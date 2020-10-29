Universal Display Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED technology and materials, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
“We are pleased to report solid third quarter 2020 results,” said Sidney D. Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Universal Display. “Beginning in July, we saw a pick-up in customer orders and UniversalPHOLED shipments and that strength has continued. Looking to the near-term, while ongoing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic persist, we believe OLED panel momentum will continue in the fourth quarter. Based on our current estimates, we believe 2020 revenues will be approximately in the range of $385 million to $400 million.”
Rosenblatt continued, “For 2021, we expect meaningful growth to resume as new OLED production comes online, new OLED consumer electronic models are launched, and customers continue to advance their OLED commercialization plans. The flexibility and versatility of OLEDs continue to broaden the imagination and transform the definition of what a consumer product can be. As the OLED industry continues to gain strong traction across the landscape of small, medium and large displays, we remain focused on expanding and deepening our leadership position and enabling our customers and the OLED ecosystem.”
Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2020
- Total revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $117.1 million as compared to $97.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in revenue was due to higher material sales as a result of stronger demand in the OLED display market. The full extent of the impact of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic on our operational performance remains uncertain and will depend on many factors including the timing, extent and duration of the pandemic, the development and availability of effective treatments and vaccines, and the impact on the global economy and demand for OLED consumer products.
- Revenue from material sales was $68.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $51.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.
- Revenue from royalty and license fees was $44.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $43.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.
- Cost of material sales was $20.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $15.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.
- Operating income was $48.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to operating income of $40.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.
- Net income was $40.5 million or $0.85 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $37.0 million or $0.78 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019.
Revenue Comparison
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
Material sales
|
|
$
|
68,709
|
|
|
$
|
51,837
|
Royalty and license fees
|
|
|
44,550
|
|
|
|
43,015
|
Contract research services
|
|
|
3,820
|
|
|
|
2,663
|
Total revenue
|
|
$
|
117,079
|
|
|
$
|
97,515
Cost of Materials Comparison
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Material sales
|
|
$
|
68,709
|
|
|
$
|
51,837
|
|
Cost of material sales
|
|
|
20,849
|
|
|
|
15,245
|
|
Gross margin on material sales
|
|
|
47,860
|
|
|
|
36,592
|
|
Gross margin as a % of material sales
|
|
|
70
|
%
|
|
|
71
|
%
Financial Highlights for the First Nine Months of 2020
- Total revenue in the first nine months of 2020 was $287.3 million as compared to $303.4 million in the first nine months of 2019. The decrease in revenue was mainly due to the weakened demand for emitter product from our customers during the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As discussed above, the ultimate full extent of the impact of the pandemic on our operational performance remains uncertain.
- Revenue from material sales was $167.2 million in the first nine months of 2020 as compared to $182.7 million in the first nine months of 2019. Revenue from royalty and license fees was $110.0 million in the first nine months of 2020 as compared to $112.2 million in the first nine months of 2019.
- Cost of material sales was $51.3 million in the first nine months of 2020 as compared to $50.2 million in the first nine months of 2019. Included in the cost of material sales was an inventory reserve charge of $808,000 in the first nine months of 2020 as compared to a charge of $4.2 million in the first nine months of 2019.
- Operating income was $91.7 million in the first nine months of 2020 as compared to $123.9 million in the first nine months of 2019.
- Net income was $79.5 million or $1.67 per diluted share in the first nine months of 2020 as compared to $111.9 million or $2.36 per diluted share in the first nine months of 2019.
Revenue Comparison
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
Material sales
|
|
$
|
167,211
|
|
|
$
|
182,661
|
Royalty and license fees
|
|
|
110,008
|
|
|
|
112,222
|
Contract research services
|
|
|
10,105
|
|
|
|
8,565
|
Total revenue
|
|
$
|
287,324
|
|
|
$
|
303,448
Cost of Materials Comparison
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Material sales
|
|
$
|
167,211
|
|
|
$
|
182,661
|
|
Cost of material sales
|
|
|
51,337
|
|
|
|
50,201
|
|
Gross margin on material sales
|
|
|
115,874
|
|
|
|
132,460
|
|
Gross margin as a % of material sales
|
|
|
69
|
%
|
|
|
73
|
%
2020 Guidance
The Company believes that its 2020 revenue will be approximately in the range of $385 million to $400 million. Along with the uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the OLED industry remains at a stage where many variables can have a material impact on its growth, and the Company thus caveats its financial guidance accordingly.
Dividend
The Company also announced a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2020 to all shareholders of record on December 15, 2020.
About Universal Display Corporation
Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of low power and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training.
Headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey, with international offices in China, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and wholly-owned subsidiary Adesis, Inc. based in New Castle, Delaware, Universal Display works and partners with a network of world-class organizations. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.
Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.
All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and otherwise, the Company’s technologies and potential applications of those technologies, the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.
(OLED-C)
|
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
162,620
|
|
|
$
|
131,627
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
510,048
|
|
|
|
514,461
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
99,350
|
|
|
|
60,452
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
84,098
|
|
|
|
63,953
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
30,038
|
|
|
|
21,946
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
886,154
|
|
|
|
792,439
|
|
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $68,423 and $57,276
|
|
|
96,830
|
|
|
|
87,872
|
|
ACQUIRED TECHNOLOGY, net of accumulated amortization of $147,903 and $132,468
|
|
|
75,364
|
|
|
|
90,774
|
|
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $5,807 and $4,768
|
|
|
11,033
|
|
|
|
12,072
|
|
GOODWILL
|
|
|
15,535
|
|
|
|
15,535
|
|
INVESTMENTS
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
|
|
|
31,978
|
|
|
|
30,375
|
|
OTHER ASSETS
|
|
|
103,067
|
|
|
|
86,090
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
1,224,961
|
|
|
$
|
1,120,157
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
9,626
|
|
|
$
|
13,296
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
33,692
|
|
|
|
49,022
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
138,391
|
|
|
|
97,333
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
1,051
|
|
|
|
1,857
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
182,760
|
|
|
|
161,508
|
|
DEFERRED REVENUE
|
|
|
51,657
|
|
|
|
47,529
|
|
RETIREMENT PLAN BENEFIT LIABILITY
|
|
|
52,900
|
|
|
|
51,117
|
|
OTHER LIABILITIES
|
|
|
58,008
|
|
|
|
48,554
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
345,325
|
|
|
|
308,708
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 200,000 shares of Series A Nonconvertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding (liquidation value of $7.50 per share or $1,500)
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 49,008,915 and 48,852,193 shares issued, and 47,643,267 and 47,486,545 shares outstanding, at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|
|
|
490
|
|
|
|
489
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
628,051
|
|
|
|
620,236
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
307,144
|
|
|
|
249,003
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(14,767
|
)
|
|
|
(16,997
|
)
|
Treasury stock, at cost (1,365,648 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
(41,284
|
)
|
|
|
(41,284
|
)
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
879,636
|
|
|
|
811,449
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
$
|
1,224,961
|
|
|
$
|
1,120,157
|
|
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
REVENUE
|
|
$
|
117,079
|
|
|
$
|
97,515
|
|
|
$
|
287,324
|
|
|
$
|
303,448
|
|
COST OF SALES
|
|
|
23,378
|
|
|
|
17,286
|
|
|
|
58,480
|
|
|
|
57,172
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
93,701
|
|
|
|
80,229
|
|
|
|
228,844
|
|
|
|
246,276
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
20,814
|
|
|
|
16,787
|
|
|
|
61,708
|
|
|
|
51,449
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
13,579
|
|
|
|
12,623
|
|
|
|
45,129
|
|
|
|
40,531
|
|
Amortization of acquired technology and other intangible assets
|
|
|
5,494
|
|
|
|
5,493
|
|
|
|
16,474
|
|
|
|
16,469
|
|
Patent costs
|
|
|
2,095
|
|
|
|
1,659
|
|
|
|
5,591
|
|
|
|
5,145
|
|
Royalty and license expense
|
|
|
3,293
|
|
|
|
2,837
|
|
|
|
8,195
|
|
|
|
8,828
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
45,275
|
|
|
|
39,399
|
|
|
|
137,097
|
|
|
|
122,422
|
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
|
|
48,426
|
|
|
|
40,830
|
|
|
|
91,747
|
|
|
|
123,854
|
|
Interest income, net
|
|
|
1,029
|
|
|
|
2,748
|
|
|
|
4,444
|
|
|
|
8,336
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
262
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
634
|
|
|
|
740
|
|
Interest and other income, net
|
|
|
1,291
|
|
|
|
2,801
|
|
|
|
5,078
|
|
|
|
9,076
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
|
49,717
|
|
|
|
43,631
|
|
|
|
96,825
|
|
|
|
132,930
|
|
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|
|
|
(9,217
|
)
|
|
|
(6,669
|
)
|
|
|
(17,355
|
)
|
|
|
(21,054
|
)
|
NET INCOME
|
|
$
|
40,500
|
|
|
$
|
36,962
|
|
|
$
|
79,470
|
|
|
$
|
111,876
|
|
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BASIC
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
|
$
|
0.78
|
|
|
$
|
1.67
|
|
|
$
|
2.36
|
|
DILUTED
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
|
$
|
0.78
|
|
|
$
|
1.67
|
|
|
$
|
2.36
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN COMPUTING NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BASIC
|
|
|
47,227,061
|
|
|
|
46,980,439
|
|
|
|
47,182,625
|
|
|
|
46,947,109
|
|
DILUTED
|
|
|
47,260,331
|
|
|
|
47,013,919
|
|
|
|
47,212,660
|
|
|
|
46,983,901
|
|
CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.45
|
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
79,470
|
|
|
$
|
111,876
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of deferred revenue and recognition of unbilled receivables
|
|
|
(112,508
|
)
|
|
|
(101,079
|
)
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
11,147
|
|
|
|
8,958
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
|
16,474
|
|
|
|
16,469
|
|
Change in excess inventory reserve
|
|
|
808
|
|
|
|
4,155
|
|
Amortization of premium and discount on investments, net
|
|
|
(4,293
|
)
|
|
|
(4,528
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation to employees
|
|
|
19,807
|
|
|
|
10,697
|
|
Stock-based compensation to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board
|
|
|
1,133
|
|
|
|
1,126
|
|
Deferred income tax benefit
|
|
|
(2,242
|
)
|
|
|
(2,633
|
)
|
Retirement plan expense
|
|
|
4,242
|
|
|
|
4,379
|
|
Decrease (increase) in assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
(38,898
|
)
|
|
|
(22,645
|
)
|
Inventory
|
|
|
(20,953
|
)
|
|
|
8,074
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
(2,854
|
)
|
|
|
(4,602
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
|
(8,721
|
)
|
|
|
(10,259
|
)
|
Increase (decrease) in liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
(19,633
|
)
|
|
|
(1,827
|
)
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
(806
|
)
|
|
|
5,587
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
144,200
|
|
|
|
113,849
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
9,454
|
|
|
|
149
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
75,827
|
|
|
|
137,746
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(19,213
|
)
|
|
|
(25,317
|
)
|
Purchases of intangibles
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
|
(401
|
)
|
Purchases of investments
|
|
|
(604,153
|
)
|
|
|
(648,006
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of investments
|
|
|
613,310
|
|
|
|
590,550
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(10,081
|
)
|
|
|
(83,174
|
)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
|
|
869
|
|
|
|
658
|
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(649
|
)
|
Payment of withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation to employees
|
|
|
(14,293
|
)
|
|
|
(15,920
|
)
|
Cash dividends paid
|
|
|
(21,329
|
)
|
|
|
(14,142
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(34,753
|
)
|
|
|
(30,053
|
)
|
INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
|
30,993
|
|
|
|
24,519
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|
|
|
131,627
|
|
|
|
211,022
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
|
|
$
|
162,620
|
|
|
$
|
235,541
|
|
The following non-cash activities occurred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities
|
|
$
|
451
|
|
|
$
|
227
|
|
Common stock issued to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board that was earned and accrued for in a previous period
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
Net change in accounts payable and accrued expenses related to purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(892
|
)
|
|
|
(168
|
)
