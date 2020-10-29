Alta Equipment Group Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”), a leading provider of premium industrial and construction equipment and related services, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, November 12, 2020. In conjunction with this announcement, Alta management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss and answer questions about the company’s financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Alta will issue a press release and supplementary presentation slides reporting these results on the Investors portion of the company’s website, https://investors.altaequipment.com .

What: Alta Equipment Group Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live call: (844) 543-5487

International: (825) 312-2330

Audio Replay: (800) 585-8367

Passcode: 8905858

Webcast: https://investors.altaequipment.com

The audio replay will be archives through November 26, 2020.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment. Additionally, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Peaklogix, LLC, Alta offers customers warehouse design and system integration solutions. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for over 35 years and has developed a branch network that includes 51 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia and Florida. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029006189/en/