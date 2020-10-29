 

EVERTEC Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Revenue increased 15% to $136.5 million
  • GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $34.5 million or $0.47 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 26% to $70.0 million
  • Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.65, an increase of 38%

Nine-Month Year-to-Date 2020 Highlights

  • Revenue increased 4% to $376.4 million
  • GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $72.2 million or $0.99 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to $176.5 million
  • Adjusted earnings per common share was $1.49, an increase of 1%

Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “In the third quarter, we delivered strong results as we benefited from businesses re-opening in Puerto Rico as well as the implementation of new client contracts. Additionally, we continued to grow our contactless payment solution in Puerto Rico and expanded our gateway product in Latin America to further accelerate the consumer preference for digital solutions."

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Revenue. Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $136.5 million, an increase of 15% compared with $118.8 million in the prior year. Revenue increase in the quarter reflected sales volume growth and a high average ticket as businesses reopened in Puerto Rico as well as increased growth in our digital solutions. Additionally, increased revenue was driven by a contract with the Puerto Rico Department of Education of approximately $4.4 million in the business solutions segment for computers in support of public education teachers.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $34.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, an increase of $9.7 million or $0.13 per diluted share as compared to the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA was $70.0 million, an increase of 26% compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues) was 51.3%, an increase of approximately 460 basis points from the prior year. The year over year increase in margin primarily reflects the benefit of higher average ticket, the impact of the Department of Education contribution and higher non-operating income, partially offset by increased operating expenses.

Adjusted Net Income. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted Net Income was $47.2 million, an increase of 37% compared with $34.6 million in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.65, an increase of 38% compared to $0.47 in the prior year.

Share Repurchase

During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares, with total repurchases year-to-date of 336 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price of $21.73 per share for a total of $7.3 million. As of September 30, 2020, a total of approximately $23 million remained available for future use under the Company’s share repurchase program.

2020 Outlook

Due to the evolving environment and continued uncertainties resulting from the economic impact globally of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing guidance for 2020.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results today at 4:30 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joaquin Castrillo, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 338-7153 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-5117. A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers; the pin number is 10148853. The replay will be available through Thursday, November 5, 2020. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.evertecinc.com under the Investor Relations section or directly at http://ir.evertecinc.com. A supplemental slide presentation that accompanies this call and webcast can be found on the investor relations website at ir.evertecinc.com and will remain available after the call.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process more than two billion transactions annually and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, Evertec owns and operates the ATH network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The non-GAAP measures referenced in this release material are supplemental measures of the Company’s performance and are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). They are not measurements of the Company’s financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to total revenue, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of operating performance or as measures of the Company’s liquidity. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP measures to focus on the factors the Company believes are pertinent to the daily management of the Company’s operations and believes that they are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the industry. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the schedules to this release. These non-GAAP measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share and are defined below.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude unusual items and other adjustments. This measure is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. For this reason, Adjusted EBITDA, as it relates to the Company's segments, is presented in conformity with Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting, and is excluded from the definition of non-GAAP financial measures under the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is substantially consistent with the equivalent measurements that are contained in the secured credit facilities in testing EVERTEC Group’s compliance with covenants therein such as the secured leverage ratio.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income adjusted to exclude unusual items and other adjustments.

Adjusted Earnings per common share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted shares outstanding.

The Company uses Adjusted Net Income to measure the Company's overall profitability because the Company believes it better reflects the comparable operating performance by excluding the impact of the non-cash amortization and depreciation that was created as a result of merger and acquisition activity. In addition, in evaluating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses such as those excluded in calculating them. Further, the Company's presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future operating results will not be affected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of EVERTEC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” and “plans” and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements.

Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those estimated by management include, but are not limited to: the Company’s reliance on its relationship with Popular for a significant portion of revenue and to grow the Company's merchant acquiring business; the Company's ability to renew its client contracts on terms favorable to the Company, including the Company's Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Popular, and any significant concessions the Company may have to grant to Popular with respect to pricing or other key terms in anticipation of the negotiation of the extension of the MSA, both in respect of the current term and any extension of the MSA; a potential government shutdown; a continuation of the Government of Puerto Rico’s fiscal crisis; the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management procedures; dependence on the Company's processing systems, technology infrastructure, security systems and fraudulent-payment-detection systems, and the risk that the Company's systems may experience breakdowns or fail to prevent security breaches, confidential data theft or fraudulent transfers; our ability to develop, install and adopt new technology; impairments to the Company’s amortizable intangible assets and goodwill; a decreased client base due to consolidations in the banking and financial-services industry; the credit risk of the Company’s merchant clients, for which the Company may also be liable; a decline in the market for the Company’s services due to increased competition, changes in consumer spending or payment preferences; the continuing market position of the ATH network; the Company’s dependence on credit card associations and debit networks; regulatory limitations on the Company’s activities, including the potential need to seek regulatory approval to consummate transactions, due to the Company’s relationship with Popular and the Company’s role as a service provider to financial institutions and the Company’s potential inability to obtain such approval on a timely basis or at all; changes in the regulatory environment and changes in international, legal, tax, political, administrative or economic conditions; the Company’s ability to comply with federal, state, and local regulatory requirements; the geographical concentration of the Company’s business in Puerto Rico; operating an international business in multiple regions with potential political and economic instability; operating an international business in countries and with counterparties that increase the Company’s compliance risks and puts the Company at risk of violating U.S. sanctions laws; the Company’s ability to execute the Company’s expansion and acquisition strategies; the Company’s ability to protect the Company’s intellectual property rights; the Company’s ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; evolving industry standards; the Company’s high level of indebtedness and restrictions contained in the Company’s debt agreements; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash to service the Company’s indebtedness and to generate future profits; the possibility of future catastrophic hurricanes affecting Puerto Rico and/or the Caribbean, as well as other potential natural disasters; uncertainty related to the effect of the discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate at the end of 2021; the nature, timing and amount of any restatement; and the impact of a novel strain of coronavirus ("COVID-19") and measures taken in response to the outbreak on our revenues, net income and liquidity due to current and future disruptions in operations as well as the macroeconomic instability caused by the pandemic.

Consideration should be given to the areas of risk described above, as well as those risks set forth under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the reports the Company files with the SEC from time to time, in connection with considering any forward-looking statements that may be made by the Company and its businesses generally. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events unless the Company is required to do so by law.

EVERTEC, Inc.

Schedule 1: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

 

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

136,507

 

 

$

118,804

 

 

$

376,386

 

 

$

360,188

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

 

57,854

 

 

51,878

 

 

168,900

 

 

154,498

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

16,682

 

 

15,152

 

 

51,528

 

 

45,355

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

18,127

 

 

16,972

 

 

53,761

 

 

50,440

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

92,663

 

 

84,002

 

 

274,189

 

 

250,293

 

Income from operations

 

43,844

 

 

34,802

 

 

102,197

 

 

109,895

 

Non-operating (expenses) income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

429

 

 

348

 

 

1,165

 

 

864

 

Interest expense

 

(5,867

)

 

(7,267

)

 

(18,829

)

 

(22,191

)

Earnings of equity method investment

 

202

 

 

371

 

 

733

 

 

726

 

Other income (expense)

 

2,486

 

 

252

 

 

2,766

 

 

(619

)

Total non-operating expenses

 

(2,750

)

 

(6,296

)

 

(14,165

)

 

(21,220

)

Income before income taxes

 

41,094

 

 

28,506

 

 

88,032

 

 

88,675

 

Income tax expense

 

6,513

 

 

3,720

 

 

15,551

 

 

10,018

 

Net income

 

34,581

 

 

24,786

 

 

72,481

 

 

78,657

 

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

118

 

 

32

 

 

323

 

 

201

 

Net income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.’s common stockholders

 

34,463

 

 

24,754

 

 

72,158

 

 

78,456

 

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

(3,245

)

 

(576

)

 

(10,483

)

 

3,714

 

Gain (loss) on cash flow hedges

 

643

 

 

(2,922

)

 

(11,894

)

 

(13,019

)

Total comprehensive income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.’s common stockholders

 

$

31,861

 

 

$

21,256

 

 

$

49,781

 

 

$

69,151

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

1.00

 

 

$

1.09

 

Diluted

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

1.07

 

Shares used in computing net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

71,886,439

 

 

71,942,403

 

 

71,921,069

 

 

72,148,312

 

Diluted

73,001,780

73,314,704

73,049,817

73,530,865

 

EVERTEC, Inc.

Schedule 2: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

(In thousands)

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

144,147

 

 

$

111,030

 

Restricted cash

 

18,049

 

 

20,091

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

111,852

 

 

106,812

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

44,835

 

 

38,085

 

Total current assets

 

318,883

 

 

276,018

 

Investment in equity investee

 

12,417

 

 

12,288

 

Property and equipment, net

 

43,255

 

 

43,791

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

26,824

 

 

29,979

 

Goodwill

 

395,048

 

 

399,487

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

222,085

 

 

241,937

 

Deferred tax asset

 

3,657

 

 

2,131

 

Net investment in leases

 

394

 

 

722

 

Other long-term assets

 

5,511

 

 

5,323

 

Total assets

 

$

1,028,074

 

 

$

1,011,676

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accrued liabilities

 

$

54,099

 

 

$

58,160

 

Accounts payable

 

36,057

 

 

39,165

 

Unearned income

 

19,800

 

 

20,668

 

Income tax payable

 

7,475

 

 

6,298

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

14,250

 

 

14,250

 

Current portion of operating lease liability

 

5,877

 

 

5,773

 

Total current liabilities

 

137,558

 

 

144,314

 

Long-term debt

 

484,306

 

 

510,947

 

Deferred tax liability

 

2,575

 

 

4,261

 

Unearned income - long term

 

30,827

 

 

28,437

 

Operating lease liability - long-term

 

21,380

 

 

24,679

 

Derivative liability

 

27,370

 

 

14,452

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

13,850

 

 

12,963

 

Total liabilities

 

717,866

 

 

740,053

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.01; 206,000,000 shares authorized; 71,906,983 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - 72,000,261)

 

719

 

 

720

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

6,552

 

 

 

Accumulated earnings

 

351,252

 

 

296,476

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

 

(52,386

)

 

(30,009

)

Total EVERTEC, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

306,137

 

 

267,187

 

Non-controlling interest

 

4,071

 

 

4,436

 

Total equity

 

310,208

 

 

271,623

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

1,028,074

 

 

$

1,011,676

 

EVERTEC, Inc.

Schedule 3: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

72,481

 

 

$

78,657

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

53,761

 

 

50,440

 

Amortization of debt issue costs and accretion of discount

 

1,530

 

 

1,256

 

Operating lease amortization

 

4,377

 

 

3,966

 

Provision for expected credit losses and sundry losses

 

1,732

 

 

3,224

 

Deferred tax benefit

 

(2,082

)

 

(4,197

)

Share-based compensation

 

10,785

 

 

10,168

 

Loss on disposition of property and equipment and other intangibles

 

753

 

 

691

 

Earnings of equity method investment

 

(733

)

 

(726

)

Dividend received from equity method investment

 

 

 

485

 

Decrease (increase) in assets:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(7,096

)

 

6,475

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(7,138

)

 

(7,268

)

Other long-term assets

 

284

 

 

(1,450

)

(Decrease) increase in liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accrued liabilities and accounts payable

 

(7,969

)

 

(6,834

)

Income tax payable

 

1,548

 

 

(2,080

)

Unearned income

 

2,350

 

 

6,718

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(5,720

)

 

(4,825

)

Other long-term liabilities

 

2,296

 

 

1,467

 

Total adjustments

 

48,678

 

 

57,510

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

121,159

 

 

136,167

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

Additions to software

 

(23,521

)

 

(27,969

)

Property and equipment acquired

 

(13,402

)

 

(21,994

)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

 

3

 

 

101

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(36,920

)

 

(49,862

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

Statutory withholding taxes paid on share-based compensation

 

(3,456

)

 

(6,304

)

Repayment of short-term borrowings for purchase of equipment and software

 

(1,553

)

 

(852

)

Dividends paid

 

(10,786

)

 

(10,824

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

(7,300

)

 

(28,449

)

Repayment of long-term debt

 

(27,685

)

 

(10,688

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(50,780

)

 

(57,117

)

Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(2,384

)

 

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

31,075

 

 

29,188

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period

 

131,121

 

 

86,746

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period

 

$

162,196

 

 

$

115,934

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

144,147

 

 

$

102,535

 

Restricted cash

 

18,049

 

 

13,399

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

162,196

 

 

$

115,934

 

EVERTEC, Inc.

Schedule 4: Unaudited Segment Information

 

 

Three months ended September 30, 2020

(In thousands)

Payment

Services -

Puerto Rico &

Caribbean

 

Payment

Services -

Latin America

 

Merchant

Acquiring, net

 

Business

Solutions

 

Corporate and

Other (1)

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

33,284

 

 

$

21,241

 

 

$

30,646

 

 

$

63,018

 

 

$

(11,682

)

 

$

136,507

 

Operating costs and expenses

19,045

 

 

18,284

 

 

15,643

 

 

35,276

 

 

4,415

 

 

92,663

 

Depreciation and amortization

3,349

 

 

2,936

 

 

477

 

 

4,372

 

 

6,993

 

 

18,127

 

Non-operating income (expenses)

127

 

 

2,959

 

 

161

 

 

411

 

 

(970

)

 

2,688

 

EBITDA

17,715

 

 

8,852

 

 

15,641

 

 

32,525

 

 

(10,074

)

 

64,659

 

Compensation and benefits (2)

258

 

 

686

 

 

244

 

 

466

 

 

2,015

 

 

3,669

 

Transaction, refinancing and other fees (3)

500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,205

 

 

1,705

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

18,473

 

 

$

9,538

 

 

$

15,885

 

 

$

32,991

 

 

$

(6,854

)

 

$

70,033

 

______________________

(1)

 

Corporate and Other consists of corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses and intersegment eliminations. Intersegment revenue eliminations predominantly reflect the $10.0 million processing fee from Payments Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean to Merchant Acquiring and intercompany software sale and developments of $1.6 million from Payment Services - Latin America to Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean. Corporate and Other was impacted by the intersegment elimination of revenue recognized in the Payment Services -Latin America segment and capitalized in the Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean segment; excluding this impact, Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA would be $5.2 million.

(2)

 

Primarily represents share-based compensation, other compensation expense and severance payments.

(3)

 

Primarily represents the elimination of non-cash equity earnings from our 19.99% equity investment in Consorcio de Tarjetas Dominicanas S.A., net of cash dividends received.

Three months ended September 30, 2019

(In thousands)

Payment

Services -

Puerto Rico &

Caribbean

 

Payment

Services -

Latin America

 

Merchant

Acquiring, net

 

Business

Solutions

 

Corporate and

Other (1)

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

30,411

 

 

$

20,596

 

 

$

26,436

 

 

$

52,945

 

 

$

(11,584

)

 

$

118,804

 

Operating costs and expenses

15,821

 

 

11,943

 

 

15,978

 

 

32,259

 

 

8,001

 

 

84,002

 

Depreciation and amortization

3,093

 

 

2,650

 

 

457

 

 

3,780

 

 

6,992

 

 

16,972

 

Non-operating income (expenses)

410

 

 

(3,824

)

 

8

 

 

67

 

 

3,962

 

 

623

 

EBITDA

18,093

 

 

7,479

 

 

10,923

 

 

24,533

 

 

(8,631

)

 

52,397

 

Compensation and benefits (2)

284

 

 

109

 

 

285

 

 

549

 

 

2,228

 

 

3,455

 

Transaction, refinancing and other fees (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(372

)

 

(372

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

18,377

 

 

$

7,588

 

 

$

11,208

 

 

$

25,082

 

 

$

(6,775

)

 

$

55,480

 

______________________

(1)

 

Corporate and Other consists of corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses and intersegment eliminations.  Intersegment revenue eliminations predominantly reflect the $10.0 million processing fee from Payments Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean to Merchant Acquiring and intercompany software sale and developments of $1.6 million from Payment Services - Latin America to Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean. Corporate and Other was impacted by the intersegment elimination of revenue recognized in the Payment Services -Latin America segment and capitalized in the Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean segment; excluding this impact, Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA would be $5.2 million.

(2)

 

Primarily represents share-based compensation, other compensation expense and severance payments.

(3)

 

Primarily represents the elimination of non-cash equity earnings from our 19.99% equity investment in Consorcio de Tarjetas Dominicanas S.A., net of cash dividends received.

 

Nine months ended September 30, 2020

(In thousands)

Payment

Services -

Puerto Rico &

Caribbean

 

Payment

Services -

Latin America

 

Merchant

Acquiring, net

 

Business

Solutions

 

Corporate and

Other (1)

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

90,632

 

 

$

62,678

 

 

$

80,531

 

 

$

174,455

 

 

$

(31,910

)

 

$

376,386

 

Operating costs and expenses

53,904

 

 

53,882

 

 

42,579

 

 

105,901

 

 

17,923

 

 

274,189

 

Depreciation and amortization

9,791

 

 

8,508

 

 

1,431

 

 

13,049

 

 

20,982

 

 

53,761

 

Non-operating income (expenses)

62

 

 

4,297

 

 

473

 

 

1,482

 

 

(2,815

)

 

3,499

 

EBITDA

46,581

 

 

21,601

 

 

39,856

 

 

83,085

 

 

(31,666

)

 

159,457

 

Compensation and benefits (2)

742

 

 

2,263

 

 

695

 

 

1,374

 

 

5,846

 

 

10,920

 

Transaction, refinancing and other fees (3)

500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,647

 

 

6,147

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

47,823

 

 

$

23,864

 

 

$

40,551

 

 

$

84,459

 

 

$

(20,173

)

 

$

176,524

 

______________________

(1) 

 

Corporate and Other consists of corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses and intersegment eliminations.  Intersegment revenue eliminations predominantly reflect the $25.4 million processing fee from Payments Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean to Merchant Acquiring and intercompany software developments and transaction processing of $6.5 million from Payment Services - Latin America to Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean. Corporate and Other was impacted by the intersegment elimination of revenue recognized in the Payment Services - Latin America segment and capitalized in the Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean segment; excluding this impact, Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA would be $13.7 million.

(2)

 

Primarily represents share-based compensation.

(3)

 

Primarily represents fees and expenses associated with corporate transactions as defined in the 2018 Credit Agreement, an impairment charge and the elimination of non-cash equity earnings from our 19.99% equity investment in Consorcio de Tarjetas Dominicanas S.A.

 

Nine months ended September 30, 2019

(In thousands)

Payment

Services -

Puerto Rico &

Caribbean

 

Payment

Services -

Latin America

 

Merchant

Acquiring, net

 

Business

Solutions

 

Corporate and

Other (1)

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

92,910

 

 

$

62,533

 

 

$

79,203

 

 

$

159,492

 

 

$

(33,950

)

 

$

360,188

 

Operating costs and expenses

43,666

 

 

47,170

 

 

45,926

 

 

101,128

 

 

12,403

 

 

250,293

 

Depreciation and amortization

8,476

 

 

7,393

 

 

1,348

 

 

12,113

 

 

21,110

 

 

50,440

 

Non-operating income (expenses)

1,461

 

 

411

 

 

39

 

 

287

 

 

(2,091

)

 

107

 

EBITDA

59,181

 

 

23,167

 

 

34,664

 

 

70,764

 

 

(27,334

)

 

160,442

 

Compensation and benefits (2)

778

 

 

448

 

 

760

 

 

1,632

 

 

6,774

 

 

10,392

 

Transaction, refinancing and other fees (3)

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

37

 

 

39

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

59,959

 

 

$

23,617

 

 

$

35,424

 

 

$

72,396

 

 

$

(20,523

)

 

$

170,873

 

______________________

(1)

 

Corporate and Other consists of corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses and intersegment eliminations.  Intersegment revenue eliminations predominantly reflect the $29.0 million processing fee from Payments Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean to Merchant Acquiring and intercompany software sale and developments of $4.9 million from Payment Services - Latin America to the Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean. Corporate and Other was impacted by the intersegment elimination of revenue recognized in the Payment Services - Latin America segment and capitalized in the Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean segment; excluding this impact, Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA would be $15.6 million.

(2)

 

Primarily represents share-based compensation, other compensation expense and severance payments.

(3)

 

Primarily represents fees and expenses associated with corporate transactions as defined in the 2018 Credit Agreement and the elimination of non-cash equity earnings from our 19.99% equity investment in Consorcio de Tarjetas Dominicanas S.A., net of cash dividends received.

EVERTEC, Inc.

Schedule 5: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

 

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Nine months ended September 30,

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net income

 

$

34,581

 

 

$

24,786

 

 

$

72,481

 

 

$

78,657

 

Income tax expense

 

6,513

 

 

3,720

 

 

15,551

 

 

10,018

 

Interest expense, net

 

5,438

 

 

6,919

 

 

17,664

 

 

21,327

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

18,127

 

 

16,972

 

 

53,761

 

 

50,440

 

EBITDA

 

64,659

 

 

52,397

 

 

159,457

 

 

160,442

 

Equity income (1)

 

(202

)

 

(372

)

 

(733

)

 

(241

)

Compensation and benefits (2)

 

3,669

 

 

3,455

 

 

10,920

 

 

10,392

 

Transaction, refinancing and other fees (3)

 

1,907

 

 

 

 

6,880

 

 

280

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

70,033

 

 

55,480

 

 

176,524

 

 

170,873

 

Operating depreciation and amortization (4)

 

(9,888

)

 

(8,673

)

 

(28,943

)

 

(25,516

)

Cash interest expense, net (5)

 

(5,301

)

 

(6,644

)

 

(16,917

)

 

(20,774

)

Income tax expense (6)

 

(7,472

)

 

(5,509

)

 

(21,729

)

 

(15,454

)

Non-controlling interest (7)

 

(155

)

 

(63

)

 

(412

)

 

(287

)

Adjusted net income

 

$

47,217

 

 

$

34,591

 

 

$

108,523

 

 

$

108,842

 

Net income per common share (GAAP):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

1.07

 

Adjusted Earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

1.49

 

 

$

1.48

 

Shares used in computing adjusted earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

73,001,780

 

 

73,314,704

 

 

73,049,817

 

 

73,530,865

 

______________________

1)

 

Represents the elimination of non-cash equity earnings from our 19.99% equity investment in Dominican Republic, Consorcio de Tarjetas Dominicanas S.A. ("CONTADO"), net of dividends received. 

2)

 

Primarily represents share-based compensation.

3)

 

Represents fees and expenses associated with corporate transactions as defined in the Credit Agreement recorded as part of selling, general and administrative expenses and an impairment charge.

4)

 

Represents operating depreciation and amortization expense, which excludes amounts generated as a result of merger and acquisition activity.

5)

 

Represents interest expense, less interest income, as they appear on our consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, adjusted to exclude non-cash amortization of the debt issue costs, premium and accretion of discount.

6)

 

Represents income tax expense calculated on adjusted pre-tax income using the applicable GAAP tax rate, adjusted for certain discrete items.

7)

 

Represents the 35% non-controlling equity interest in Evertec Colombia, net of amortization for intangibles created as part of the purchase.

 

