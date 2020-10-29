Universal Display Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“We are pleased to report solid third quarter 2020 results,” said Sidney D. Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Universal Display. “Beginning in July, we saw a pick-up in customer orders and UniversalPHOLED shipments and that strength has continued. Looking to the near-term, while ongoing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic persist, we believe OLED panel momentum will continue in the fourth quarter. Based on our current estimates, we believe 2020 revenues will be approximately in the range of $385 million to $400 million.”

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED technology and materials, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Rosenblatt continued, “For 2021, we expect meaningful growth to resume as new OLED production comes online, new OLED consumer electronic models are launched, and customers continue to advance their OLED commercialization plans. The flexibility and versatility of OLEDs continue to broaden the imagination and transform the definition of what a consumer product can be. As the OLED industry continues to gain strong traction across the landscape of small, medium and large displays, we remain focused on expanding and deepening our leadership position and enabling our customers and the OLED ecosystem.”

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2020

Total revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $117.1 million as compared to $97.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in revenue was due to higher material sales as a result of stronger demand in the OLED display market. The full extent of the impact of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic on our operational performance remains uncertain and will depend on many factors including the timing, extent and duration of the pandemic, the development and availability of effective treatments and vaccines, and the impact on the global economy and demand for OLED consumer products.

Revenue from material sales was $68.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $51.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Revenue from royalty and license fees was $44.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $43.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Cost of material sales was $20.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $15.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Operating income was $48.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to operating income of $40.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income was $40.5 million or $0.85 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $37.0 million or $0.78 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019.

Revenue Comparison

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Material sales $ 68,709 $ 51,837 Royalty and license fees 44,550 43,015 Contract research services 3,820 2,663 Total revenue $ 117,079 $ 97,515

Cost of Materials Comparison

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Material sales $ 68,709 $ 51,837 Cost of material sales 20,849 15,245 Gross margin on material sales 47,860 36,592 Gross margin as a % of material sales 70 % 71 %

Financial Highlights for the First Nine Months of 2020

Total revenue in the first nine months of 2020 was $287.3 million as compared to $303.4 million in the first nine months of 2019. The decrease in revenue was mainly due to the weakened demand for emitter product from our customers during the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As discussed above, the ultimate full extent of the impact of the pandemic on our operational performance remains uncertain.

Revenue from material sales was $167.2 million in the first nine months of 2020 as compared to $182.7 million in the first nine months of 2019. Revenue from royalty and license fees was $110.0 million in the first nine months of 2020 as compared to $112.2 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Cost of material sales was $51.3 million in the first nine months of 2020 as compared to $50.2 million in the first nine months of 2019. Included in the cost of material sales was an inventory reserve charge of $808,000 in the first nine months of 2020 as compared to a charge of $4.2 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Operating income was $91.7 million in the first nine months of 2020 as compared to $123.9 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Net income was $79.5 million or $1.67 per diluted share in the first nine months of 2020 as compared to $111.9 million or $2.36 per diluted share in the first nine months of 2019.

Revenue Comparison

($ in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Material sales $ 167,211 $ 182,661 Royalty and license fees 110,008 112,222 Contract research services 10,105 8,565 Total revenue $ 287,324 $ 303,448

Cost of Materials Comparison

($ in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Material sales $ 167,211 $ 182,661 Cost of material sales 51,337 50,201 Gross margin on material sales 115,874 132,460 Gross margin as a % of material sales 69 % 73 %

2020 Guidance

The Company believes that its 2020 revenue will be approximately in the range of $385 million to $400 million. Along with the uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the OLED industry remains at a stage where many variables can have a material impact on its growth, and the Company thus caveats its financial guidance accordingly.

Dividend

The Company also announced a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2020 to all shareholders of record on December 15, 2020.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of low power and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training.

Headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey, with international offices in China, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and wholly-owned subsidiary Adesis, Inc. based in New Castle, Delaware, Universal Display works and partners with a network of world-class organizations. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and otherwise, the Company’s technologies and potential applications of those technologies, the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 162,620 $ 131,627 Short-term investments 510,048 514,461 Accounts receivable 99,350 60,452 Inventory 84,098 63,953 Other current assets 30,038 21,946 Total current assets 886,154 792,439 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $68,423 and $57,276 96,830 87,872 ACQUIRED TECHNOLOGY, net of accumulated amortization of $147,903 and $132,468 75,364 90,774 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $5,807 and $4,768 11,033 12,072 GOODWILL 15,535 15,535 INVESTMENTS 5,000 5,000 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 31,978 30,375 OTHER ASSETS 103,067 86,090 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,224,961 $ 1,120,157 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 9,626 $ 13,296 Accrued expenses 33,692 49,022 Deferred revenue 138,391 97,333 Other current liabilities 1,051 1,857 Total current liabilities 182,760 161,508 DEFERRED REVENUE 51,657 47,529 RETIREMENT PLAN BENEFIT LIABILITY 52,900 51,117 OTHER LIABILITIES 58,008 48,554 Total liabilities 345,325 308,708 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 200,000 shares of Series A Nonconvertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding (liquidation value of $7.50 per share or $1,500) 2 2 Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 49,008,915 and 48,852,193 shares issued, and 47,643,267 and 47,486,545 shares outstanding, at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 490 489 Additional paid-in capital 628,051 620,236 Retained earnings 307,144 249,003 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,767 ) (16,997 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,365,648 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019) (41,284 ) (41,284 ) Total shareholders’ equity 879,636 811,449 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,224,961 $ 1,120,157

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUE $ 117,079 $ 97,515 $ 287,324 $ 303,448 COST OF SALES 23,378 17,286 58,480 57,172 Gross margin 93,701 80,229 228,844 246,276 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 20,814 16,787 61,708 51,449 Selling, general and administrative 13,579 12,623 45,129 40,531 Amortization of acquired technology and other intangible assets 5,494 5,493 16,474 16,469 Patent costs 2,095 1,659 5,591 5,145 Royalty and license expense 3,293 2,837 8,195 8,828 Total operating expenses 45,275 39,399 137,097 122,422 OPERATING INCOME 48,426 40,830 91,747 123,854 Interest income, net 1,029 2,748 4,444 8,336 Other income, net 262 53 634 740 Interest and other income, net 1,291 2,801 5,078 9,076 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 49,717 43,631 96,825 132,930 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (9,217 ) (6,669 ) (17,355 ) (21,054 ) NET INCOME $ 40,500 $ 36,962 $ 79,470 $ 111,876 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: BASIC $ 0.85 $ 0.78 $ 1.67 $ 2.36 DILUTED $ 0.85 $ 0.78 $ 1.67 $ 2.36 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN COMPUTING NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: BASIC 47,227,061 46,980,439 47,182,625 46,947,109 DILUTED 47,260,331 47,013,919 47,212,660 46,983,901 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.15 $ 0.10 $ 0.45 $ 0.30

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 79,470 $ 111,876 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of deferred revenue and recognition of unbilled receivables (112,508 ) (101,079 ) Depreciation 11,147 8,958 Amortization of intangibles 16,474 16,469 Change in excess inventory reserve 808 4,155 Amortization of premium and discount on investments, net (4,293 ) (4,528 ) Stock-based compensation to employees 19,807 10,697 Stock-based compensation to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board 1,133 1,126 Deferred income tax benefit (2,242 ) (2,633 ) Retirement plan expense 4,242 4,379 Decrease (increase) in assets: Accounts receivable (38,898 ) (22,645 ) Inventory (20,953 ) 8,074 Other current assets (2,854 ) (4,602 ) Other assets (8,721 ) (10,259 ) Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (19,633 ) (1,827 ) Other current liabilities (806 ) 5,587 Deferred revenue 144,200 113,849 Other liabilities 9,454 149 Net cash provided by operating activities 75,827 137,746 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (19,213 ) (25,317 ) Purchases of intangibles (25 ) (401 ) Purchases of investments (604,153 ) (648,006 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 613,310 590,550 Net cash used in investing activities (10,081 ) (83,174 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 869 658 Repurchase of common stock — (649 ) Payment of withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation to employees (14,293 ) (15,920 ) Cash dividends paid (21,329 ) (14,142 ) Net cash used in financing activities (34,753 ) (30,053 ) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 30,993 24,519 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 131,627 211,022 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 162,620 $ 235,541 The following non-cash activities occurred: Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities $ 451 $ 227 Common stock issued to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board that was earned and accrued for in a previous period 300 300 Net change in accounts payable and accrued expenses related to purchases of property and equipment (892 ) (168 )

