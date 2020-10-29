OFG Bancorp Declares Series D Preferred Stock Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.4453125 per share on its 7.125% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (CUSIP: 67103X409), for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The dividend is payable January 15, 2021, to holders of record at December 31, 2020. The ex-dividend date is December 30, 2020.

Now in its 56th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit us at www.ofgbancorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029006177/en/