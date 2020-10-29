Atlassian Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

“We drove strong results in Q1, generating $460 million in revenue, growth of 26% from the prior year,” said Scott Farquhar, Atlassian’s co-founder and co-CEO. “We also added more than 8,600 net new customers during the quarter, and now serve over 182,000 customers, including more than 160,000 using our cloud products, as we take the next step in our journey to transform Atlassian into a cloud-first global software leader.”

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended September 30, 2020 and released a shareholder letter on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.atlassian.com .

“We continued to build momentum in the cloud, and delivered increased value to our customers,” said Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian’s co-founder and co-CEO. “We are laser focused on delivering the best experience to customers in the cloud by building powerful new editions like Cloud Premium and Cloud Enterprise, scaling products like Atlassian Access, and cementing partnerships with best-of-breed SaaS providers such as Slack.”

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

On an IFRS basis, Atlassian reported:

Revenue: Total revenue was $459.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, growth of 26% from $363.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Net loss for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 included a non-cash charge recorded in “other non-operating income (expense), net” of $27.5 million, compared with a non-cash gain of $82.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, as a result of marking to fair value the exchange feature of Atlassian’s exchangeable senior notes and related capped calls.

Balance Sheet: Cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments at the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 totaled $2.2 billion.

On a non-IFRS basis, Atlassian reported:

Operating Income and Operating Margin: Operating income was $105.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with operating income of $85.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. Operating margin was 23% for the first quarter of each of fiscal year 2021 and 2020.

A reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below, under the heading “About Non-IFRS Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights:

Trello Achieves FedRAMP Authorization: In October, Atlassian announced its cloud-based work management solution, Trello Enterprise, had achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Tailored Authorization. U.S. federal government agencies and other organizations can now select Trello Enterprise to modernize their workstreams with the added confidence that FedRAMP authorization certifies cloud-based products to meet stringent security and risk assessment standards. For more information, visit trello.com.

Atlassian ended the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 with a total customer count, on an active subscription or maintenance agreement basis, of 182,717. Atlassian added 8,620 net new customers during the quarter. Chief Administrative Officer: Atlassian promoted Erika Fisher as its new Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel. Erika joined Atlassian in 2016, serving in multiple roles including legal counsel, privacy and product counsel and Head of Privacy before being named General Counsel in July 2019. As Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, Erika will continue to lead the legal and risk teams at Atlassian, and also assume responsibility for the global people organization.

Atlassian will hold an Investor Day on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Atlassian executives presenting include: Scott Farquhar, co-founder and co-CEO; Mike Cannon-Brookes, co-founder and co-CEO; James Beer, CFO; and Cameron Deatsch, Chief Revenue Officer. Atlassian’s Investor Day will be webcast live on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, starting at 2:00 p.m. (PT). The webcast will be available on Atlassian’s Investor Relations website at: https://investors.atlassian.com.

Financial Targets:

Atlassian is providing its financial targets for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. The company’s financial targets are as follows:

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $460 million to $475 million.

Gross margin is expected to be approximately 83% on an IFRS basis and approximately 86% on a non-IFRS basis.

Operating margin is expected to be approximately 1% on an IFRS basis and approximately 24% on a non-IFRS basis.

Net income (loss) per diluted share is expected to be in the range of ($0.01) to $0.01 on an IFRS basis, and net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.30 to $0.32 on a non-IFRS basis.

Weighted average share count is expected to be in the range of 249 million to 251 million shares when calculating diluted IFRS net loss per share and in the range of 254 million to 256 million shares when calculating diluted IFRS and non-IFRS net income per share.

For additional commentary regarding financial targets, please see Atlassian’s first quarter fiscal year 2021 shareholder letter dated October 29, 2020.

With respect to Atlassian’s expectations under “Financial Targets” above, a reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS gross margin, operating margin, and net income (loss) per diluted share, has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

Shareholder Letter and Webcast Details:

A detailed shareholder letter is available on the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at: https://investors.atlassian.com. Atlassian will host a webcast to answer questions today:

When : Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Atlassian has used, and will continue to use, its Investor Relations website at https://investors.atlassian.com as a means of making material information public and for complying with its disclosure obligations.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our team collaboration and productivity software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Teams at more than 182,000 customers, across large and small organizations - including Honeywell, Dropbox, Bank of America, Redfin, Verizon, and NASA - use Atlassian’s project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products to work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about our products, including Jira Software, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Opsgenie, Jira Service Desk, and Jira Align at https://atlassian.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including risks and uncertainties related to statements about our products, customers, anticipated growth, go-to-market model, venture investments, outlook, credit facilities, technology and other key strategic areas, and our financial targets such as revenue, share count, and IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures including gross margin, operating margin, and net income (loss) per diluted share.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Forms 20-F and 6-K (reporting our quarterly results). These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at: https://investors.atlassian.com/.

About Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Our reported results and financial targets include certain non-IFRS financial measures, including non-IFRS gross profit, non-IFRS operating income, non-IFRS net income, non-IFRS net income per diluted share, and free cash flow. Management believes that the use of these non-IFRS financial measures provides consistency and comparability with our past financial performance, facilitates period-to-period comparisons of our results of operations, and also facilitates comparisons with peer companies, many of which use similar non-IFRS or non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their IFRS or GAAP results. Non-IFRS results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only to aid in understanding our results of operations. The non-IFRS results should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS, and may be different from non-IFRS or non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Our non-IFRS financial measures include:

Non-IFRS gross profit. Excludes expenses related to share-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Excludes expenses related to share-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-IFRS operating income. Excludes expenses related to share-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Excludes expenses related to share-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-IFRS net income and non-IFRS net income per diluted share. Excludes expenses related to share- based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls, the related income tax effects on these items, and discrete tax impact resulting from a non-recurring transaction.

Excludes expenses related to share- based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls, the related income tax effects on these items, and discrete tax impact resulting from a non-recurring transaction. Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, which consists of purchases of property and equipment, and payments of lease obligations.

Our non-IFRS financial measures reflect adjustments based on the items below:

Share-based compensation.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls: Amortization of notes discount and issuance costs. Mark to fair value of the exchangeable senior notes exchange feature. Mark to fair value of the related capped call transactions.

The related income tax effects on these items, and discrete tax impact resulting from a non-recurring transaction.

Purchase of property and equipment and payments of lease obligations.

We exclude expenses related to share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls, the related income tax effects on these items, and discrete tax impact resulting from a non-recurring transaction from certain of our non-IFRS financial measures as we believe this helps investors understand our operational performance. In addition, share-based compensation expense can be difficult to predict and varies from period to period and company to company due to differing valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments, as well as changes in stock price. Management believes that providing non-IFRS financial measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls, the related income tax effects on these items, and discrete tax impact resulting from a non-recurring transaction allow for more meaningful comparisons between our results of operations from period to period.

Management considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our business that can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business, making strategic acquisitions, and strengthening our statement of financial position.

Management uses non-IFRS gross profit, non-IFRS operating income, non-IFRS net income, non-IFRS net income per diluted share, and free cash flow:

As measures of operating performance, because these financial measures do not include the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations.

For planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget.

To allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business.

To evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies.

In communications with our Board of Directors concerning our financial performance.

The tables in this press release titled “Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Results” and “Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Financial Targets” provide reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures to the most recent directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

We understand that although non-IFRS gross profit, non-IFRS operating income, non-IFRS net income, non-IFRS net income per diluted share, and free cash flow are frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, these measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations as reported under IFRS.

Atlassian Corporation Plc Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. $ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Revenues: Subscription $ 277,964 $ 201,095 Maintenance 127,694 110,071 Perpetual license 22,137 24,744 Other 31,711 27,480 Total revenues 459,506 363,390 Cost of revenues (1) (2) 73,684 62,279 Gross profit 385,822 301,111 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) (2) 232,235 175,882 Marketing and sales (1) (2) 70,286 68,043 General and administrative (1) 71,369 61,741 Total operating expenses 373,890 305,666 Operating income (loss) 11,932 (4,555 ) Other non-operating income (expense), net (26,271 ) 82,235 Finance income 2,590 9,112 Finance costs (12,575 ) (12,327 ) Income (loss) before income tax benefit (expense) (24,324 ) 74,465 Income tax benefit (expense) 2,770 (5,145 ) Net income (loss) $ (21,554 ) $ 69,320 Net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders: Basic $ (0.09 ) $ 0.29 Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.28 Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders: Basic 248,015 242,791 Diluted 248,015 250,883 (1) Amounts include share-based payment expense, as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cost of revenues $ 5,256 $ 4,712 Research and development 61,451 48,939 Marketing and sales 6,784 10,631 General and administrative 12,240 13,014 (2) Amounts include amortization of acquired intangible assets, as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cost of revenues $ 5,419 $ 8,488 Research and development 41 41 Marketing and sales 2,299 3,686

Atlassian Corporation Plc Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (U.S. $ in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,560,262 $ 1,479,969 Short-term investments 624,158 676,072 Trade receivables 120,296 112,019 Tax receivables 2,767 1,509 Derivative assets 316,548 327,487 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 55,576 46,730 Total current assets 2,679,607 2,643,786 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 100,393 97,648 Deferred tax assets 52,498 35,351 Goodwill 675,104 645,140 Intangible assets, net 131,530 129,690 Right-of-use assets, net 212,242 217,683 Other non-current assets 186,774 124,774 Total non-current assets 1,358,541 1,250,286 Total assets $ 4,038,148 $ 3,894,072 Liabilities Current liabilities: Trade and other payables $ 155,784 $ 202,570 Tax liabilities 29,334 19,583 Provisions 17,472 14,291 Deferred revenue 602,265 573,813 Lease obligations 37,511 34,743 Derivative liabilities 1,299,086 1,284,596 Current portion of exchangeable senior notes, net 898,352 889,183 Total current liabilities 3,039,804 3,018,779 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 48,783 31,304 Provisions 11,121 9,493 Deferred revenue 22,676 27,192 Lease obligations 222,651 229,825 Other non-current liabilities 4,669 2,173 Total non-current liabilities 309,900 299,987 Total liabilities 3,349,704 3,318,766 Equity Share capital 24,864 24,744 Share premium 460,785 459,892 Other capital reserves 1,216,668 1,130,918 Other components of equity 124,073 76,144 Accumulated deficit (1,137,946 ) (1,116,392 ) Total equity 688,444 575,306 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,038,148 $ 3,894,072

Atlassian Corporation Plc Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. $ in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities Income (loss) before income tax benefit (expense) $ (24,324 ) $ 74,465 Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) before income tax benefit (expense) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,411 16,657 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 9,214 8,358 Loss (gain) on sale of investments, disposal of assets and other 248 (47 ) Net unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) 5,567 (2,237 ) Share-based payment expense 85,731 77,296 Net unrealized loss (gain) on exchange derivative and capped call transactions 27,496 (82,103 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance cost 9,173 8,742 Interest income (2,590 ) (9,112 ) Interest expense 3,402 3,583 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (8,378 ) (16,837 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (11,418 ) (8,597 ) Trade and other payables, provisions and other non-current liabilities (47,384 ) (31,829 ) Deferred revenue 22,636 31,556 Interest received 4,156 8,679 Income tax paid, net (7,475 ) (2,383 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 79,465 76,191 Investing activities Business combinations, net of cash acquired (32,464 ) (815 ) Purchases of property and equipment (7,817 ) (6,113 ) Purchases of investments (33,252 ) (323,756 ) Proceeds from maturities of investments 74,677 122,449 Proceeds from sales of investments 7,087 59,019 Payment of deferred consideration (185 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 8,046 (149,216 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of share options 922 655 Payments of lease obligations (11,096 ) (7,670 ) Repayment of exchangeable senior notes (8 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (10,182 ) (7,015 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,964 (1,210 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 80,293 (81,250 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,479,969 1,268,441 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,560,262 $ 1,187,191

Atlassian Corporation Plc Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Results (U.S. $ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Gross profit IFRS gross profit $ 385,822 $ 301,111 Plus: Share-based payment expense 5,256 4,712 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,419 8,488 Non-IFRS gross profit $ 396,497 $ 314,311 Operating income IFRS operating income (loss) $ 11,932 $ (4,555 ) Plus: Share-based payment expense 85,731 77,296 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,759 12,215 Non-IFRS operating income $ 105,422 $ 84,956 Net income IFRS net income (loss) $ (21,554 ) $ 69,320 Plus: Share-based payment expense 85,731 77,296 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,759 12,215 Plus: Non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls 36,669 (73,361 ) Less: Income tax effects and adjustments (31,834 ) (15,463 ) Non-IFRS net income $ 76,771 $ 70,007 Net income per share IFRS net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.28 Plus: Share-based payment expense 0.34 0.31 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.03 0.05 Plus: Non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls 0.15 (0.29 ) Less: Income tax effects and adjustments (0.13 ) (0.07 ) Non-IFRS net income per share - diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.28 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted IFRS net income (loss) per share 248,015 250,883 Plus: Dilution from share options and RSUs (1) 5,521 — Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted non-IFRS net income per share 253,536 250,883 Free cash flow IFRS net cash provided by operating activities $ 79,465 $ 76,191 Less: Capital expenditures (7,817 ) (6,113 ) Less: Payments of lease obligations (11,096 ) (7,670 ) Free cash flow $ 60,552 $ 62,408

(1) The effects of these dilutive securities were not included in the IFRS calculation of diluted net loss per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 because the effect would have been anti-dilutive.

Atlassian Corporation Plc Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Financial Targets (U.S. $) Three Months Ending

December 31, 2020 Revenue $460 million to $475 million IFRS gross margin 83% Plus: Share-based payment expense 2 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1 Non-IFRS gross margin 86% IFRS operating margin 1% Plus: Share-based payment expense 21 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2 Non-IFRS operating margin 24% IFRS net income (loss) per share - diluted ($0.01) to $0.01 Plus: Share-based payment expense 0.40 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.03 Plus: Non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls 0.04 Less: Income tax effects and adjustments (0.16) Non-IFRS net income per share - diluted $0.30 to $0.32 Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted IFRS net loss per share 249 million to 251 million Dilution from share options and RSUs (1) 5 million Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted IFRS and non-IFRS net income per share 254 million to 256 million

(1) The effects of these dilutive securities are not included in the IFRS calculation of diluted net loss per share for the three months ending December 31, 2020.

