The Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Damian Kozlowski, The Bancorp’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We continued to add new card programs into our payments ecosystem in the 3rd quarter, as well as adding several new direct rapid funds partners. These new relationships will be announced as new products and services enter the marketplace. Our pipelines continue to be very robust and significantly above historic norms suggesting continued growth in transaction volumes. In the 3rd quarter, we made a strategic determination as to our securitization business. We have been evaluating our securitization platform and its loan portfolio. After assessing its current profitability, market conditions and credit risk, we have decided to discontinue future securitization activity. The loan portfolio, comprised almost entirely of multi-family loans that have experienced few deferrals and delinquencies, will amortize over the next 3-5 years and be replaced by loans originated in other areas. We expect income from the portfolio to be stable over the first 2 years. A portion of the portfolio may be sold as whole loans as space is needed on our balance sheet for other lending activities. Our real estate team in our commercial SBA business will continue to originate select transactions. For full year 2020, we believe we will achieve at least $1.25 earnings per share. We now believe we have enough information to issue preliminary guidance for 2021. We expect to earn between $1.65 and $1.70 per share. $1.70 per share or approximately $100 million in net income is our current company budget for 2021.”

The Bancorp, Inc. ("The Bancorp") (NASDAQ: TBBK), a financial holding company, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

The Bancorp reported net income of $23.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to net income of $20.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Tier one capital to assets (leverage), tier one capital to risk-weighted assets, total capital to risk-weighted assets and common equity-tier 1 to risk-weighted assets ratios were 8.62%, 14.26%, 14.68% and 14.26%, respectively, compared to well-capitalized minimums of 5%, 8%, 10% and 6.5%, respectively.

Conference Call Webcast

You may access the LIVE webcast of The Bancorp's Quarterly Earnings Conference Call at 8:00 AM ET Friday, October 30, 2020 by clicking on the webcast link on The Bancorp's homepage at www.thebancorp.com. Or, you may dial 844.775.2543, access code 5682938. You may listen to the replay of the webcast following the live call on The Bancorp's investor relations website or telephonically until Friday, November 6, 2020 by dialing 855.859.2056, access code 5682938.

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is dedicated to serving the unique needs of non-bank financial service companies, ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to those on the Fortune 500. The company’s only subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), has been repeatedly recognized in the payments industry as the Top Issuer of Prepaid Cards (US), a top merchant sponsor bank and a top ACH originator. Specialized lending distinctions include National Preferred SBA Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, and one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups in the nation. For more information please visit www.thebancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this earnings release regarding The Bancorp’s business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including but not limited to the words “may,” “believe,” “will,” “expect,” “look,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” “continue,” or similar words , and are based on current expectations about important economic, political, and technological factors, among others, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results, events or achievements to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by the forward-looking statements and related assumptions. These risks and uncertainties include those relating to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the impact it will have on our business and the industry as a whole, and the resulting governmental and societal responses. For further discussion of the risks and uncertainties to which these forward-looking statements may be subject, see The Bancorp’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of those filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Bancorp does not undertake to publicly revise or update forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this earnings release, except as may be required under applicable law.

The Bancorp, Inc. Financial highlights (unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, Condensed income statement 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands except per share data) Net interest income $ 49,996 $ 37,560 $ 143,153 $ 106,109 Provision for credit losses 1,297 650 5,798 2,950 Non-interest income Service fees on deposit accounts 8 8 23 69 ACH, card and other payment processing fees 1,760 2,590 5,313 7,414 Prepaid, debit card and related fees 19,434 16,134 56,647 48,137 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on commercial loans originated for sale 684 13,704 (5,412 ) 24,319 Change in value of investment in unconsolidated entity - - (45 ) - Leasing related income 1,519 589 2,795 2,311 Other non-interest income 947 490 1,996 1,379 Total non-interest income 24,352 33,515 61,317 83,629 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 26,417 24,526 74,650 70,192 Data processing expense 1,192 1,192 3,538 3,684 Legal expense 994 1,466 4,136 4,324 FDIC Insurance 2,180 860 7,687 4,884 Software 3,595 3,199 10,458 9,180 SEC settlement - 1,400 - 1,400 Lease termination expense - - - 908 Other non-interest expense 7,648 9,408 22,595 26,227 Total non-interest expense 42,026 42,051 123,064 120,799 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 31,025 28,374 75,608 65,989 Income tax expense 7,894 7,975 19,033 17,585 Net income from continuing operations 23,131 20,399 56,575 48,404 Discontinued operations Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes (1,671 ) 151 (2,720 ) 1,875 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,794 ) 125 (2,058 ) 574 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 123 26 (662 ) 1,301 Net income $ 23,254 $ 20,425 $ 55,913 $ 49,705 Net income per share from continuing operations - basic $ 0.40 $ 0.36 $ 0.98 $ 0.85 Net income (loss) per share from discontinued operations - basic $ - $ - $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 Net income per share - basic $ 0.40 $ 0.36 $ 0.97 $ 0.87 Net income per share from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.36 $ 0.97 $ 0.85 Net income (loss) per share from discontinued operations - diluted $ - $ - $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.36 $ 0.96 $ 0.87 Weighted average shares - basic 57,588,168 56,907,815 57,433,477 56,712,084 Weighted average shares - diluted 58,471,192 57,413,297 58,051,833 57,152,371

Balance sheet September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 6,220 $ 5,094 $ 19,928 $ 24,068 Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 294,758 475,627 924,544 932,440 Total cash and cash equivalents 300,978 480,721 944,472 956,508 Investment securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 1,264,903 1,324,447 1,320,692 1,382,437 Investment securities, held-to-maturity, at cost - - 84,387 84,399 Commercial loans, at fair value 1,849,947 1,807,630 1,180,546 489,240 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 2,488,760 2,322,737 1,824,245 1,683,377 Allowance for credit losses (15,727 ) (14,625 ) (10,238 ) (10,360 ) Loans, net 2,473,033 2,308,112 1,814,007 1,673,017 Federal Home Loan Bank & Atlantic Community Bancshares stock 1,368 1,368 5,342 4,342 Premises and equipment, net 15,849 16,701 17,538 17,857 Accrued interest receivable 18,852 18,897 13,619 13,898 Intangible assets, net 2,563 2,710 2,315 2,698 Deferred tax asset, net 7,952 7,921 12,538 13,006 Investment in unconsolidated entity 31,783 34,064 39,154 49,431 Assets held for sale from discontinued operations 122,253 128,463 140,657 162,098 Other assets 79,821 83,003 81,696 94,605 Total assets $ 6,169,302 $ 6,214,037 $ 5,656,963 $ 4,943,536 Liabilities: Deposits Demand and interest checking $ 4,882,834 $ 5,089,741 $ 4,402,740 $ 3,844,747 Savings and money market 505,928 455,458 174,290 25,950 Time deposits - - 475,000 475,000 Total deposits 5,388,762 5,545,199 5,052,030 4,345,697 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 42 42 82 93 Senior debt 98,222 - - - Subordinated debenture 13,401 13,401 13,401 13,401 Other long-term borrowings 40,462 40,639 40,991 41,166 Other liabilities 69,954 81,677 65,962 59,005 Total liabilities $ 5,610,843 $ 5,680,958 $ 5,172,466 $ 4,459,362 Shareholders' equity: Common stock - authorized, 75,000,000 shares of $1.00 par value; 57,590,874 and 56,940,521 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively 57,591 57,555 56,941 56,911 Treasury stock (100,000 shares) (866 ) (866 ) (866 ) (866 ) Additional paid-in capital 376,751 374,578 371,633 370,113 Retained earnings 104,282 81,028 50,742 48,888 Accumulated other comprehensive income 20,701 20,784 6,047 9,128 Total shareholders' equity 558,459 533,079 484,497 484,174 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,169,302 $ 6,214,037 $ 5,656,963 $ 4,943,536

Average balance sheet and net interest income Three months ended September 30, 2020 Three months ended September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Average Average Average Average Assets: Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets: Loans net of deferred fees and costs ** $ 4,202,054 $ 44,318 4.22 % $ 2,608,427 $ 35,103 5.38 % Leases - bank qualified* 8,026 146 7.28 % 14,067 252 7.17 % Investment securities-taxable 1,300,191 7,911 2.43 % 1,429,222 10,485 2.93 % Investment securities-nontaxable* 4,041 35 3.46 % 6,172 54 3.50 % Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 413,259 106 0.10 % 474,499 2,545 2.15 % Net interest earning assets 5,927,571 52,516 3.54 % 4,532,387 48,439 4.27 % Allowance for credit losses (14,587 ) (9,988 ) Assets held for sale from discontinued operations 124,916 890 2.85 % 145,347 1,609 4.43 % Other assets 195,125 298,191 $ 6,233,025 $ 4,965,937 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand and interest checking $ 5,079,711 $ 1,591 0.13 % $ 3,829,457 $ 7,644 0.80 % Savings and money market 484,323 139 0.11 % 26,444 52 0.79 % Time - - 0.00 % 269,464 1,338 1.99 % Total deposits 5,564,034 1,730 0.12 % 4,125,365 9,034 0.88 % Short-term borrowings 3,260 1 0.12 % 256,945 1,595 2.48 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 41 - 0.00 % 93 - 0.00 % Subordinated debentures 13,401 118 3.52 % 13,401 186 5.55 % Senior debt 53,260 633 4.75 % - - 0.00 % Total deposits and liabilities 5,633,996 2,482 0.18 % 4,395,804 10,815 0.98 % Other liabilities 53,260 98,980 Total liabilities 5,687,256 4,494,784 Shareholders' equity 545,769 471,153 $ 6,233,025 $ 4,965,937 Net interest income on tax equivalent basis* $ 50,924 $ 39,233 Tax equivalent adjustment 38 64 Net interest income $ 50,886 $ 39,169 Net interest margin * 3.37 % 3.35 % * Full taxable equivalent basis, using a statutory Federal tax rate of 21% for 2020 and 2019. ** Includes loans held at fair value.

Average balance sheet and net interest income Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Nine months ended September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Average Average Average Average Assets: Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets: Loans net of deferred fees and costs ** $ 3,798,104 $ 124,924 4.39 % $ 2,365,317 $ 95,001 5.36 % Leases - bank qualified* 9,401 509 7.22 % 15,755 947 8.01 % Investment securities-taxable 1,343,211 28,594 2.84 % 1,394,234 32,649 3.12 % Investment securities-nontaxable* 4,537 110 3.23 % 6,771 168 3.31 % Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 444,323 1,836 0.55 % 439,414 7,502 2.28 % Net interest earning assets 5,599,576 155,973 3.71 % 4,221,491 136,267 4.30 % Allowance for credit losses (13,225 ) (9,537 ) Assets held for sale from discontinued operations 130,880 3,259 3.32 % 157,630 5,293 4.48 % Other assets 243,629 285,843 $ 5,960,860 $ 4,655,427 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand and interest checking $ 4,858,666 $ 9,676 0.27 % $ 3,840,141 $ 25,260 0.88 % Savings and money market 298,049 309 0.14 % 28,073 129 0.61 % Time 106,113 1,483 1.86 % 90,808 1,338 1.96 % Total deposits 5,262,828 11,468 0.29 % 3,959,022 26,727 0.90 % Short-term borrowings 25,419 181 0.95 % 137,860 2,624 2.54 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 51 - 0.00 % 92 - 0.00 % Subordinated debentures 13,401 408 4.06 % 13,401 573 5.70 % Senior debt 17,883 633 4.72 % - - 0.00 % Total deposits and liabilities 5,319,582 12,690 0.32 % 4,110,375 29,924 0.97 % Other liabilities 119,961 99,577 Total liabilities 5,439,543 4,209,952 Shareholders' equity 521,317 445,475 $ 5,960,860 $ 4,655,427 Net interest income on tax equivalent basis* $ 146,542 $ 111,636 Tax equivalent adjustment 130 234 Net interest income $ 146,412 $ 111,402 Net interest margin * 3.41 % 3.40 % * Full taxable equivalent basis, using a statutory rate of 21% for 2020 and 2019. ** Includes loans held at fair value.

Allowance for credit losses: Nine months ended Year ended September 30, September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands) Balance in the allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period (1) $ 12,875 $ 8,653 $ 8,653 Loans charged-off: SBA non-real estate 1,350 995 1,362 Direct lease financing 2,178 391 528 Other consumer loans - 3 1,103 Total 3,528 1,389 2,993 Recoveries: SBA non-real estate 82 94 125 Direct lease financing 502 51 51 Other consumer loans - 1 2 Total 584 146 178 Net charge-offs 2,944 1,243 2,815 Provision credited to allowance, excluding commitment provision 5,796 2,950 4,400 Balance in allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 15,727 $ 10,360 $ 10,238 Net charge-offs/average loans 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.12 % Net charge-offs/average loans (annualized) 0.10 % 0.06 % 0.12 % Net charge-offs/average assets 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.06 % (1) Excludes activity from assets held for sale from discontinued operations. Loan portfolio: September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 (in thousands) SBL non-real estate $ 293,488 $ 293,692 $ 84,579 $ 84,181 SBL commercial mortgage 270,264 259,020 218,110 209,008 SBL construction 27,169 33,193 45,310 38,116 Small business loans * 590,921 585,905 347,999 331,305 Direct lease financing 430,675 422,505 434,460 412,755 SBLOC / IBLOC** 1,428,253 1,287,350 1,024,420 920,463 Advisor financing *** 26,600 15,529 - - Other specialty lending 2,194 2,706 3,055 3,167 Other consumer loans **** 3,809 4,003 4,554 6,388 2,482,452 2,317,998 1,814,488 1,674,078 Unamortized loan fees and costs 6,308 4,739 9,757 9,299 Total loans, net of unamortized fees and costs $ 2,488,760 $ 2,322,737 $ 1,824,245 $ 1,683,377 Small business portfolio: September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 (in thousands) SBL, including unamortized fees and costs 590,314 583,935 352,214 337,440 SBL, included in commercial loans held at fair value 250,958 225,401 220,358 222,007 Total small business loans $ 841,272 $ 809,336 $ 572,572 $ 559,447

* The preceding table shows small business loans and small business loans held at fair value, which consist of the government guaranteed portion of SBA loans at the dates indicated (in thousands).

** Securities Backed Lines of Credit (SBLOC) are collateralized by marketable securities, while Insurance Backed Lines of Credit (IBLOC) are collateralized by the cash surrender value of insurance policies.

*** In 2020, we began originating loans to investment advisors for purposes of debt refinance, acquisition of another firm or internal succession. Maximum loan amounts are subject to loan to value ratios of 70%, based on third party business appraisals, but may be increased depending upon the debt service coverage ratio. Personal guarantees and blanket business liens are obtained as appropriate.

**** Included in the table above under Other consumer loans are demand deposit overdrafts reclassified as loan balances totaling $151,000 and $882,000 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Estimated overdraft charge-offs and recoveries are reflected in the allowance for credit losses.

Small business loans as of September 30, 2020 Loan principal (in millions) U.S. government guaranteed portion of SBA loans (a) $ 334 Paycheck Protection Program Loans (PPP) (a) 208 Commercial mortgage SBA (b) 165 Construction SBA (c) 13 Unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans (d) 98 Non-SBA small business loans (e) 18 Total principal $ 836 Fair value adjustment (f) 6 Unamortized fees (1 ) Total small business loans $ 841

(a) This is the portion of SBA 7a loans (7a) and PPP which have been guaranteed by the U.S. government, and therefore are assumed to have no credit risk. (b) Substantially all of these loans are made under the SBA 504 Fixed Asset Financing program (504) which dictates origination date loan to value percentages (LTV), generally 50-60%, to which the bank adheres. (c) Of the $13 million Construction SBA loans, $10 million are 504 first mortgages with an origination date LTV of 50-60% and $3 million are SBA interim loans with an approved SBA post-construction full takeout/payoff. (d) The $98 million represents the unguaranteed portion of 7a loans which are 70% or more guaranteed by the U.S. government. 7a loans are not made on the basis of real estate LTV; however, they are subject to SBA's "All Available Collateral" rule which mandates that to the extent a borrower or its 20% or greater principals have available collateral (including personal residences), the collateral must be pledged to fully collateralize the loan, after applying SBA-determined liquidation rates. In addition, all 7a and 504 loans require the personal guaranty of all 20% or greater owners. (e) The $18 million non-SBA loans are mainly comprised of approximately 20 conventional coffee/doughnut/carryout franchisee note purchases. The majority of purchased notes were made to multi-unit operators and are considered seasoned and have performed as agreed. A $2 million guaranty by the seller, for an 11% first loss piece, is in place until August 2021. (f) The fair value adjustment applies to the U.S. government guaranteed portion of SBA loans. Additionally, the CARES Act of 2020 has provided significant support for SBA loans including funding intended to provide six months of interest payments on SBA loans, as well as other accommodations to provide for the payment of payroll and other operating expenses. This support is expiring in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Type as of September 30, 2020 (Excludes government guaranteed portion of SBA 7a and PPP loans) SBL commercial mortgage* SBL construction* SBL non-real estate Total % Total (dollars in millions) Hotels $ 66 $ 2 $ - $ 68 24 % Professional services offices 21 - 3 24 8 % Full-service restaurants 15 1 4 20 7 % Child day care and youth services 15 - 1 16 5 % Bakeries 4 - 12 16 5 % Elderly assisted living facilities 2 8 2 12 4 % General warehousing and storage 11 - - 11 4 % Limited-service restaurants and catering 7 - 3 10 3 % Fitness/rec centers and instruction 7 - 2 9 3 % Amusement and recreation industries 4 2 3 9 3 % Car washes 5 3 - 8 3 % Funeral homes 7 - - 7 2 % New and used car dealers 4 - - 4 1 % Automotive servicing 3 - - 3 1 % Other 51 - 26 77 27 % Total $ 222 $ 16 $ 56 $ 294 100 % * Substantially all are SBA loans with 50-60% loan to value ratios at their origination.

State diversification as of September 30, 2020 (Excludes government guaranteed portion of SBA 7a and PPP loans) SBL commercial mortgage* SBL construction* SBL non-real estate Total % Total (dollars in millions) Florida $ 35 $ 8 $ 8 $ 51 17 % California 36 2 5 43 15 % Pennsylvania 30 - 4 34 12 % Illinois 26 - 3 29 10 % North Carolina 19 3 3 25 9 % New York 10 2 5 17 6 % Texas 11 - 5 16 5 % Tennessee 11 - 1 12 4 % New Jersey 3 1 7 11 4 % Virginia 9 - 2 11 4 % Georgia 5 - 2 7 2 % Colorado 3 - 1 4 1 % Michigan 3 - 1 4 1 % Washington 3 - - 3 1 % Ohio 2 - 1 3 1 % Other states 16 - 8 24 8 % Total $ 222 $ 16 $ 56 $ 294 100 % * Substantially all are SBA loans with 50-60% loan to value ratios at their origination.

Top 10 loans as of September 30, 2020 Type* State SBL commercial mortgage* SBL construction* Total (in millions) Professional services office CA $ 9 $ - $ 9 Hotel FL 9 - 9 General warehouse PA 7 - 7 Hotel NC 6 - 6 Assisted living facility FL - 5 5 Hotel NC 5 - 5 Fitness and rec center PA 5 - 5 Hotel PA 4 - 4 Hotel TN 4 - 4 Gas Station VA 3 - 3 Total $ 52 $ 5 $ 57

* All of the top 10 loans are SBA and with the rest of the commercial real estate portfolio were originated with an approximate loan to value ratio between 50% and 60% at origination.

Commercial real estate loans held at fair value which were originated for sale or securitization, excluding SBA loans, are as follows including LTV at origination:

Type as of September 30, 2020 Type # Loans Balance Origination date LTV Weighted average minimum interest rate (dollars in millions) Multifamily (apartments) 173 $ 1,463 76 % 4.77 % Hospitality (hotels and lodging) 11 63 65 % 5.73 % Retail 8 52 70 % 4.62 % Other 7 25 70 % 5.21 % 199 $ 1,603 75 % 4.81 % Fair value adjustment (4 ) Total $ 1,599

State diversification as of September 30, 2020 15 Largest loans (all multifamily) as of September 30, 2020 State Balance Origination date LTV State Balance Origination date LTV (dollars in millions) (dollars in millions) Texas $ 396 76 % North Carolina $ 43 78 % Georgia 252 78 % Texas 38 79 % Arizona 123 76 % Texas 35 80 % North Carolina 111 77 % Pennsylvania 32 77 % Nevada 56 80 % Georgia 31 80 % Alabama 54 76 % Nevada 28 80 % Other states each <$50 million 611 73 % Texas 28 75 % Total $ 1,603 75 % Texas 27 77 % Arizona 26 79 % Mississippi 25 79 % Texas 24 77 % North Carolina 24 77 % Texas 24 77 % California 23 65 % Georgia 23 79 % 15 Largest loans $ 431 77 %

Institutional banking loans outstanding at September 30, 2020 Type Principal % of total (dollars in millions) Securities backed lines of credit (SBLOC) $ 1,069 73 % Insurance backed lines of credit (IBLOC) 359 25 % Advisor financing 27 2 % Total $ 1,455 100 %

For SBLOC, we generally lend up to 50% of the value of equities and 80% for investment grade securities. While equities have fallen in excess of 30% in recent periods, the reduction in collateral value of brokerage accounts collateralizing SBLOCs generally has been less, for two reasons. First, many collateral accounts are “balanced” and accordingly have a component of debt securities, which have either not decreased in value as much as equities, or in some cases may have increased in value. Secondly, many of these accounts have the benefit of professional investment advisors who provided some protection against market downturns, through diversification and other means. Additionally, borrowers often utilize only a portion of collateral value, which lowers the % principal to collateral.

Top 10 SBLOC loans at September 30, 2020 Principal amount % Principal to collateral (dollars in millions) $ 33 30 % 17 39 % 14 22 % 12 33 % 10 47 % 10 31 % 9 23 % 9 75 % 9 49 % 8 22 % Total $ 131 35 %

Insurance backed lines of credit (IBLOC)

IBLOC loans are backed by the cash value of life insurance policies which have been assigned to us. We lend up to 100% of such cash value. Our underwriting standards require approval of the insurance companies which carry the policies backing these loans. Currently, seven insurance companies have been approved and, as of January 21, 2020 all were rated Superior (A+ or better) by AM BEST. Moody’s ratings were at least A rated, and ranged from A3 to Aa2.

Direct lease financing* by type as of September 30, 2020 Principal balance % Total (dollars in millions) Government agencies and public institutions** $ 76 18 % Construction 74 18 % Waste management and remediation services 61 14 % Real estate, rental and leasing 44 10 % Retail trade 36 8 % Transportation and warehousing 35 8 % Health care and social assistance 26 6 % Professional, scientific, and technical services 19 4 % Wholesale trade 14 3 % Manufacturing 14 3 % Educational services 9 2 % Arts, entertainment, and recreation 5 1 % Other 18 5 % Total $ 431 100 %

* Of the total $431 million of direct lease financing, $401 million consisted of vehicle leases with the remaining balance consisting of equipment leases. ** Includes public universities and school districts

Direct lease financing by state as of September 30, 2020 State Principal balance % Total (dollars in millions) Florida $ 92 20 % California 30 7 % New Jersey 29 7 % Pennsylvania 26 6 % New York 25 6 % North Carolina 22 5 % Utah 21 5 % Maryland 20 5 % Washington 16 4 % Georgia 12 3 % Missouri 12 3 % Connecticut 12 3 % Texas 12 3 % Alabama 11 3 % South Carolina 9 2 % Other states 82 18 % Total $ 431 100 %

Capital ratios: Tier 1 capital Tier 1 capital Total capital Common equity to average to risk-weighted to risk-weighted tier 1 to risk assets ratio assets ratio assets ratio weighted assets As of September 30, 2020 The Bancorp, Inc. 8.62 % 14.26 % 14.68 % 14.26 % The Bancorp Bank 8.50 % 14.04 % 14.45 % 14.04 % "Well capitalized" institution (under FDIC regulations-Basel III) 5.00 % 8.00 % 10.00 % 6.50 % As of December 31, 2019 The Bancorp, Inc. 9.63 % 19.04 % 19.45 % 19.04 % The Bancorp Bank 9.46 % 18.71 % 19.11 % 18.71 % "Well capitalized" institution (under FDIC regulations-Basel III) 5.00 % 8.00 % 10.00 % 6.50 %

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Selected operating ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.48 % 1.63 % 1.25 % 1.41 % Return on average equity (1) 16.90 % 17.20 % 14.29 % 14.92 % Net interest margin 3.37 % 3.35 % 3.41 % 3.40 % (1) Annualized Book value per share table: September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 Book value per share $ 9.71 $ 9.28 $ 8.52 $ 8.52 Loan quality table: September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.49 % 0.44 % 0.50 % 0.55 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.20 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.19 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans 0.63 % 0.63 % 0.56 % 0.62 % Nonaccrual loans $ 12,275 $ 9,957 $ 5,796 $ 6,420 Loans 90 days past due still accruing interest 24 352 3,264 2,788 Other real estate owned - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 12,299 $ 10,309 $ 9,060 $ 9,208 Three months ended September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 (in thousands) Gross dollar volume (GDV) (2): Prepaid and debit card GDV $ 23,963,508 $ 23,680,749 $ 19,104,327 $ 17,264,690 (2) Gross dollar volume represents the total dollar amount spent on prepaid and debit cards issued by The Bancorp Bank.

Business line quarterly summary: Quarter ended September 30, 2020 (dollars in millions) Balances % Growth Major business lines Average approximate rates * Balances ** Year over year Linked quarter annualized Loans Institutional banking *** 2.5 % $ 1,455 58% 47% Small Business Lending**** 4.9 % 633 13% 21% Leasing 6.3 % 431 4% 8% Commercial real estate (non SBA at fair value) 4.8 % 1,603 nm nm Weighted average yield 4.2 % $ 4,122 Non-interest income % Growth Deposits Current quarter Year over year Payment solutions (prepaid and debit card issuance) 0.1 % $ 4,038 62% nm $ 19.4 20% Card payment and ACH processing 0.3 % 834 (14%) nm 1.8 nm

* Average rates are for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 ** Loan and deposit categories are respectively based on period-end and average quarterly balances. *** Institutional Banking loans are comprised of Securities Backed Lines of Credit (SBLOC), collateralized by marketable securities, Insurance Backed Lines of Credit (IBLOC), collateralized by the cash surrender value of insurance policies, and Advisor financing. **** Small Business Lending is substantially comprised of SBA loans. The balance above excludes $208 million of Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Analysis of Walnut Street* marks: Loan activity Marks (dollars in millions) Original Walnut Street loan balance, December 31, 2014 $ 267 Marks through December 31, 2014 sale date (58 ) $ (58 ) Sales price of Walnut Street 209 Equity investment from independent investor (16 ) December 31, 2014 Bancorp book value 193 Additional marks 2015 - 2019 (46 ) (46 ) 2020 Marks - Payments received (115 ) September 30, 2020 Bancorp book value** $ 32 Total marks $ (104 ) Divided by: Original Walnut Street loan balance $ 267 Percentage of total mark to original balance 39 %

* Walnut Street is the investment in unconsolidated entity on the balance sheet which reflects the investment in a securitization of certain loans from the bank's discontinued loan portfolio. ** Approximately 34% of expected principal recoveries were from loans and properties pending liquidation or other resolution as of September 30, 2020.

Walnut Street portfolio composition as of September 30, 2020 Collateral type % of Portfolio Commercial real estate non-owner occupied Retail 61.1% Office - Other 5.5% Construction and land 29.6% First mortgage residential owner occupied 2.4% First mortgage residential non-owner occupied 1.4% Total 100.0%

Cumulative analysis of marks on discontinued commercial loan principal as of September 30, 2020 Discontinued Cumulative % to original loan principal marks principal (dollars in millions) Commercial loan discontinued principal before marks $ 66 Florida mall held in discontinued other real estate owned 42 (27 ) Mark at September 30, 2020 (4 ) Cumulative mark at September 30, 2020 $ 108 $ (31 ) 29 %

Analysis of discontinued commercial loan relationships as of September 30, 2020 Performing Nonperforming Total Performing Nonperforming Total loan principal loan principal loan principal loan marks loan marks marks (in millions) 5 loan relationships > $5 million $ 44 $ - $ 44 $ (3 ) $ - $ (3 ) Loan relationships < $5 million 9 9 18 - (1 ) (1 ) $ 53 $ 9 $ 62 $ (3 ) $ (1 ) $ (4 )

Quarterly activity for commercial loan discontinued principal Commercial loan principal (in millions) Commercial loan discontinued principal June 30, 2020 before marks $ 67 Quarterly paydowns and other reductions (1 ) Commercial loan discontinued principal September 30, 2020 before marks $ 66 Marks September 30, 2020 (4 ) Net commercial loan exposure September 30, 2020 $ 62 Residential mortgages 37 Net loans $ 99 Florida mall in other real estate owned 15 8 properties in other real estate owned 8 Total discontinued assets at September 30, 2020 $ 122

Discontinued commercial loan composition as of September 30, 2020 Collateral type Unpaid principal balance Mark

September 30, 2020 Mark as % of portfolio (dollars in millions) Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied: Retail $ 4 $ (0.6 ) 15 % Office 2 - - Other 19 (0.1 ) 1 % Construction and land 11 (0.1 ) 1 % Commercial non-real estate and industrial 2 - - 1 to 4 family construction 11 (2.7 ) 25 % First mortgage residential non-owner occupied 8 - - Commercial real estate owner occupied: Retail 7 (0.6 ) 9 % Residential junior mortgage 1 - - Other 1 - - Total $ 66 $ (4.1 ) 6 % Less: mark (4 ) Net commercial loan exposure September 30, 2020 $ 62 $ (4.1 )

Loan payment deferrals as of September 30, 2020 Principal for loans with deferrals Total principal by loan category % of total loan principal with deferrals (dollars in millions) Commercial real estate loans held at fair value (excluding SBA loans) $ 30 $ 1,603 2 % Securities backed lines of credit, insurance backed lines of credit & advisor financing - 1,455 0 % Small business lending, substantially all SBA loans 18 836 2 % Direct lease financing 4 430 1 % Discontinued operations 2 103 2 % Other consumer loans and specialty lending - 6 0 % Total $ 54 $ 4,433 1.2 %

Note: At September 30, 2020, SBA 7a loans, included in Small business lending above, totaled $433 million, of which $98 million was not U.S. government guaranteed. The CARES Act of 2020, or CARES ACT, provides support to SBA borrowers through six months of principal and interest payments. A large percentage of these payments will expire in fourth quarter 2020 which could lead to an increase in deferrals and relief provided to these borrowers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029006179/en/