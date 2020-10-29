 

Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

29.10.2020, 21:05  |  37   |   |   

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced today that results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 will be released on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after the close of the U.S. markets. The company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 3:00pm MT / 5:00pm ET.

A live webcast will be available at investors.palantir.com, or you may pre-register directly at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7278528. A replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 until midnight (ET) on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

About Palantir

Palantir Technologies Inc. is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at www.palantir.com.

