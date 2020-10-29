 

Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Bloom Energy has issued a shareholder letter discussing its third quarter 2020 financial results, and it may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of Bloom Energy’s website at: https://investor.bloomenergy.com.

Key highlights from the third quarter include:

  • Revenue of $200.3 million, gross margin of 28.0%, and net loss of $12.0 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $27.7 million

Commenting on its third quarter results, KR Sridhar, founder, chairman and CEO, Bloom Energy said:

“From the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, to natural disasters occurring on either coast of the United States, and countries around the globe calling for immediate and necessary shifts to hydrogen and better forms of energy, we continue to see an increasing need for the sustainable and resilient energy power sources that Bloom Energy’s technology provides. As we move forward, we will continue to serve our customers and communities around the world through ground-breaking innovation and access to leading technologies to improve global energy consumption.”

Bloom Energy will hold a conference call today to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and to provide an update on the business. The details are included below.

Conference Call Details

Bloom Energy will host a conference call today, October 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results. To participate in the live call, analysts and investors may call +1 (833) 520-0063 and enter the passcode: 6975469. Those calling from outside the U.S. may dial +1 (236) 714-2197 and enter the same passcode: 6975469. A simultaneous live webcast will also be available under the Investor Relations section on Bloom Energy’s website at https://investor.bloomenergy.com/. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on Bloom Energy’s website for one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until November 5, 2020, by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 or +1 (416) 621-4642 and entering passcode 6975469.

