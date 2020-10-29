Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Bloom Energy has issued a shareholder letter discussing its third quarter 2020 financial results, and it may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of Bloom Energy’s website at: https://investor.bloomenergy.com .

Revenue of $200.3 million, gross margin of 28.0%, and net loss of $12.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $27.7 million

Commenting on its third quarter results, KR Sridhar, founder, chairman and CEO, Bloom Energy said:

“From the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, to natural disasters occurring on either coast of the United States, and countries around the globe calling for immediate and necessary shifts to hydrogen and better forms of energy, we continue to see an increasing need for the sustainable and resilient energy power sources that Bloom Energy’s technology provides. As we move forward, we will continue to serve our customers and communities around the world through ground-breaking innovation and access to leading technologies to improve global energy consumption.”

Bloom Energy will hold a conference call today to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and to provide an update on the business. The details are included below.

