 

Rogers Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

“We are encouraged by the growth we saw in many of our strategic markets as well as our strong operational performance, which resulted in revenue and gross margin that exceeded the top end of our guidance expectations,” stated Bruce D. Hoechner, Rogers, President and CEO. “Q3 sales were driven by strength in the EV/HEV, ADAS, portable electronics and defense markets. For the fourth quarter we expect continued strength in these strategic markets, although visibility to a broader market recovery remains less clear. We continue to accelerate our efforts to capitalize on the substantial opportunities in Advanced Mobility markets, while also focusing on growth opportunities across our strong and diversified market portfolio.”

 

Q3 2020 Financial Overview

 

GAAP Results

Q3 2020

 

Q2 2020

 

Q3 2019

Net Sales ($M)

$201.9

 

$191.2

 

$221.8

Gross Margin

37.4%

 

36.6%

 

35.6%

Operating Margin

4.4%

 

11.0%

 

13.5%

Net Income ($M)

$7.0

 

$14.5

 

$23.4

Earnings Per Share

$0.37

 

$0.78

 

$1.25

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Results1

Q3 2020

 

Q2 2020

 

Q3 2019

Adjusted Operating Margin

17.3%

 

15.4%

 

16.3%

Adjusted Net Income ($M)

$27.1

 

$21.1

 

$28.2

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

$1.45

 

$1.13

 

$1.51

Adjusted EBITDA ($M)

$47.9

 

$42.5

 

$47.4

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

23.7%

 

22.2%

 

21.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales by Operating Segment (dollars in millions)

Q3 2020

 

Q2 2020

 

Q3 2019

Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS)

$63.7

 

$70.9

 

$79.0

Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS)

$86.4

 

$71.6

 

$94.9

Power Electronic Solutions (PES)

$47.9

 

$45.2

 

$43.1

Other

$3.9

 

$3.4

 

$4.8

 

1 - A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the schedules included below

Q3 2020 Summary of Results

Net sales of $201.9 million increased 5.6% versus the prior quarter. EMS and PES segment sales increased sequentially and were partially offset by lower ACS sales. EMS net sales increased in the portable electronics and EV/HEV battery markets, partially offset by a decline in mass transit market sales. EMS general industrial sales were approximately flat sequentially. PES net sales increased in the EV/HEV and renewable energy markets, partially offset by a decline in the industrial power and mass transit markets. ACS net sales decreased in the wireless infrastructure market, partially offset by higher ADAS sales and strong defense market demand. Currency exchange rates favorably impacted total company net sales in the third quarter of 2020 by $2.7 million compared to prior quarter net sales.

Gross margin was 37.4%, compared to 36.6% in the prior quarter. The increase in gross margin was due to higher volumes, favorable mix and operational cost savings.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $8.5 million sequentially to $50.2 million, primarily due to higher accelerated intangible amortization expense. In line with the Company's expectations, $11.7 million of accelerated intangible amortization expense was incurred related to the DSP business in the third quarter. This compared to $3.9 million of accelerated expense in the prior quarter. An additional $11.7 million of accelerated amortization expense is expected to be recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Restructuring and impairment charges of $9.4 million were recognized in the third quarter related to manufacturing footprint optimization plans involving certain Europe and Asia locations. These changes are planned to better align capacity with end market demand, improve factory utilization and increase cost competitiveness. Additional restructuring charges of between $2.5 and $4.5 million are expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.

GAAP operating margin of 4.4% decreased by approximately 660 basis points sequentially due to incremental accelerated intangible amortization expense of $7.8 million and restructuring related charges of $9.4 million, partially offset by improved gross margin. Adjusted operating margin of 17.3% increased by approximately 190 basis points versus the prior quarter, primarily as a result of improved gross margin.

GAAP earnings per share were $0.37, compared to earnings per share of $0.78 in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in GAAP earnings resulted from higher restructuring related expenses and an increase in accelerated intangible amortization, partially offset by higher gross margin and lower tax expense. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.45 per diluted share compared to adjusted earnings of $1.13 per diluted share in the prior quarter. The increase in adjusted earnings resulted from the improved gross margin and lower tax expense.

Ending cash and cash equivalents was $186.1 million, a decrease of $112.6 million versus the prior quarter. The Company generated strong free cash flow of $47.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net cash provided by operating activities of $58.7 million was offset by $163.0 million of principal payments made on the outstanding borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facility and capital expenditures of $10.8 million. At the end of the third quarter of 2020, cash exceeded borrowings by $126.1 million.

 

Financial Outlook

 

Q4 2020

Net Sales ($M)

$195 to $210

Gross Margin

37.0% to 38.0%

Earnings Per Share1

$0.50 to $0.70

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share2

$1.30 to $1.50

 

 

 

2020

Effective Tax Rate

23% to 24%

Capital Expenditures ($M)

$40 to $45

 

1 -Includes an expected $11.7 million of accelerated intangible amortization expense associated with the DSP business

2- A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the schedules included below

 

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable the company’s growth drivers -- advanced connectivity and advanced mobility applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which concern our plans, objectives, outlook, goals, strategies, future events, future net sales or performance, capital expenditures, future restructuring, plans or intentions relating to expansions, business trends and other information that is not historical information. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us on the date of this release and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause such results to differ include: the duration and impacts of the novel coronavirus global pandemic and efforts to contain its transmission, including the effect of these factors on our business, suppliers, customers, end users and economic conditions generally; failure to capitalize on, volatility within, or other adverse changes with respect to the Company's growth drivers, including advanced mobility and advanced connectivity, such as delays in adoption or implementation of new technologies; uncertain business, economic and political conditions in the United States (U.S.) and abroad, particularly in China, South Korea, Germany, Hungary and Belgium, where we maintain significant manufacturing, sales or administrative operations; the trade policy dynamics between the U.S. and China reflected in trade agreement negotiations and the imposition of tariffs and other trade restrictions, including trade restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to develop innovative products and the extent to which our products are incorporated into end-user products and systems and the extent to which end-user products and systems incorporating our products achieve commercial success; the ability of our sole or limited source suppliers to deliver certain key raw materials, including commodities, to us in a timely and cost-effective manner; intense global competition affecting both our existing products and products currently under development; business interruptions due to catastrophes or other similar events, such as natural disasters, war, terrorism or public health crises; failure to realize, or delays in the realization of anticipated benefits of acquisitions and divestitures due to, among other things, the existence of unknown liabilities or difficulty integrating acquired businesses; our ability to attract and retain management and skilled technical personnel; our ability to protect our proprietary technology from infringement by third parties and/or allegations that our technology infringes third party rights; changes in effective tax rates or tax laws and regulations in the jurisdictions in which we operate; failure to comply with financial and restrictive covenants in our credit agreement or restrictions on our operational and financial flexibility due to such covenants; the outcome of ongoing and future litigation, including our asbestos-related product liability litigation; changes in environmental laws and regulations applicable to our business; and disruptions in, or breaches of, our information technology systems. For additional information about the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our business, please see our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Rogers Corporation assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained herein except as required by law.

Conference call and additional information

A conference call to discuss the results for the third quarter of 2020 will take place today, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 5pm ET.

A live webcast of the event and the accompanying presentation can be accessed on the Rogers Corporation website at https://www.rogerscorp.com/investors.

To participate, please dial:

1-800-574-8929

Toll-free in the United States

1-973-935-8524

Internationally

The passcode for the live teleconference is 9474445.

If you are unable to attend, a conference call playback will be available from October 29, 2020 at approximately 8 pm ET through November 13, 2020 at 11:59 pm ET, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 from the United States, and 1-404-537-3406 from outside of the US, each with passcode 9474445.

Additionally, the archived webcast will be available on the Rogers website at approximately 8 pm ET October 30, 2020.

Additional information

Please contact the Company directly via email or visit the Rogers website.

 

(Financial statements follow)

 
 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

(DOLLARS AND SHARES IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

September 30,

2020

 

September 30,

2019

 

September 30,

2020

 

September 30,

2019

Net sales

$

201,944

 

 

$

221,842

 

 

$

591,911

 

 

$

704,492

 

Cost of sales

 

126,426

 

 

 

142,975

 

 

 

380,794

 

 

 

454,403

 

Gross margin

 

75,518

 

 

 

78,867

 

 

 

211,117

 

 

 

250,089

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

50,230

 

 

 

40,448

 

 

 

132,254

 

 

 

127,349

 

Research and development expenses

 

7,085

 

 

 

7,830

 

 

 

22,185

 

 

 

23,282

 

Restructuring and impairment charges

 

9,413

 

 

 

580

 

 

 

9,413

 

 

 

2,485

 

Other operating (income) expense, net

 

(4

)

 

 

124

 

 

 

(96

)

 

 

1,075

 

Operating income

 

8,794

 

 

 

29,885

 

 

 

47,361

 

 

 

95,898

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity income in unconsolidated joint ventures

 

937

 

 

 

1,498

 

 

 

3,177

 

 

 

4,077

 

Pension settlement charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(55

)

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

 

1,446

 

 

 

(918

)

 

 

1,294

 

 

 

(915

)

Interest expense, net

 

(3,553

)

 

 

(1,747

)

 

 

(6,539

)

 

 

(5,723

)

Income before income tax expense

 

7,624

 

 

 

28,718

 

 

 

45,238

 

 

 

93,337

 

Income tax expense

 

618

 

 

 

5,331

 

 

 

10,453

 

 

 

17,258

 

Net income

$

7,006

 

 

$

23,387

 

 

$

34,785

 

 

$

76,079

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

0.37

 

 

$

1.26

 

 

$

1.86

 

 

$

4.10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.37

 

 

$

1.25

 

 

$

1.86

 

 

$

4.07

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

 

18,688

 

 

 

18,581

 

 

 

18,678

 

 

 

18,569

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

18,713

 

 

 

18,724

 

 

 

18,695

 

 

 

18,715

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

(DOLLARS AND SHARES IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PAR VALUE)

September 30,

2020

 

December 31,

2019

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

186,123

 

 

$

166,849

 

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,366 and $1,691

 

138,611

 

 

 

122,285

 

Contract assets

 

22,061

 

 

 

22,455

 

Inventories

 

109,733

 

 

 

132,859

 

Prepaid income taxes

 

3,406

 

 

 

4,524

 

Asbestos-related insurance receivables, current portion

 

4,292

 

 

 

4,292

 

Other current assets

 

10,217

 

 

 

10,838

 

Total current assets

 

474,443

 

 

 

464,102

 

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $370,164 and $341,119

 

266,104

 

 

 

260,246

 

Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures

 

12,755

 

 

 

16,461

 

Deferred income taxes

 

26,907

 

 

 

17,117

 

Goodwill

 

265,781

 

 

 

262,930

 

Other intangible assets, net of amortization

 

132,818

 

 

 

158,947

 

Pension assets

 

4,337

 

 

 

12,790

 

Asbestos-related insurance receivables, non-current portion

 

74,024

 

 

 

74,024

 

Other long-term assets

 

14,871

 

 

 

6,564

 

Total assets

$

1,272,040

 

 

$

1,273,181

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

35,886

 

 

$

33,019

 

Accrued employee benefits and compensation

 

35,991

 

 

 

29,678

 

Accrued income taxes payable

 

6,235

 

 

 

10,649

 

Asbestos-related liabilities, current portion

 

5,007

 

 

 

5,007

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

23,237

 

 

 

21,872

 

Total current liabilities

 

106,356

 

 

 

100,225

 

Borrowings under revolving credit facility

 

60,000

 

 

 

123,000

 

Pension and other postretirement benefits liabilities

 

1,654

 

 

 

1,567

 

Asbestos-related liabilities, non-current portion

 

80,540

 

 

 

80,873

 

Non-current income tax

 

15,509

 

 

 

10,423

 

Deferred income taxes

 

9,497

 

 

 

9,220

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

11,460

 

 

 

13,973

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

Capital stock - $1 par value; 50,000 authorized shares; 18,676 and 18,577 shares issued and outstanding

 

18,676

 

 

 

18,577

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

145,010

 

 

 

138,526

 

Retained earnings

 

858,487

 

 

 

823,702

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(35,149

)

 

 

(46,905

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

987,024

 

 

 

933,900

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,272,040

 

 

$

1,273,181

 

 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures

Non-GAAP financial measures:

This earnings release includes the following financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”):

(1) Adjusted net income, which the Company defines as net income excluding amortization of acquisition intangible assets and discrete items, such as acquisition and related integration costs, environmental accrual adjustment, gains or losses on the sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment, pension settlement charges, restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs, and the related income tax effect on these items (collectively, “discrete items”), and transition services, net;

(2) Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which the Company defines as earnings per diluted share excluding amortization of acquisition intangible assets, discrete items, transition services, net and the impact of including dilutive securities divided by adjusted weighted average shares outstanding - diluted;

(3) Adjusted EBITDA, which the Company defines as net income excluding interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, transition services lease income and discrete items;

(4) Adjusted operating margin, which the Company defines as operating margin excluding acquisition-related amortization of intangible assets, discrete items excluding pension settlement charges, and transition services, net;

(5) Free cash flow, which the Company defines as net cash provided by operating activities less non-acquisition capital expenditures.

Management believes adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating margin are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to the Company’s performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure the Company’s core operating results due to potential variability across periods based on the timing, frequency and magnitude of such items. As a result, management believes that these measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in the Company’s business and evaluate the Company’s performance relative to peer companies. Management also believes free cash flow is useful to investors as an additional way of viewing the Company's liquidity and provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's cash flows. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are set forth below.

 

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income:

(amounts in millions)

2020

 

 

2019

Net income

Q3

 

 

Q2

 

 

Q3

GAAP net income

$

7.0

 

$

14.5

 

$

23.4

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition and related integration costs

 

0.1

 

 

0.4

 

 

0.5

 

Environmental accrual adjustment

 

 

 

(0.2

)

 

 

Loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs

 

10.7

 

 

0.6

 

 

1.3

 

Transition services, net

 

 

 

 

 

0.1

 

Acquisition intangible amortization

 

15.4

 

 

7.5

 

 

4.4

 

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and intangible amortization

 

(6.1

)

 

(1.9

)

 

(1.5

)

Adjusted net income

$

27.1

 

$

21.1

 

$

28.2

 

*Values in table may not add due to rounding.

 

Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share*:

 

2020

 

 

2019

Earnings per diluted share

Q3

 

 

Q2

 

 

Q3

GAAP earnings per diluted share

$

0.37

$

0.78

 

$

1.25

 

 

 

 

Acquisition and related integration costs

 

0.01

 

0.02

 

 

0.02

Environmental accrual adjustment

 

 

(0.01

)

 

Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs

 

0.43

 

0.02

 

 

0.05

Transition services, net

 

 

 

 

0.01

Total discrete items

$

0.44

$

0.04

 

$

0.08

 

 

 

 

Earnings per diluted share adjusted for discrete items

$

0.81

$

0.82

 

$

1.33

 

 

 

 

Acquisition intangible amortization

$

0.64

$

0.31

 

$

0.18

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$

1.45

$

1.13

 

$

1.51

*Values in table may not add due to rounding.

 

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA*:

 

2020

 

 

2019

(amounts in millions)

Q3

 

 

Q2

Q3

GAAP Net income

$

7.0

$

14.5

 

$

23.4

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

3.6

 

1.8

 

 

1.8

 

Income tax expense

 

0.6

 

6.4

 

 

5.3

 

Depreciation

 

7.3

 

7.4

 

 

7.6

 

Amortization

 

15.4

 

7.6

 

 

4.4

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

3.3

 

3.9

 

 

3.2

 

Acquisition and related integration costs

 

0.1

 

0.4

 

 

0.5

 

Environmental accrual adjustment

 

 

(0.2

)

 

 

Loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs

 

10.6

 

0.6

 

 

1.3

 

Transition services lease income

 

 

 

 

(0.1

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

47.9

$

42.5

 

$

47.4

 

*Values in table may not add due to rounding.

 
 

Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to adjusted operating margin*:

 

2020

2019

Operating margin

Q3

 

 

Q2

 

 

Q3

GAAP operating margin

4.4

%

11.0

%

13.5

%

 

 

 

 

Acquisition and related integration costs

0.1

%

0.2

%

0.2

%

Environmental accrual adjustment

0.0

%

(0.1

%)

0.0

%

Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs

5.3

%

0.3

%

0.6

%

Total discrete items

5.3

%

0.5

%

0.8

%

Operating margin adjusted for discrete items

9.7

%

11.5

%

14.3

%

 

 

 

 

Acquisition intangible amortization

7.6

%

3.9

%

2.0

%

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating margin

17.3

%

15.4

%

16.3

%

*Percentages in table may not add due to rounding.

 
 

Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow*:

 

2020

 

 

2019

(amounts in millions)

Q3

 

 

Q2

 

 

Q3

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

58.7

 

$

46.3

 

$

48.2

 

Non-acquisition capital expenditures

 

(10.8

)

 

(7.0

)

 

(14.8

)

Free cash flow

$

47.9

 

$

39.3

 

$

33.4

 

*Values in table may not add due to rounding.

 
 

Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance for the 2020 third quarter:

 

 

Guidance

Q3 2020

GAAP earnings per diluted share

$0.19 - $0.39

 

 

Discrete items

$0.08

 

 

Acquisition intangible amortization*

$0.63

 

 

Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$0.90 - $1.10

*Includes an expected $11.7 million of accelerated intangible amortization expense associated with the DSP business

Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance for the 2020 fourth quarter:

 

 

Guidance

Q4 2020

GAAP earnings per diluted share

 

$0.50 - $0.70

 

 

 

Discrete items

 

$0.17

 

 

 

Acquisition intangible amortization*

 

$0.63

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings per diluted share

 

$1.30 - $1.50

*Includes an expected $11.7 million of accelerated intangible amortization expense associated with the DSP business

 

