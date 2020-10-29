 

Illumina Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Third quarter 2020 results reflect strong sequential growth:

  • Revenue of $794 million, an increase of 26% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and a 12% decrease compared to $907 million in the prior year period
  • GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders for the quarter of $179 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to $234 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the prior year period
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders for the quarter of $150 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to $286 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income excludes net gains from mark-to-market adjustments on our strategic investments, primarily from our marketable equity securities (see the “Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Illumina Stockholders” table for a reconciliation of these GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures)
  • Cash flow from operations of $153 million compared to $267 million in the prior year period
  • Free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) of $105 million for the quarter compared to $218 million in the prior year period

“Our business accelerated in the third quarter with sequencing consumable revenue growing 29% from the second quarter,” said Francis deSouza, Chief Executive Officer. “We’re also making progress incorporating genomics into the standard of care in non-invasive pre-natal testing, oncology therapy selection, and genetic disease diagnosis. Looking forward, we believe our planned acquisition of GRAIL will catalyze a new era of early cancer detection, transforming cancer survivability and opening up the largest clinical application of genomics we’ve seen.”

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2020 was 66.2% compared to 71.5% in the prior year period. Excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets and the net impact from expenses and payroll credits related to COVID-19, non-GAAP gross margin was 67.4% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 72.5% in the prior year period.

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $172 million compared to $151 million in the prior year period. Excluding expenses related to COVID-19, non-GAAP R&D expenses as a percentage of revenue were 21.2% compared to 16.4% in the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $192 million compared to $189 million in the prior year period. Excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on litigation, acquisition-related expenses, and expenses related to COVID-19, non-GAAP SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue were 24.8% compared to 20.0% in the prior year period.

Depreciation and amortization expenses were $46 million and capital expenditures for free cash flow purposes were $48 million during the third quarter of 2020. At the close of the quarter, the company held $3.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $3.4 billion as of December 29, 2019.

Updates since our last earnings release:

  • Announced a definitive agreement to acquire GRAIL to accelerate commercialization and adoption of transformative multi-cancer screening genetic tests
  • Released the NovaSeqTM 6000 v1.5 reagents to unlock deeper genomic discoveries by making a $600 genome more broadly available and catalyzing the next wave of adoption in smaller core labs
  • Updated guidelines from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommended Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) be made available to all pregnant women, regardless of maternal age or baseline risk
  • Repurchased approximately $125 million of common stock in the third quarter with $295 million remaining for repurchase under our current plan
  • Appointed Kathryne Reeves as Chief Marketing Officer

Financial outlook and guidance

As previously announced, Illumina has withdrawn its fiscal 2020 full year revenue and earnings per share guidance due to the uncertainties around the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quarterly conference call information

The conference call will begin at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Interested parties may access the live teleconference through the Investor Info section of Illumina’s website under the “Company” tab at www.illumina.com. Alternatively, individuals can access the call by dialing 1 (866) 211-4597 or 1 (647) 689-6853 outside North America, both with conference ID 9488740.

A replay of the conference call will be posted on Illumina’s website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

Statement regarding use of non-GAAP financial measures

The company reports non-GAAP results for diluted net income per share, net income, gross margins, operating expenses, operating margins, other income, and free cash flow in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The company’s financial measures under GAAP include substantial charges such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense associated with the company’s convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash, and others that are listed in the itemized reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release. Management has excluded the effects of these items in non-GAAP measures to assist investors in analyzing and assessing past and future operating performance. Additionally, non-GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders are key components of the financial metrics utilized by the company’s board of directors to measure, in part, management’s performance and determine significant elements of management’s compensation.

The company encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP results are presented in the tables of this release.

Use of forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors to which our business is subject that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: (i) the impact to our business and operating results of the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) changes in the rate of growth in the markets we serve; (iii) the volume, timing and mix of customer orders among our products and services; (iv) our ability to adjust our operating expenses to align with our revenue expectations; (v) the outcome of the pending acquisition of GRAIL, Inc.; (vi) our ability to manufacture robust instrumentation and consumables; (vii) the success of products and services competitive with our own; (viii) challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, and launching new products and services, including expanding or modifying manufacturing operations and reliance on third-party suppliers for critical components; (ix) the impact of recently launched or pre-announced products and services on existing products and services; (x) our ability to further develop and commercialize our instruments and consumables, to deploy new products, services, and applications, and to expand the markets for our technology platforms; (xi) our ability to obtain regulatory clearance for our products from government agencies; (xii) our ability to successfully partner with other companies and organizations to develop new products, expand markets, and grow our business; (xiii) our ability to successfully identify and integrate acquired technologies, products, or businesses; and (xiv) the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts’ expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Illumina, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions)

 

September 27,
2020

 

December 29,
2019

ASSETS

(unaudited)

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,761

 

 

$

2,042

 

Short-term investments

1,563

 

 

1,372

 

Accounts receivable, net

464

 

 

573

 

Inventory

415

 

 

359

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

126

 

 

105

 

Total current assets

4,329

 

 

4,451

 

Property and equipment, net

910

 

 

889

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

545

 

 

555

 

Goodwill

897

 

 

824

 

Intangible assets, net

149

 

 

145

 

Deferred tax assets, net

19

 

 

64

 

Other assets

555

 

 

388

 

Total assets

$

7,404

 

 

$

7,316

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

156

 

 

$

149

 

Accrued liabilities

452

 

 

516

 

Long-term debt, current portion

507

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

1,115

 

 

665

 

Operating lease liabilities

678

 

 

695

 

Long-term debt

666

 

 

1,141

 

Other long-term liabilities

245

 

 

202

 

Stockholders’ equity

4,700

 

 

4,613

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

7,404

 

 

$

7,316

 

Illumina, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenue

$

676

 

 

$

746

 

 

$

1,904

 

 

$

2,117

 

Service and other revenue

118

 

 

161

 

 

382

 

 

474

 

Total revenue

794

 

 

907

 

 

2,286

 

 

2,591

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product revenue (a)

209

 

 

195

 

 

535

 

 

573

 

Cost of service and other revenue (a)

52

 

 

55

 

 

157

 

 

185

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

7

 

 

9

 

 

21

 

 

28

 

Total cost of revenue

268

 

 

259

 

 

713

 

 

786

 

Gross profit

526

 

 

648

 

 

1,573

 

 

1,805

 

Operating expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development (a)

172

 

 

151

 

 

483

 

 

486

 

Selling, general and administrative (a)

192

 

 

189

 

 

643

 

 

602

 

Total operating expense

364

 

 

340

 

 

1,126

 

 

1,088

 

Income from operations

162

 

 

308

 

 

447

 

 

717

 

Other income (expense), net

53

 

 

(38)

 

 

110

 

 

132

 

Income before income taxes

215

 

 

270

 

 

557

 

 

849

 

Provision for income taxes

36

 

 

36

 

 

158

 

 

98

 

Consolidated net income

179

 

 

234

 

 

399

 

 

751

 

Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

Net income attributable to Illumina stockholders

$

179

 

 

$

234

 

 

$

399

 

 

$

763

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.22

 

 

$

1.59

 

 

$

2.72

 

 

$

5.19

 

Diluted

$

1.21

 

 

$

1.58

 

 

$

2.70

 

 

$

5.13

 

Shares used in computing earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

146

 

 

147

 

 

147

 

 

147

 

Diluted

148

 

 

148

 

 

148

 

 

149

 

(a) Includes stock-based compensation expense for stock-based awards:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

Cost of product revenue

$

6

 

 

$

5

 

 

$

13

 

 

$

15

 

Cost of service and other revenue

1

 

 

1

 

 

3

 

 

3

 

Research and development

21

 

 

15

 

 

48

 

 

50

 

Selling, general and administrative

33

 

 

24

 

 

52

 

 

77

 

Stock-based compensation expense before taxes (1)

$

61

 

 

$

45

 

 

$

116

 

 

$

145

 

(1) Includes stock-based compensation of $1.5 million for Helix during the nine months ended September 29, 2019

Illumina, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

153

 

 

$

267

 

 

$

674

 

 

$

608

 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(65

)

 

(219

)

 

(520

)

 

849

 

Net cash used in financing activities

(101

)

 

(172

)

 

(435

)

 

(782

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

4

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

(4

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(9

)

 

(128

)

 

(281

)

 

671

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

1,770

 

 

1,943

 

 

2,042

 

 

1,144

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

1,761

 

 

$

1,815

 

 

$

1,761

 

 

$

1,815

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Calculation of free cash flow:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities (b)

$

153

 

 

$

267

 

 

$

674

 

 

$

608

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(48

)

 

(49

)

 

(127

)

 

(152

)

Free cash flow (a)

$

105

 

 

$

218

 

 

$

547

 

 

$

456

 

(a) Free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities reduced by purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow is useful to management as it is one of the metrics used to evaluate our performance and to compare us with other companies in our industry. However, our calculation of free cash flow may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies.
(b) Net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 29, 2019 included an $84 million payment of the accreted debt discount related to the conversions of our 2019 Notes.

Illumina, Inc.

Results of Operations - Non-GAAP

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

GAAP earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders - diluted

$

1.21

 

 

$

1.58

 

 

$

2.70

 

 

$

5.13

 

Cost of revenue (b)

0.06

 

 

0.06

 

 

0.16

 

 

0.19

 

Research and development costs (b)

0.03

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

Selling, general and administrative costs (b)

(0.03

)

 

0.05

 

 

0.58

 

 

0.22

 

Other (income) expense, net (b)

(0.31

)

 

0.34

 

 

(0.61

)

 

(0.56

)

Incremental non-GAAP tax expense (c)

0.07

 

 

(0.09

)

 

(0.05

)

 

(0.01

)

Income tax benefit (d)

(0.01

)

 

(0.02

)

 

(0.12

)

 

(0.11

)

Tax expense related to increase in valuation allowance (e)

 

 

 

 

0.42

 

 

 

Tax expense related to cost-sharing arrangement (f)

 

 

 

 

0.19

 

 

 

Non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders - diluted (a)

$

1.02

 

 

$

1.93

 

 

$

3.28

 

 

$

4.87

 

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders

$

179

 

 

$

234

 

 

$

399

 

 

$

763

 

Cost of revenue (b)

9

 

 

9

 

 

24

 

 

28

 

Research and development costs (b)

3

 

 

2

 

 

1

 

 

2

 

Selling, general and administrative costs (b)

(4

)

 

8

 

 

87

 

 

33

 

Other (income) expense, net (b)

(46

)

 

51

 

 

(90

)

 

(83

)

Incremental non-GAAP tax expense (c)

11

 

 

(15

)

 

(8

)

 

(2

)

Income tax benefit (d)

(2

)

 

(3

)

 

(18

)

 

(17

)

Tax expense related to increase in valuation allowance (e)

 

 

 

 

62

 

 

 

Tax expense related to cost-sharing arrangement (f)

 

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders (a)

$

150

 

 

$

286

 

 

$

485

 

 

$

724

 

All amounts in tables are rounded to the nearest millions, except as otherwise noted. As a result, certain amounts may not recalculate using the rounded amounts provided.

(a) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders exclude the effect of the pro forma adjustments as detailed above. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders are key components of the financial metrics utilized by the company’s board of directors to measure, in part, management’s performance and determine significant elements of management’s compensation. Management has excluded the effects of these items in these measures to assist investors in analyzing and assessing our past and future core operating performance.
(b) Refer to our “Itemized Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP Results of Operations as a Percent of Revenue,” below, for the components of these amounts.
(c) Incremental non-GAAP tax expense reflects the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments listed.
(d) Amounts represent tax deductions taken in excess of stock compensation cost.
(e) Amount represents discrete tax expense recorded in Q2 2020 related to the valuation allowance established against the deferred tax asset for California research and development credits.
(f) Amount represents discrete tax expense recorded in Q2 2020 related to the finalization of the Altera court case which determined stock-based compensation must be included in intercompany cost sharing payments.

Illumina, Inc.

Results of Operations - Non-GAAP (continued)

(Dollars in millions)

(unaudited)

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AS A PERCENT OF REVENUE:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

GAAP gross profit (b)

 

$

526

 

 

66.2

 

%

 

$

648

 

 

71.5

 

%

 

$

1,573

 

 

68.8

 

%

 

$

1,805

 

 

69.7

 

%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

7

 

 

0.9

 

%

 

9

 

 

1.0

 

%

 

21

 

 

0.9

 

%

 

28

 

 

1.0

 

%

Expenses related to COVID-19 (c)

 

3

 

 

0.4

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

0.2

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

Income related to COVID-19 (d)

 

(1

)

 

(0.1

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4

)

 

(0.2

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring (e)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

0.1

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross profit (a)

 

$

535

 

 

67.4

 

%

 

$

657

 

 

72.5

 

%

 

$

1,597

 

 

69.8

 

%

 

$

1,833

 

 

70.7

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development expense

 

$

172

 

 

21.6

 

%

 

$

151

 

 

16.7

 

%

 

$

483

 

 

21.1

 

%

 

$

486

 

 

18.8

 

%

Expenses related to COVID-19 (c)

 

(3

)

 

(0.4

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3

)

 

(0.1

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

Income related to COVID-19 (d)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

0.1

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring (e)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

(0.3

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

(0.1

)

%

Non-GAAP research and development expense

 

$

169

 

 

21.2

 

%

 

$

149

 

 

16.4

 

%

 

$

482

 

 

21.1

 

%

 

$

484

 

 

18.7

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP selling, general and administrative expense

 

$

192

 

 

24.2

 

%

 

$

189

 

 

20.9

 

%

 

$

643

 

 

28.1

 

%

 

$

602

 

 

23.2

 

%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(1

)

 

(0.1

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

Gain on litigation (f)

 

25

 

 

3.1

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

25

 

 

1.1

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses (g)

 

(13

)

 

(1.5

)

%

 

(7

)

 

(0.8

)

%

 

(106

)

 

(4.6

)

%

 

(31

)

 

(1.2

)

%

Expenses related to COVID-19 (c)

 

(7

)

 

(0.9

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

(9

)

 

(0.5

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

Income related to COVID-19 (d)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

0.1

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring (e)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

(0.1

)

%

 

2

 

 

0.1

 

%

 

(1

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense

 

$

196

 

 

24.8

 

%

 

$

181

 

 

20.0

 

%

 

$

556

 

 

24.3

 

%

 

$

569

 

 

22.0

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating profit

 

$

162

 

 

20.4

 

%

 

$

308

 

 

33.9

 

%

 

$

447

 

 

19.6

 

%

 

$

717

 

 

27.7

 

%

Cost of revenue

 

9

 

 

1.2

 

%

 

9

 

 

1.0

 

%

 

24

 

 

1.0

 

%

 

28

 

 

1.0

 

%

Research and development costs

 

3

 

 

0.4

 

%

 

2

 

 

0.3

 

%

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

0.1

 

%

Selling, general and administrative costs

 

(4

)

 

(0.6

)

%

 

8

 

 

0.9

 

%

 

87

 

 

3.8

 

%

 

33

 

 

1.3

 

%

Non-GAAP operating profit (a)

 

$

170

 

 

21.4

 

%

 

$

327

 

 

36.1

 

%

 

$

559

 

 

24.4

 

%

 

$

780

 

 

30.1

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP other income (expense), net

 

$

53

 

 

6.6

 

%

 

$

(38

)

 

(4.2

)

%

 

$

110

 

 

4.8

 

%

 

$

132

 

 

5.1

 

%

Non-cash interest expense (h)

 

11

 

 

1.4

 

%

 

10

 

 

1.1

 

%

 

31

 

 

1.4

 

%

 

38

 

 

1.5

 

%

Strategic investment related (gain) loss, net (i)

 

(67

)

 

(8.4

)

%

 

43

 

 

4.7

 

%

 

(141

)

 

(6.2

)

%

 

(68

)

 

(2.6

)

%

Loss on derivative assets (j)

 

10

 

 

1.3

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

25

 

 

1.1

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on contingent value right (k)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

(0.2

)

%

 

(5

)

 

(0.2

)

%

 

1

 

 

 

 

Gains on deconsolidation (l)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(54

)

 

(2.1

)

%

Non-GAAP other income, net (a)

 

$

7

 

 

0.9

 

%

 

$

13

 

 

1.4

 

%

 

$

20

 

 

0.9

 

%

 

$

49

 

 

1.9

 

%

All amounts in tables are rounded to the nearest millions, except as otherwise noted. As a result, certain amounts may not recalculate using the rounded amounts provided.

(a) Non-GAAP gross profit, included within non-GAAP operating profit, is a key measure of the effectiveness and efficiency of manufacturing processes, product mix and the average selling prices of our products and services. Non-GAAP operating profit, and non-GAAP other income, net, exclude the effects of the pro forma adjustments as detailed above. Management has excluded the effects of these items in these measures to assist investors in analyzing and assessing past and future operating performance.
(b) Reconciling amounts are recorded in cost of revenue.
(c) Amounts consist of direct and incremental expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily a one-time allowance paid to employees working remotely in Q3 2020 to help with additional expenses, premium pay for onsite essential workers, and personal protective equipment.
(d) Amounts consist of direct and incremental income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily payroll-related credits earned in Singapore.
(e) Amounts consist primarily of employee costs, net of adjustments, related to restructuring.
(f) Amount consists of a gain related to a patent litigation judgement.
(g) Amount for Q3 2020 consists primarily of acquisition-related expenses related to the pending acquisition of GRAIL, Inc. Amount for the first three quarters of 2020 consists primarily of expenses related to the Continuation Advances and Reverse Termination Fee paid to PacBio.
(h) Non-cash interest expense is calculated in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash.
(i) Amounts consist primarily of mark-to-market adjustments and impairments from our strategic investments.
(j) Amounts consist of fair value adjustments on our derivative assets related to the terminated acquisition with PacBio.
(k) Amounts consist of fair value adjustments related to our contingent value right received from Helix.
(l) Amount consists of the $39 million gain recognized in Q2 2019 as a result of the Helix deconsolidation and the $15 million gain recorded in Q1 2019 that resulted from the settlement of a contingency related to the deconsolidation of GRAIL, Inc. in 2017.

