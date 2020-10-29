 

Endava to Announce Q1 FY2021 Financial Results on November 12, 2020

Endava (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology services provider, today announced it will release results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 before the open of regular U.S. market hours.

Following the release, John Cotterell, Endava’s CEO and Mark Thurston, Endava’s CFO, will discuss the results in a conference call beginning at 8:00 am EST.

Conference call access information is:
Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (866) 324-3683
Participant International Dial-In Number: (509) 844-0959

Conference ID: 3084871

Webcast: https://investors.endava.com

Additionally, a replay will be available on our investor relations website after the call.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider and helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. Using distributed enterprise agile at scale, Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. It services clients in the following industries: Payments and Financial Services, TMT and "Other," which includes Consumer Products, Retail, Logistics and Healthcare.

Endava had 6,624 employees (including directors) as of June 30, 2020 located in offices in North America and Western Europe and delivery centres in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Colombia.

For more information, visit www.endava.com

