OFG Bancorp Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The dividend is payable January 15, 2021, to holders of record at December 31, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of December 30, 2020.

Now in its 56th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit us at www.ofgbancorp.com.

