 

Atlassian Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended September 30, 2020 and released a shareholder letter on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.atlassian.com.

“We drove strong results in Q1, generating $460 million in revenue, growth of 26% from the prior year,” said Scott Farquhar, Atlassian’s co-founder and co-CEO. “We also added more than 8,600 net new customers during the quarter, and now serve over 182,000 customers, including more than 160,000 using our cloud products, as we take the next step in our journey to transform Atlassian into a cloud-first global software leader.”

“We continued to build momentum in the cloud, and delivered increased value to our customers,” said Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian’s co-founder and co-CEO. “We are laser focused on delivering the best experience to customers in the cloud by building powerful new editions like Cloud Premium and Cloud Enterprise, scaling products like Atlassian Access, and cementing partnerships with best-of-breed SaaS providers such as Slack.”

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

On an IFRS basis, Atlassian reported:

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $459.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, growth of 26% from $363.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.
  • Operating Income (Loss) and Operating Margin: Operating income was $11.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with an operating loss of $4.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. Operating margin was 3% for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with (1)% for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.
  • Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share: Net loss was $21.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with net income of $69.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. Net loss per diluted share was $0.09 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with net income per diluted share of $0.28 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

    Net loss for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 included a non-cash charge recorded in “other non-operating income (expense), net” of $27.5 million, compared with a non-cash gain of $82.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, as a result of marking to fair value the exchange feature of Atlassian’s exchangeable senior notes and related capped calls.
  • Balance Sheet: Cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments at the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 totaled $2.2 billion.

On a non-IFRS basis, Atlassian reported:

  • Operating Income and Operating Margin: Operating income was $105.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with operating income of $85.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. Operating margin was 23% for the first quarter of each of fiscal year 2021 and 2020.
  • Net Income and Net Income Per Diluted Share: Net income was $76.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with net income of $70.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. Net income per diluted share was $0.30 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with net income per diluted share of $0.28 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.
  • Free Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations was $79.5 million and free cash flow was $60.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. Free cash flow margin for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 was 13%.

A reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below, under the heading “About Non-IFRS Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights:

  • Trello Achieves FedRAMP Authorization: In October, Atlassian announced its cloud-based work management solution, Trello Enterprise, had achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Tailored Authorization. U.S. federal government agencies and other organizations can now select Trello Enterprise to modernize their workstreams with the added confidence that FedRAMP authorization certifies cloud-based products to meet stringent security and risk assessment standards. For more information, visit trello.com.
  • Atlassian Ventures: In September, Atlassian announced the launch of Atlassian Ventures, a $50 million fund focused on strengthening its ecosystem. The fund will fuel early-stage companies building cloud apps for the Atlassian Marketplace, accelerate the growth of more established partners like InVision and Process Street, just as our investments helped do with Zoom and Slack, and support members of the Atlassian Partner Program focused on the cloud. Atlassian Ventures recent investments include: Hipporello, a power-up that turns Trello into a service desk; Meetical, a meeting notes and calendaring extension for Confluence; and Split.io, a feature flagging and analytics platform. For more information, visit atlassian.com/ventures.
  • Customer Growth: Atlassian ended the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 with a total customer count, on an active subscription or maintenance agreement basis, of 182,717. Atlassian added 8,620 net new customers during the quarter.
  • Chief Administrative Officer: Atlassian promoted Erika Fisher as its new Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel. Erika joined Atlassian in 2016, serving in multiple roles including legal counsel, privacy and product counsel and Head of Privacy before being named General Counsel in July 2019. As Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, Erika will continue to lead the legal and risk teams at Atlassian, and also assume responsibility for the global people organization.
  • Credit Facilities: Atlassian also announced today it successfully closed a $1 billion five-year senior unsecured delayed draw term loan and a $500 million five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility. These transactions further strengthen Atlassian’s financial foundation and provide the company with additional flexibility with regard to its existing capital structure.

Atlassian will hold an Investor Day on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Atlassian executives presenting include: Scott Farquhar, co-founder and co-CEO; Mike Cannon-Brookes, co-founder and co-CEO; James Beer, CFO; and Cameron Deatsch, Chief Revenue Officer. Atlassian’s Investor Day will be webcast live on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, starting at 2:00 p.m. (PT). The webcast will be available on Atlassian’s Investor Relations website at: https://investors.atlassian.com.

Financial Targets:

Atlassian is providing its financial targets for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. The company’s financial targets are as follows:

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $460 million to $475 million.
  • Gross margin is expected to be approximately 83% on an IFRS basis and approximately 86% on a non-IFRS basis.
  • Operating margin is expected to be approximately 1% on an IFRS basis and approximately 24% on a non-IFRS basis.
  • Net income (loss) per diluted share is expected to be in the range of ($0.01) to $0.01 on an IFRS basis, and net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.30 to $0.32 on a non-IFRS basis.
  • Weighted average share count is expected to be in the range of 249 million to 251 million shares when calculating diluted IFRS net loss per share and in the range of 254 million to 256 million shares when calculating diluted IFRS and non-IFRS net income per share.

For additional commentary regarding financial targets, please see Atlassian’s first quarter fiscal year 2021 shareholder letter dated October 29, 2020.

With respect to Atlassian’s expectations under “Financial Targets” above, a reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS gross margin, operating margin, and net income (loss) per diluted share, has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

Shareholder Letter and Webcast Details:

A detailed shareholder letter is available on the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at: https://investors.atlassian.com. Atlassian will host a webcast to answer questions today:

  • When: Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).
  • Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at: https://investors.atlassian.com. Following the call, a replay will be available on the same website.
  • Audio replay: An audio replay of the call will be available via telephone for seven days, beginning two hours after the call. To listen to the replay in North America, please dial 1-800-585-8367 (access code 8257266). International callers, please dial 1-416-621-4642 (access code 8257266).

Atlassian has used, and will continue to use, its Investor Relations website at https://investors.atlassian.com as a means of making material information public and for complying with its disclosure obligations.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our team collaboration and productivity software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Teams at more than 182,000 customers, across large and small organizations - including Honeywell, Dropbox, Bank of America, Redfin, Verizon, and NASA - use Atlassian’s project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products to work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about our products, including Jira Software, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Opsgenie, Jira Service Desk, and Jira Align at https://atlassian.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including risks and uncertainties related to statements about our products, customers, anticipated growth, go-to-market model, venture investments, outlook, credit facilities, technology and other key strategic areas, and our financial targets such as revenue, share count, and IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures including gross margin, operating margin, and net income (loss) per diluted share.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Forms 20-F and 6-K (reporting our quarterly results). These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at: https://investors.atlassian.com/.

About Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Our reported results and financial targets include certain non-IFRS financial measures, including non-IFRS gross profit, non-IFRS operating income, non-IFRS net income, non-IFRS net income per diluted share, and free cash flow. Management believes that the use of these non-IFRS financial measures provides consistency and comparability with our past financial performance, facilitates period-to-period comparisons of our results of operations, and also facilitates comparisons with peer companies, many of which use similar non-IFRS or non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their IFRS or GAAP results. Non-IFRS results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only to aid in understanding our results of operations. The non-IFRS results should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS, and may be different from non-IFRS or non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Our non-IFRS financial measures include:

  • Non-IFRS gross profit. Excludes expenses related to share-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets.
  • Non-IFRS operating income. Excludes expenses related to share-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets.
  • Non-IFRS net income and non-IFRS net income per diluted share. Excludes expenses related to share- based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls, the related income tax effects on these items, and discrete tax impact resulting from a non-recurring transaction.
  • Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, which consists of purchases of property and equipment, and payments of lease obligations.

Our non-IFRS financial measures reflect adjustments based on the items below:

  • Share-based compensation.
  • Amortization of acquired intangible assets.
  • Non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls:
    • Amortization of notes discount and issuance costs.
    • Mark to fair value of the exchangeable senior notes exchange feature.
    • Mark to fair value of the related capped call transactions.
  • The related income tax effects on these items, and discrete tax impact resulting from a non-recurring transaction.
  • Purchase of property and equipment and payments of lease obligations.

We exclude expenses related to share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls, the related income tax effects on these items, and discrete tax impact resulting from a non-recurring transaction from certain of our non-IFRS financial measures as we believe this helps investors understand our operational performance. In addition, share-based compensation expense can be difficult to predict and varies from period to period and company to company due to differing valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments, as well as changes in stock price. Management believes that providing non-IFRS financial measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls, the related income tax effects on these items, and discrete tax impact resulting from a non-recurring transaction allow for more meaningful comparisons between our results of operations from period to period.

Management considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our business that can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business, making strategic acquisitions, and strengthening our statement of financial position.

Management uses non-IFRS gross profit, non-IFRS operating income, non-IFRS net income, non-IFRS net income per diluted share, and free cash flow:

  • As measures of operating performance, because these financial measures do not include the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations.
  • For planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget.
  • To allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business.
  • To evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies.
  • In communications with our Board of Directors concerning our financial performance.

The tables in this press release titled “Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Results” and “Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Financial Targets” provide reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures to the most recent directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

We understand that although non-IFRS gross profit, non-IFRS operating income, non-IFRS net income, non-IFRS net income per diluted share, and free cash flow are frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, these measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations as reported under IFRS.

Atlassian Corporation Plc

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(U.S. $ and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues:

 

 

 

Subscription

$

277,964

 

 

$

201,095

 

Maintenance

127,694

 

 

110,071

 

Perpetual license

22,137

 

 

24,744

 

Other

31,711

 

 

27,480

 

Total revenues

459,506

 

 

363,390

 

Cost of revenues (1) (2)

73,684

 

 

62,279

 

Gross profit

385,822

 

 

301,111

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

Research and development (1) (2)

232,235

 

 

175,882

 

Marketing and sales (1) (2)

70,286

 

 

68,043

 

General and administrative (1)

71,369

 

 

61,741

 

Total operating expenses

373,890

 

 

305,666

 

Operating income (loss)

11,932

 

 

(4,555

)

Other non-operating income (expense), net

(26,271

)

 

82,235

 

Finance income

2,590

 

 

9,112

 

Finance costs

(12,575

)

 

(12,327

)

Income (loss) before income tax benefit (expense)

(24,324

)

 

74,465

 

Income tax benefit (expense)

2,770

 

 

(5,145

)

Net income (loss)

$

(21,554

)

 

$

69,320

 

Net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders:

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.09

)

 

$

0.29

 

Diluted

$

(0.09

)

 

$

0.28

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders:

 

 

 

Basic

248,015

 

 

242,791

 

Diluted

248,015

 

 

250,883

 

 

(1) Amounts include share-based payment expense, as follows:

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Cost of revenues

$

5,256

 

 

$

4,712

 

Research and development

61,451

 

 

48,939

 

Marketing and sales

6,784

 

 

10,631

 

General and administrative

12,240

 

 

13,014

 

 

(2) Amounts include amortization of acquired intangible assets, as follows:

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Cost of revenues

$

5,419

 

 

$

8,488

 

Research and development

41

 

 

41

 

Marketing and sales

2,299

 

 

3,686

 

Atlassian Corporation Plc

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(U.S. $ in thousands)

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,560,262

 

 

$

1,479,969

 

Short-term investments

624,158

 

 

676,072

 

Trade receivables

120,296

 

 

112,019

 

Tax receivables

2,767

 

 

1,509

 

Derivative assets

316,548

 

 

327,487

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

55,576

 

 

46,730

 

Total current assets

2,679,607

 

 

2,643,786

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

100,393

 

 

97,648

 

Deferred tax assets

52,498

 

 

35,351

 

Goodwill

675,104

 

 

645,140

 

Intangible assets, net

131,530

 

 

129,690

 

Right-of-use assets, net

212,242

 

 

217,683

 

Other non-current assets

186,774

 

 

124,774

 

Total non-current assets

1,358,541

 

 

1,250,286

 

Total assets

$

4,038,148

 

 

$

3,894,072

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Trade and other payables

$

155,784

 

 

$

202,570

 

Tax liabilities

29,334

 

 

19,583

 

Provisions

17,472

 

 

14,291

 

Deferred revenue

602,265

 

 

573,813

 

Lease obligations

37,511

 

 

34,743

 

Derivative liabilities

1,299,086

 

 

1,284,596

 

Current portion of exchangeable senior notes, net

898,352

 

 

889,183

 

Total current liabilities

3,039,804

 

 

3,018,779

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

Deferred tax liabilities

48,783

 

 

31,304

 

Provisions

11,121

 

 

9,493

 

Deferred revenue

22,676

 

 

27,192

 

Lease obligations

222,651

 

 

229,825

 

Other non-current liabilities

4,669

 

 

2,173

 

Total non-current liabilities

309,900

 

 

299,987

 

Total liabilities

3,349,704

 

 

3,318,766

 

Equity

 

 

 

Share capital

24,864

 

 

24,744

 

Share premium

460,785

 

 

459,892

 

Other capital reserves

1,216,668

 

 

1,130,918

 

Other components of equity

124,073

 

 

76,144

 

Accumulated deficit

(1,137,946

)

 

(1,116,392

)

Total equity

688,444

 

 

575,306

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,038,148

 

 

$

3,894,072

 

Atlassian Corporation Plc

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(U.S. $ in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Operating activities

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income tax benefit (expense)

$

(24,324

)

 

$

74,465

 

Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) before income tax benefit (expense) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

13,411

 

 

16,657

 

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

9,214

 

 

8,358

 

Loss (gain) on sale of investments, disposal of assets and other

248

 

 

(47

)

Net unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)

5,567

 

 

(2,237

)

Share-based payment expense

85,731

 

 

77,296

 

Net unrealized loss (gain) on exchange derivative and capped call transactions

27,496

 

 

(82,103

)

Amortization of debt discount and issuance cost

9,173

 

 

8,742

 

Interest income

(2,590

)

 

(9,112

)

Interest expense

3,402

 

 

3,583

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Trade receivables

(8,378

)

 

(16,837

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(11,418

)

 

(8,597

)

Trade and other payables, provisions and other non-current liabilities

(47,384

)

 

(31,829

)

Deferred revenue

22,636

 

 

31,556

 

Interest received

4,156

 

 

8,679

 

Income tax paid, net

(7,475

)

 

(2,383

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

79,465

 

 

76,191

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(32,464

)

 

(815

)

Purchases of property and equipment

(7,817

)

 

(6,113

)

Purchases of investments

(33,252

)

 

(323,756

)

Proceeds from maturities of investments

74,677

 

 

122,449

 

Proceeds from sales of investments

7,087

 

 

59,019

 

Payment of deferred consideration

(185

)

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

8,046

 

 

(149,216

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of share options

922

 

 

655

 

Payments of lease obligations

(11,096

)

 

(7,670

)

Repayment of exchangeable senior notes

(8

)

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

(10,182

)

 

(7,015

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

2,964

 

 

(1,210

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

80,293

 

 

(81,250

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,479,969

 

 

1,268,441

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

1,560,262

 

 

$

1,187,191

 

Atlassian Corporation Plc

Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Results

(U.S. $ and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Gross profit

 

 

 

IFRS gross profit

$

385,822

 

 

$

301,111

 

Plus: Share-based payment expense

5,256

 

 

4,712

 

Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

5,419

 

 

8,488

 

Non-IFRS gross profit

$

396,497

 

 

$

314,311

 

Operating income

 

 

 

IFRS operating income (loss)

$

11,932

 

 

$

(4,555

)

Plus: Share-based payment expense

85,731

 

 

77,296

 

Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

7,759

 

 

12,215

 

Non-IFRS operating income

$

105,422

 

 

$

84,956

 

Net income

 

 

 

IFRS net income (loss)

$

(21,554

)

 

$

69,320

 

Plus: Share-based payment expense

85,731

 

 

77,296

 

Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

7,759

 

 

12,215

 

Plus: Non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls

36,669

 

 

(73,361

)

Less: Income tax effects and adjustments

(31,834

)

 

(15,463

)

Non-IFRS net income

$

76,771

 

 

$

70,007

 

Net income per share

 

 

 

IFRS net income (loss) per share - diluted

$

(0.09

)

 

$

0.28

 

Plus: Share-based payment expense

0.34

 

 

0.31

 

Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.03

 

 

0.05

 

Plus: Non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls

0.15

 

 

(0.29

)

Less: Income tax effects and adjustments

(0.13

)

 

(0.07

)

Non-IFRS net income per share - diluted

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.28

 

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted IFRS net income (loss) per share

248,015

 

 

250,883

 

Plus: Dilution from share options and RSUs (1)

5,521

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted non-IFRS net income per share

253,536

 

 

250,883

 

Free cash flow

 

 

 

IFRS net cash provided by operating activities

$

79,465

 

 

$

76,191

 

Less: Capital expenditures

(7,817

)

 

(6,113

)

Less: Payments of lease obligations

(11,096

)

 

(7,670

)

Free cash flow

$

60,552

 

 

$

62,408

 

(1) The effects of these dilutive securities were not included in the IFRS calculation of diluted net loss per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 because the effect would have been anti-dilutive.

Atlassian Corporation Plc

Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Financial Targets

(U.S. $)

 

 

Three Months Ending
December 31, 2020

Revenue

$460 million to $475 million

 

 

IFRS gross margin

83%

Plus: Share-based payment expense

2

Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1

Non-IFRS gross margin

86%

 

 

IFRS operating margin

1%

Plus: Share-based payment expense

21

Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

2

Non-IFRS operating margin

24%

 

 

IFRS net income (loss) per share - diluted

($0.01) to $0.01

Plus: Share-based payment expense

0.40

Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.03

Plus: Non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls

0.04

Less: Income tax effects and adjustments

(0.16)

Non-IFRS net income per share - diluted

$0.30 to $0.32

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted IFRS net loss per share

249 million to 251 million

Dilution from share options and RSUs (1)

5 million

Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted IFRS and non-IFRS net income per share

254 million to 256 million

(1) The effects of these dilutive securities are not included in the IFRS calculation of diluted net loss per share for the three months ending December 31, 2020.

