) About Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to our GAAP results, this press release also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by the SEC. The terms “Base Revenue”, “Net Debt”, “EBITDAR”, “Adjusted EBITDAR”, “Adjusted operating ratio”, “Adjusted operating income (loss)”, “Adjusted net income (loss)”, and “Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share”, as we define them, are not presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company defines Base Revenue as operating revenue less fuel surcharge revenue and intercompany eliminations. The Company defines Net Debt as total debt, including insurance premium financing and lease liabilities, net of cash. The Company defines EBITDAR as net income (loss), plus interest expense net of interest income, provision for income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, and equipment rent. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAR as EBITDAR plus non-cash equity compensation, severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits and asset impairments. Adjusted operating ratio is calculated as operating expenses excluding severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits, certain asset impairments, and amortization of acquisition related intangibles, net of fuel surcharge revenue, as a percentage of operating revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue. Adjusted operating income (loss) is calculated by deducting operating expenses excluding severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits, certain asset impairments, and amortization of acquisition related intangibles, net of fuel surcharge revenue, from operating revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue. Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits, certain asset impairments, and amortization of acquisition related intangibles plus or minus the income tax effect of such adjustments using a statutory tax rate. Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share is defined as Adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding during the period. The per-share impact of each item is determined by dividing it by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding. These financial measures supplement our GAAP results in evaluating certain aspects of our business. We believe that using these measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because they remove the impact of items from our operating results that, in our opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Management and the board of directors focus on Base Revenue, Net Debt, EBITDAR, Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted operating ratio, Adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share as key measures of our performance and liquidity, all of which are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures and further discussed below. We believe our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors and other users because it provides them the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for their comparable GAAP financial measures, such as total debt, net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities, operating ratio, diluted earnings (loss) per share, or other measures prescribed by GAAP. There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures. Although we believe that they improve comparability in analyzing our period to period performance, they could limit comparability to other companies in our industry if those companies define these measures differently. Because of these limitations, our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered measures of income generated by our business or discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis.

Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G and Regulation S-K, we have provided reconciliations of Base Revenue, Net Debt, EBITDAR, Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted operating ratio, Adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share to the most comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Financial information in this press release is preliminary and based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release. As such, this information remains subject to the completion of our quarterly review procedures, and the filing of the related Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which could result in changes, some of which could be material, to the preliminary information provided in this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements generally may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as “seek,” “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “believes,” “hopes,” “plans,” “goals,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “likely,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “potential,” “predict,” “continue,” “strategy,” “future” and terms or phrases of similar substance. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, including the impacts and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, there are other risks, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Readers should review and consider the factors that may affect future results and other disclosures by the Company in its press releases, Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information, except as required by law. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release might not occur. All forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

References to the “Company,” “we,” “us,” “our” and words of similar expression refer to USA Truck Inc. and its subsidiaries.

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach for our customers’ supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or usatlogistics.com.

USA TRUCK INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) Operating revenue $ 141,786 $ 130,924 $ 392,296 $ 398,520 Operating expenses: Salaries, wages and employee benefits 34,916 32,846 104,397 102,742 Fuel and fuel taxes 9,734 13,842 29,679 41,575 Depreciation and amortization 9,896 9,652 29,941 27,595 Insurance and claims 5,388 6,499 15,254 20,939 Equipment rent 2,479 2,427 7,107 7,715 Operations and maintenance 9,310 8,829 26,812 24,583 Purchased transportation 59,617 51,281 156,707 148,634 Operating taxes and licenses 1,167 1,218 3,675 3,646 Communications and utilities 867 967 2,586 2,453 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets, net 398 (696) 420 (700) Asset impairments — 1 588 368 Other 3,580 4,092 12,008 13,100 Total operating expenses $ 137,352 $ 130,958 $ 389,174 $ 392,650 Operating income (loss) 4,434 (34) 3,122 5,870 Other expenses: Interest expense, net 1,416 1,615 4,335 4,951 Other, net 57 145 167 453 Total other expenses, net 1,473 1,760 4,502 5,404 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,961 (1,794) (1,380) 466 Income tax expense (benefit) 666 (421) (193) 337 Consolidated net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,295 $ (1,373) $ (1,187) $ 129 Net earnings (loss) per share: Average shares outstanding (basic) 8,807 8,564 8,762 8,509 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.26 $ (0.16) $ (0.14) $ 0.02 Average shares outstanding (diluted) 8,955 8,564 8,762 8,522 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.26 $ (0.16) $ (0.14) $ 0.02

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) ADJUSTED EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION, RENT Three Months Ended 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 2,295 $ (931) $ (2,551) $ (4,827) Add: Depreciation and amortization 9,896 10,034 10,011 9,598 Equipment rent 2,479 2,336 2,292 2,459 Interest expense, net 1,416 1,235 1,684 1,646 Income tax expense (benefit) 666 632 (1,491) (493) EBITDAR 16,752 13,306 9,945 8,383 Add: Non-cash equity compensation 406 363 471 527 Severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits 9 84 92 122 Asset impairments — 588 — 418 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 17,167 $ 14,341 $ 10,508 $ 9,450

ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 2,295 $ (1,373) $ (1,187) $ 129 Adjusted for: Severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits 9 — 185 319 Asset impairment - land — — 137 — Amortization of acquisition related intangibles 340 340 1,020 1,043 Income tax effect of adjustments (89) (87) (342) (347) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 2,555 $ (1,120) $ (187) $ 1,144

ADJUSTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 0.26 $ (0.16) $ (0.14) 0.02 Adjusted for: Severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits 0.00 — 0.02 0.04 Asset impairment - land — — 0.02 — Amortization of acquisition related intangibles 0.04 0.04 0.12 0.12 Income tax effect of adjustments (0.01) (0.01) (0.04) (0.04) Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 0.29 $ (0.13) $ (0.02) $ 0.14

NET DEBT RECONCILIATION September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in thousands) Total current debt and lease liabilities $ 28,109 $ 42,994 Long-term debt, less current maturities 89,238 83,349 Leases, less current maturities 64,660 64,209 Total Debt 182,007 190,552 Less: Cash (1,161) (97) Net Debt $ 180,846 $ 190,455

ADJUSTED OPERATING RATIO RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Consolidated 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Operating revenue $ 141,786 $ 130,924 $ 392,296 $ 398,520 Less: fuel surcharge revenue (10,249) (16,015) (34,794) (48,357) Base revenue $ 131,537 $ 114,909 $ 357,502 $ 350,163 Operating expense $ 137,352 $ 130,958 $ 389,174 $ 392,650 Adjusted for: Severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits (9) — (185) (319) Asset impairment - land — — (137) — Amortization of acquisition related intangibles (340) (340) (1,020) (1,043) Fuel surcharge revenue (10,249) (16,015) (34,794) (48,357) Adjusted operating expense $ 126,754 $ 114,603 $ 353,038 $ 342,931 Operating income (loss) $ 4,434 $ (34) $ 3,122 $ 5,870 Adjusted operating income $ 4,783 $ 306 $ 4,464 $ 7,232 Operating ratio 96.9 % 100.0 % 99.2 % 98.5 % Adjusted operating ratio 96.4 % 99.7 % 98.8 % 97.9 %

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Trucking Segment 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Operating revenue $ 96,732 $ 93,354 $ 277,652 $ 283,963 Intersegment activity 651 233 2,353 1,002 Operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) 97,383 93,587 280,005 284,965 Less: fuel surcharge revenue (7,847) (12,274) (27,218) (37,073) Base revenue $ 89,536 $ 81,313 $ 252,787 $ 247,892 Operating expense (before intersegment eliminations) $ 93,930 $ 93,865 $ 277,064 $ 282,797 Adjusted for: Severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits (6) — (178) (319) Asset impairment - land — — (137) — Amortization of acquisition related intangibles (340) (340) (1,020) (1,043) Fuel surcharge revenue (7,847) (12,274) (27,218) (37,073) Adjusted operating expense $ 85,737 $ 81,251 $ 248,511 $ 244,362 Operating income (loss) $ 3,453 $ (278) $ 2,941 $ 2,168 Adjusted operating income $ 3,799 $ 62 $ 4,276 $ 3,530 Operating ratio 96.5 % 100.3 % 98.9 % 99.2 % Adjusted operating ratio 95.8 % 99.9 % 98.3 % 98.6 %

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, USAT Logistics Segment 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Operating revenue $ 45,054 $ 37,570 $ 114,644 $ 114,557 Intersegment activity 7,005 1,795 11,979 5,833 Operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) 52,059 39,365 126,623 120,390 Less: fuel surcharge revenue (2,565) (3,991) (8,260) (11,920) Base revenue $ 49,494 $ 35,374 $ 118,363 $ 108,470 Operating expense (before intersegment eliminations) $ 51,078 $ 39,121 $ 126,442 $ 116,688 Adjusted for: Severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits (3) — (7) — Fuel surcharge revenue (2,565) (3,991) (8,260) (11,920) Adjusted operating expense $ 48,510 $ 35,130 $ 118,175 $ 104,768 Operating income $ 981 $ 244 $ 181 $ 3,702 Adjusted operating income $ 984 $ 244 $ 188 $ 3,702 Operating ratio 98.1 % 99.4 % 99.9 % 96.9 % Adjusted operating ratio 98.0 % 99.3 % 99.8 % 96.6 %

USA TRUCK INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) Assets September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Current assets: (in thousands, except share data) Cash $ 1,161 $ 97 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $697 and $369, respectively 65,859 49,853 Other receivables 4,518 5,408 Inventories 873 769 Assets held for sale 1,246 2,542 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,458 7,855 Total current assets 78,115 66,524 Property and equipment: Land and structures 33,601 33,077 Revenue equipment 311,869 309,573 Service, office and other equipment 31,040 30,235 Property and equipment, at cost 376,510 372,885 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (144,240) (124,216) Property and equipment, net 232,270 248,669 Operating leases - right of use assets 9,714 11,775 Goodwill 5,231 5,231 Other intangibles, net 15,433 16,453 Other assets 1,362 2,058 Total assets $ 342,125 $ 350,710 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,901 $ 29,421 Current portion of insurance and claims accruals 9,488 12,466 Accrued expenses 10,616 6,518 Current finance lease obligations 23,717 30,779 Current operating lease obligations 2,732 6,050 Long-term debt, current maturities 1,660 6,165 Total current liabilities 75,114 91,399 Other long-term liabilities 3,140 80 Long-term debt, less current maturities 89,238 83,349 Long-term finance lease obligations 57,451 58,397 Long-term operating lease obligations 7,209 5,812 Deferred income taxes 22,700 24,017 Insurance and claims accruals, less current portion 9,071 9,445 Total liabilities 263,923 272,499 Stockholders' equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; issued 12,038,197 shares, and 11,987,572 shares, respectively 120 120 Additional paid-in capital 60,006 63,238 Retained earnings 72,582 73,769 Less treasury stock, at cost (3,277,294 shares, and 3,434,231 shares, respectively) (54,506) (58,916) Total stockholders' equity 78,202 78,211 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 342,125 $ 350,710

