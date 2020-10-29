 

Orchid Island Capital Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) ("Orchid” or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced results of operations for the three month period ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net income of $28.1 million, or $0.42 per common share, which consists of:
    • Net interest income of $25.2 million, or $0.37 per common share
    • Total expenses of $2.8 million, or $0.04 per common share
    • Net realized and unrealized gains of $5.7 million, or $0.09 per share, on RMBS and derivative instruments, including net interest income on interest rate swaps
  • Third quarter total dividends declared and paid of $0.19 per common share
  • Book value per share of $5.44 at September 30, 2020
  • Total return of 7.9%, comprised of $0.19 dividend per common share and $0.22 increase in book value per common share, divided by beginning book value per share
  • Company to discuss results on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10:00 AM ET
  • Supplemental materials to be discussed on the call can be downloaded from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.orchidislandcapital.com

Details of Third Quarter 2020 Results of Operations

The Company reported net income of $28.1 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2020, compared with net loss of $8.5 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2019. The third quarter net income included net interest income of $25.2 million, net portfolio gains of $5.7 million (which includes realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments, and net interest expense realized on interest rate swaps), management fees and allocated overhead of $1.6 million, audit, legal and other professional fees of $0.2 million, and other operating, general and administrative expenses of $1.0 million.

Capital Allocation and Return on Invested Capital

The Company allocates capital to two RMBS sub-portfolios, the pass-through RMBS portfolio, consisting of mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae (the “GSEs”) and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”) issued by the GSEs (“PT RMBS”), and the structured RMBS portfolio, consisting of interest-only (“IO”) and inverse interest-only (“IIO”) securities. As of June 30, 2020, approximately 90% of the Company’s investable capital (which consists of equity in pledged PT RMBS, available cash and unencumbered assets) was deployed in the PT RMBS portfolio. At September 30, 2020, the allocation to the PT RMBS portfolio increased by 2% to approximately 92%.

The table below details the changes to the respective sub-portfolios during the quarter, as well as the returns generated by each.

(in thousands)

Portfolio Activity for the Quarter

 

 

Structured Security Portfolio

 

 

Pass-Through

Interest-Only

Inverse Interest

 

 

 

Portfolio

Securities

Only Securities

Sub-total

Total

Market value - June 30, 2020

$

3,268,502

 

$

36,259

 

$

-

$

36,259

 

$

3,304,761

 

Securities purchased

 

1,026,317

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

1,026,317

 

Securities sold

 

(668,897

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

(668,897

)

Gains on sales

 

498

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

498

 

Return of investment

 

n/a

 

 

(2,948

)

 

-

 

(2,948

)

 

(2,948

)

Pay-downs

 

(120,532

)

 

n/a

 

 

-

 

n/a

 

 

(120,532

)

Premium lost due to pay-downs

 

(11,587

)

 

n/a

 

 

-

 

n/a

 

 

(11,587

)

Mark to market gains (losses)

 

15,270

 

 

(2,515

)

 

-

 

(2,515

)

 

12,755

 

Market value - September 30, 2020

$

3,509,571

 

$

30,796

 

$

-

$

30,796

 

$

3,540,367

 

The tables below present the allocation of capital between the respective portfolios at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, and the return on invested capital for each sub-portfolio for the three month period ended September 30, 2020. The return on invested capital in the PT RMBS and structured RMBS portfolios was approximately 10.1% and (6.4)%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2020. The combined portfolio generated a return on invested capital of approximately 8.5%.

($ in thousands)

Capital Allocation

 

 

 

 

Structured Security Portfolio

 

 

 

 

Pass-Through

 

Interest-Only

 

Inverse Interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

Portfolio

 

Securities

 

Only Securities

 

Sub-total

 

Total

September 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

Market value

$

3,509,571

 

$

30,796

 

$

-

$

30,796

 

$

3,540,367

 

Cash(1)

 

133,694

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

133,694

 

Borrowings(2)

 

(3,281,303

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

(3,281,303

)

Total

$

361,962

 

$

30,796

 

$

-

$

30,796

 

$

392,758

 

% of Total

 

92.2

%

 

7.8

%

 

-

 

7.8

%

 

100.0

%

June 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

Market value

$

3,268,502

 

$

36,259

 

$

-

$

36,259

 

$

3,304,761

 

Cash

 

236,031

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

236,031

 

Borrowings(3)

 

(3,174,739

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

(3,174,739

)

Total

$

329,794

 

$

36,259

 

$

-

$

36,259

 

$

366,053

 

% of Total

 

90.1

%

 

9.9

%

 

-

 

9.9

%

 

100.0

%

(1)

At September 30, 2020, cash was decreased by unsettled purchases of approximately $113.7 million, which have already been reflected in the market value of the portfolio.

(2)

At September 30, 2020, there were outstanding repurchase agreement balances of $22.7 million secured by IO securities. We entered into these arrangements to generate additional cash available to meet margin calls on PT RMBS; therefore, we have not considered these balances to be allocated to the structured securities strategy.

(3)

At June 30, 2020, there were outstanding repurchase agreement balances of $25.7 million secured by IO securities. We entered into these arrangements to generate additional cash available to meet margin calls on PT RMBS; therefore, we have not considered these balances to be allocated to the structured securities strategy.

($ in thousands)

 

Returns for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

Structured Security Portfolio

 

 

 

 

Pass-Through

 

Interest-Only

 

Inverse Interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

Portfolio

 

Securities

 

Only Securities

 

Sub-total

 

Total

Income / (loss) (net of borrowing cost)

$

24,978

 

$

202

 

$

-

$

202

 

$

25,180

 

Realized and unrealized gains / (losses)

 

4,181

 

 

(2,515

)

 

-

 

(2,515

)

 

1,666

 

Derivative gains

 

4,079

 

 

n/a

 

 

-

 

n/a

 

 

4,079

 

Total Return

$

33,238

 

$

(2,313

)

$

-

$

(2,313

)

$

30,925

 

Beginning Capital Allocation

$

329,794

 

$

36,259

 

$

-

$

36,259

 

$

366,053

 

Return on Invested Capital for the Quarter(1)

 

10.1

%

 

(6.4

)%

 

-

 

(6.4

)%

 

8.5

%

Average Capital Allocation(2)

$

345,878

 

$

33,528

 

$

-

$

33,528

 

$

379,406

 

Return on Average Invested Capital for the Quarter(3)

 

9.6

%

 

(6.9

)%

 

-

 

(6.9

)%

 

8.2

%

(1)

Calculated by dividing the Total Return by the Beginning Capital Allocation, expressed as a percentage.

(2)

Calculated using two data points, the Beginning and Ending Capital Allocation balances.

(3)

Calculated by dividing the Total Return by the Average Capital Allocation, expressed as a percentage.

Prepayments

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Orchid received $123.5 million in scheduled and unscheduled principal repayments and prepayments, which equated to a 3-month constant prepayment rate (“CPR”) of approximately 17.0%. Prepayment rates on the two RMBS sub-portfolios were as follows (in CPR):

 

 

 

Structured

 

 

 

PT RMBS

 

RMBS

 

Total

Three Months Ended

Portfolio (%)

 

Portfolio (%)

 

Portfolio (%)

September 30, 2020

14.3

 

40.4

 

17.0

June 30, 2020

13.9

 

35.3

 

16.3

March 31, 2020

9.8

 

22.9

 

11.9

December 31, 2019

14.3

 

23.4

 

16.0

September 30, 2019

15.5

 

19.3

 

16.4

June 30, 2019

10.9

 

12.7

 

11.4

March 31, 2019

9.5

 

8.4

 

9.2

Portfolio

The following tables summarize certain characteristics of Orchid’s PT RMBS and structured RMBS as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage

 

 

 

Average

 

 

 

 

 

of

 

Weighted

 

Maturity

 

 

 

Fair

 

Entire

 

Average

 

in

 

Longest

Asset Category

Value

 

Portfolio

 

Coupon

 

Months

 

Maturity

September 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustable Rate RMBS

$

960

0.0

%

3.64

%

167

1-Sep-35

Fixed Rate RMBS

 

3,357,501

94.8

%

3.57

%

339

1-Sep-50

Fixed Rate CMOs

 

151,110

4.3

%

4.00

%

316

15-Dec-42

Total Mortgage-backed Pass-through

 

3,509,571

99.1

%

3.59

%

338

1-Sep-50

Interest-Only Securities

 

30,796

0.9

%

4.00

%

270

25-Jul-48

Total Structured RMBS

 

30,796

0.9

%

4.00

%

270

25-Jul-48

Total Mortgage Assets

$

3,540,367

100.0

%

3.62

%

332

1-Sep-50

December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustable Rate RMBS

$

1,014

0.0

%

4.51

%

176

1-Sep-35

Fixed Rate RMBS

 

3,206,013

89.3

%

3.90

%

342

1-Dec-49

Fixed Rate CMOs

 

299,205

8.3

%

4.20

%

331

15-Oct-44

Total Mortgage-backed Pass-through

 

3,506,232

97.6

%

3.92

%

341

1-Dec-49

Interest-Only Securities

 

60,986

1.7

%

3.99

%

280

25-Jul-48

Inverse Interest-Only Securities

 

23,703

0.7

%

3.34

%

285

15-Jul-47

Total Structured RMBS

 

84,689

2.4

%

3.79

%

281

25-Jul-48

Total Mortgage Assets

$

3,590,921

100.0

%

3.90

%

331

1-Dec-49

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

 

 

Percentage of

 

 

 

Percentage of

Agency

Fair Value

 

Entire Portfolio

 

Fair Value

 

Entire Portfolio

Fannie Mae

$

2,151,928

60.8

%

$

2,170,668

60.4

%

Freddie Mac

 

1,388,439

39.2

%

 

1,420,253

39.6

%

Total Portfolio

$

3,540,367

100.0

%

$

3,590,921

100.0

%

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Weighted Average Pass-through Purchase Price

$

107.30

$

105.16

Weighted Average Structured Purchase Price

$

20.14

$

18.15

Weighted Average Pass-through Current Price

$

110.14

$

106.26

Weighted Average Structured Current Price

$

10.26

$

13.85

Effective Duration (1)

 

1.790

 

2.780

(1)

Effective duration of 1.790 indicates that an interest rate increase of 1.0% would be expected to cause a 1.790% decrease in the value of the RMBS in the Company’s investment portfolio at September 30, 2020. An effective duration of 2.780 indicates that an interest rate increase of 1.0% would be expected to cause a 2.780% decrease in the value of the RMBS in the Company’s investment portfolio at December 31, 2019. These figures include the structured securities in the portfolio, but do not include the effect of the Company’s funding cost hedges. Effective duration quotes for individual investments are obtained from The Yield Book, Inc.

Financing, Leverage and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had outstanding repurchase obligations of approximately $3,281.3 million with a net weighted average borrowing rate of 0.24%. These agreements were collateralized by RMBS with a fair value, including accrued interest, of approximately $3,426.3 million and cash pledged to counterparties of approximately $24.8 million. The Company’s leverage ratio at September 30, 2020 was 8.8 to 1. At September 30, 2020, the Company’s liquidity was approximately $210.6 million, consisting of unpledged RMBS (excluding the value of the unsettled purchases) and cash and cash equivalents. To enhance our liquidity even further, we may pledge more of our structured RMBS as part of a repurchase agreement funding, but retain the cash in lieu of acquiring additional assets. In this way we can, at a modest cost, retain higher levels of cash on hand and decrease the likelihood we will have to sell assets in a distressed market in order to raise cash. Below is a list of our outstanding borrowings under repurchase obligations at September 30, 2020.

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted

 

 

 

Weighted

 

Total

 

 

 

Average

 

 

 

Average

 

Outstanding

 

% of

 

Borrowing

 

Amount

 

Maturity

Counterparty

Balances

 

Total

 

Rate

 

at Risk(1)

 

in Days

Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.

$

373,441

11.3

%

0.25

%

$

19,809

79

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

 

309,449

9.4

%

0.23

%

 

16,354

12

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.

 

283,239

8.6

%

0.24

%

 

16,724

63

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc

 

282,384

8.6

%

0.25

%

 

10,381

74

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

 

259,594

7.9

%

0.25

%

 

15,031

160

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

 

227,378

6.9

%

0.24

%

 

11,751

90

RBC Capital Markets, LLC

 

212,510

6.5

%

0.22

%

 

11,486

27

ASL Capital Markets Inc.

 

205,964

6.3

%

0.23

%

 

10,630

16

Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

 

202,473

6.2

%

0.24

%

 

11,033

15

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

 

197,502

6.0

%

0.23

%

 

8,804

16

ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc.

 

192,187

5.9

%

0.22

%

 

10,465

77

ING Financial Markets LLC

 

140,413

4.3

%

0.25

%

 

7,439

19

Daiwa Capital Markets America, Inc.

 

127,270

3.9

%

0.25

%

 

5,878

74

South Street Securities, LLC

 

77,304

2.4

%

0.28

%

 

3,781

155

BMO Capital Markets Corp.

 

72,642

2.2

%

0.24

%

 

3,857

72

Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC

 

56,314

1.7

%

0.28

%

 

4,351

15

J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC

 

26,270

0.8

%

0.30

%

 

1,251

15

Barclays Capital Inc

 

25,142

0.8

%

0.29

%

 

842

41

Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co.

 

9,827

0.3

%

0.30

%

 

545

7

Total / Weighted Average

$

3,281,303

100.0

%

0.24

%

$

170,412

60

(1)

Equal to the sum of the fair value of securities sold, accrued interest receivable and cash posted as collateral (if any), minus the sum of repurchase agreement liabilities, accrued interest payable and the fair value of securities posted by the counterparties (if any).

Hedging

In connection with its interest rate risk management strategy, the Company economically hedges a portion of the cost of its repurchase agreement funding against a rise in interest rates by entering into derivative financial instrument contracts. The Company has not elected hedging treatment under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in order to align the accounting treatment of its derivative instruments with the treatment of its portfolio assets under the fair value option election. As such, all gains or losses on these instruments are reflected in earnings for all periods presented. At September 30, 2020, such instruments were comprised of Eurodollar and Treasury note (“T-Note”) futures contracts, interest rate swap agreements, interest rate swaption agreements, and to-be-announced “TBA” securities.

The table below presents information related to the Company’s Eurodollar and T-Note futures contracts at September 30, 2020.

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

Average

 

Weighted

 

Weighted

 

 

 

Contract

 

Average

 

Average

 

 

 

Notional

 

Entry

 

Effective

 

Open

Expiration Year

Amount

 

Rate

 

Rate

 

Equity(1)

Eurodollar Futures Contracts (Short Positions)

 

 

 

 

2020

$

50,000

3.25

%

0.25

%

$

(375

)

2021

 

50,000

1.03

%

0.20

%

 

(415

)

Total / Weighted Average

$

50,000

1.47

%

0.21

%

$

(790

)

Treasury Note Futures Contracts (Short Positions)(2)

 

 

 

 

December 2020 5-year T-Note futures

 

 

 

 

(Dec 2020 - Dec 2025 Hedge Period)

$

69,000

0.70

%

0.69

%

$

(22

)

(1)

Open equity represents the cumulative gains (losses) recorded on open futures positions from inception.

(2)

T-Note futures contracts were valued at a price of $126.03 at September 30, 2020. The contract value of the short position was $87.0 million.

The table below presents information related to the Company’s interest rate swap positions at September 30, 2020.

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average

 

 

 

Net

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed

 

Average

 

Estimated

 

Average

 

Notional

 

Pay

 

Receive

 

Fair

 

Maturity

Expiration

Amount

 

Rate

 

Rate

 

Value

 

(Years)

> 3 to ≤ 5 years

$

620,000

1.29

%

0.25

%

 

(23,817

)

3.9

> 5 years

 

200,000

0.67

%

0.25

%

 

(2,819

)

6.7

 

$

820,000

1.14

%

0.25

%

$

(26,636

)

4.6

The following table presents information related to our interest rate swaption positions as of September 30, 2020.

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Option

 

Underlying Swap

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted

 

 

 

 

 

Average

 

Weighted

 

 

 

 

 

Average

 

 

 

Average

 

Adjustable

 

Average

 

 

 

Fair

 

Months to

 

Notional

 

Fixed

 

Rate

 

Term

Expiration

Cost

 

Value

 

Expiration

 

Amount

 

Rate

 

(LIBOR)

 

(Years)

Payer Swaptions - long

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

≤ 1 year

$

3,450

 

$

32

 

5.5

$

500,000

0.95

%

3 Month

4.0

>1 year ≤ 2 years

 

13,410

 

 

14,016

 

20.4

 

675,000

1.49

%

3 Month

12.8

 

$

16,860

 

$

14,048

 

14.0

$

1,175,000

1.26

%

3 Month

9.0

Payer Swaptions - short

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

≤ 1 year

$

(4,660

)

$

(6,221

)

8.4

$

507,700

1.49

%

3 Month

12.8

The following table summarizes our contracts to purchase and sell TBA securities as of September 30, 2020.

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

Notional

 

 

 

 

 

Net

 

Amount

 

Cost

 

Market

 

Carrying

 

Long (Short)(1)

 

Basis(2)

 

Value(3)

 

Value(4)

September 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

15-Year TBA securities:

 

 

 

 

2.0%

$

175,000

$

181,727

$

181,918

$

191

 

30-Year TBA securities:

 

 

 

 

2.5%

 

200,000

 

210,250

 

209,812

 

(438

)

 

$

375,000

$

391,977

$

391,730

$

(247

)

(1)

Notional amount represents the par value (or principal balance) of the underlying Agency RMBS.

(2)

Cost basis represents the forward price to be paid (received) for the underlying Agency RMBS.

(3)

Market value represents the current market value of the TBA securities (or of the underlying Agency RMBS) as of period-end.

(4)

Net carrying value represents the difference between the market value and the cost basis of the TBA securities as of period-end and is reported in derivative assets (liabilities), at fair value in our balance sheets.

Dividends

In addition to other requirements that must be satisfied to qualify as a REIT, we must pay annual dividends to our stockholders of at least 90% of our REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gains. We intend to pay regular monthly dividends to our stockholders and have declared the following dividends since our February 2013 IPO.

(in thousands, except per share data)

Year

Per Share
Amount

 

Total

2013

$

1.395

$

4,662

2014

 

2.160

 

22,643

2015

 

1.920

 

38,748

2016

 

1.680

 

41,388

2017

 

1.680

 

70,717

2018

 

1.070

 

55,814

2019

 

0.960

 

54,421

2020 - YTD(1)

 

0.660

 

44,055

Totals

$

11.525

$

332,448

(1)

On October 14, 2020, the Company declared a dividend of $0.065 per share to be paid on November 25, 2020. The effect of this dividend is included in the table above, but is not reflected in the Company’s financial statements as of September 30, 2020.

Peer Performance

The tables below present total return data for Orchid compared to a selected group of peers based on stock price performance for periods through September 30, 2020 and based on book value performance for periods through June 30, 2020.

Portfolio Total Rate of Return Versus Peer Group Average - Stock Price Performance

 

 

 

 

 

 

ORC Spread

 

 

ORC

 

 

 

Over / (Under)

 

 

Total Rate

 

Peer

 

Peer

 

 

of Return(1)

 

Average(1)(2)

 

Average(3)

Year to Date (1/1/2020 - 9/30/2020)

 

(2.6)%

 

(28.4)%

 

25.8%

One Year Total Return

 

3.3%

 

(19.9)%

 

23.2%

Two Year Total Return

 

(4.9)%

 

(22.2)%

 

17.3%

Three Year Total Return

 

(21.2)%

 

(27.6)%

 

6.4%

Four Year Total Return

 

(9.4)%

 

(16.7)%

 

7.3%

Five Year Total Return

 

20.5%

 

(1.9)%

 

22.4%

Six Year Total Return

 

(0.9)%

 

(5.0)%

 

4.1%

Seven Year Total Return

 

40.7%

 

2.3%

 

38.4%

Inception to Date (2/13/2013 - 9/30/2020)

 

11.1%

 

(15.4)%

 

26.5%

Source: SEC filings and press releases of Orchid and Peer Group

(1)

Total rate of return for each period is pulled from Bloomberg COMP page and includes reinvested dividends, for each period noted.

(2)

The peer average is the unweighted, simple, average of the total rate of return for each of the following companies in each respective measurement period: NLY, AGNC, ANH, CMO, DX, AI and CHMI.

(3)

Represents the total rate of return for Orchid minus peer average in each respective measurement period.

Portfolio Total Rate of Return Versus Peer Group Average - Book Value Performance

 

 

 

 

 

 

ORC Spread

 

 

ORC

 

 

 

Over / (Under)

 

 

Total Rate

 

Peer

 

Peer

 

 

of Return(1)

 

Average(1)(2)

 

Average(3)

Year to Date (1/1/2020 - 6/30/2020)

 

(10.3)%

 

(20.4)%

 

10.1%

One Year Total Return

 

(7.9)%

 

(14.2)%

 

6.3%

Two Year Total Return

 

(10.0)%

 

(14.4)%

 

4.4%

Three Year Total Return

 

(8.0)%

 

(11.5)%

 

3.5%

Four Year Total Return

 

(6.3)%

 

(8.7)%

 

2.4%

Five Year Total Return

 

(4.2)%

 

(7.4)%

 

3.2%

Six Year Total Return

 

7.4%

 

(3.7)%

 

11.1%

Inception to Date (3/31/2013 - 6/30/2020)(4)

 

9.2%

 

(4.3)%

 

13.5%

Source: SEC filings and press releases of Orchid and Peer Group

(1)

Total rate of return for each period is change in book value per share over the period plus dividends per share declared divided by the book value per share at the beginning of the period.

(2)

The peer average is the unweighted, simple, average of the total rate of return for each of the following companies in each respective measurement period: NLY, AGNC, ANH, CMO, ARR, DX, AI and CHMI.

(3)

Represents the total rate of return for Orchid minus peer average in each respective measurement period.

(4)

Peer book values are not available for Orchid’s true inception date (2/13/2013). Because all peer book values are not available as of Orchid’s true inception date (2/13/2013), the starting point for Orchid and all of the peer companies is 3/31/2013.

Book Value Per Share

The Company's book value per share at September 30, 2020 was $5.44. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of shares outstanding of the Company's common stock. At September 30, 2020, the Company's stockholders' equity was $376.7 million with 69,295,962 shares of common stock outstanding.

Stock Offerings

On August 4, 2020, we entered into an equity distribution agreement (the “August 2020 Equity Distribution Agreement”) with four sales agents pursuant to which we may offer and sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate amount of $150,000,000 of shares of our common stock in transactions that are deemed to be “at the market” offerings and privately negotiated transactions. Through September 30, 2020, we issued a total of 3,073,326 shares under the August 2020 Equity Distribution Agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $15.8 million, and net proceeds of approximately $15.6 million, net of commissions and fees.

Stock Repurchase Program

On July 29, 2015, the Board of Directors passed a resolution authorizing the repurchase of up to 2,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. As part of the stock repurchase program, shares may be purchased in open market transactions, including through block purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Open market repurchases will be made in accordance with Exchange Act Rule 10b-18, which sets certain restrictions on the method, timing, price and volume of open market stock repurchases. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases is determined by the Company in its discretion and is subject to economic and market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. On February 8, 2018, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the stock repurchase program for up to an additional 4,522,822 shares of the Company’s common stock. The authorization does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and the program may be suspended or discontinued at the Company’s discretion without prior notice.

Since inception of the program through September 30, 2020, the Company repurchased a total of 5,685,511 shares under the stock repurchase program at an aggregate cost of approximately $40.4 million, including commissions and fees, for a weighted average price of $7.10 per share. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company repurchased a total of 19,891 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $0.1 million, including commissions and fees, for a weighted average price of $3.42 per share. As of September 30, 2020, the remaining authorization under the repurchase program is for up to 837,311 shares of the Company’s common stock.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the third quarter, Robert E. Cauley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “COVID-19 continues to dominate the performance of the markets and economy. While both have recovered from the depths of March, especially the financial markets, the economy continues to languish. The recovery has proven to be very uneven, with some sectors back to or near pre-pandemic levels of activity while others remain far below with little prospect for getting back to those levels soon. The unemployment rate remains elevated – with the most recent read at 7.9% - as millions of Americans remain out of work.

“The Federal Reserve (the “Fed”) has taken, and continues to take, steps to support markets and the economy. For Orchid, the Fed’s asset purchase program provides tremendous support for the Agency RMBS market and minimizes the likelihood of another market disruption such as the one we witnessed this past March. However, much needed additional stimulus from Washington and the federal government has been absent since the end of the second quarter. The federal government will not provide another round of stimulus until after the presidential election. Interest rates continue to trade in a narrow range and at extremely low levels. The market expects the Fed Funds rate to remain at the effective lower bound near zero for an extended period of time, even more so after the Fed altered its monetary policy framework relating to inflation during the third quarter.

“Target investments in the Agency RMBS market continue to be bifurcated between the production coupons – the target of Fed asset purchases – and higher coupons in specified pool form. The TBA market for higher coupons remains weak as the sector lacks support from the Fed and prepayment speeds are extremely high, resulting in poor expected returns for investors. This leads investors to look to the specified pool market – with lower expected prepayment speeds – for attractive returns. With prepayment concerns paramount in the current environment, we continued to focus security selection on the specified pool market and to a lesser extent lower coupon, 30-year TBA securities that offered attractive carry potential via the dollar roll market. We continue to de-emphasize structured securities in this environment in light of high prepayment speeds, low implied volatility, and potential liquidity issues should market conditions deteriorate again.

“Since the economy cannot fully recover absent the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is not expected to occur in the near term, current market conditions are likely to persist. As a result, we expect prepayment speeds will remain elevated, the Fed will be active in the Agency RMBS market with asset purchases, funding levels will remain low and the most attractive returns available will be either in the TBA dollar roll market with lower coupons or with specified pools in higher coupons. If this proves to be the case, we would anticipate book value volatility to remain low and relative performance to be driven by realized net interest margins. Accordingly, our focus will remain on managing premium amortization and therefore protecting the portfolio from excessive prepayments. We expect that the low level of rates, if realized, will keep funding levels low as well, and supportive of our net interest margin. Finally, our hedge strategy continues to shift towards more reliance on volatility linked instruments such as swaptions given the low levels of implied volatility reflected in market pricing.”

Earnings Conference Call Details

An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be hosted Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10:00 AM ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll free (877) 341-5668. International callers dial (224) 357-2205. The conference passcode is 1290377. The supplemental materials may be downloaded from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.orchidislandcapital.com. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.orchidislandcapital.com, and an audio archive of the webcast will be available until November 30, 2020.

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and CMOs, such as mortgage pass-through certificates issued by the GSEs, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS, such as IOs, IIOs and principal only securities, among other types of structured Agency RMBS. Orchid is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein relating to matters that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to statements regarding interest rates, liquidity, pledging of our structured RMBS, funding levels and spreads, prepayment speeds, returns, refinancing activity, portfolio positioning and repositioning, book value, investment and operating strategy, hedging levels, the supply and demand for Agency RMBS, the effect of actions of the U.S. government, including the Fed, market expectations, future dividends, the stock repurchase program and general economic conditions, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned that such forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and on management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences are described in Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements.

Summarized Financial Statements

The following is a summarized presentation of the unaudited balance sheets as of September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, and the unaudited quarterly results of operations for the nine and three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. Amounts presented are subject to change.

ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

($ in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited - Amounts Subject to Change)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

ASSETS:

 

 

Total mortgage-backed securities

$

3,540,367

$

3,590,921

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

247,346

 

278,655

Accrued interest receivable

 

10,378

 

12,404

Derivative assets, at fair value

 

14,239

 

-

Other assets

 

603

 

100

Total Assets

$

3,812,933

$

3,882,080

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

Repurchase agreements

$

3,281,303

$

3,448,106

Payable for unsettled securities purchased

 

113,653

 

-

Dividends payable

 

4,505

 

5,045

Derivative liabilities, at fair value

 

33,295

 

20,658

Accrued interest payable

 

752

 

11,101

Due to affiliates

 

590

 

622

Other liabilities

 

2,094

 

1,041

Total Liabilities

 

3,436,192

 

3,486,573

Total Stockholders' Equity

 

376,741

 

395,507

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

3,812,933

$

3,882,080

Common shares outstanding

 

69,295,962

 

63,061,781

Book value per share

$

5.44

$

6.27

ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited - Amounts Subject to Change)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Interest income

$

90,152

 

$

104,795

 

$

27,223

 

$

35,907

 

Interest expense

 

(23,045

)

 

(63,644

)

 

(2,043

)

 

(22,321

)

Net interest income

 

67,107

 

 

41,151

 

 

25,180

 

 

13,586

 

(Losses) gains on RMBS and derivative contracts

 

(73,712

)

 

(27,848

)

 

5,745

 

 

(19,431

)

Net portfolio (loss) income

 

(6,605

)

 

13,303

 

 

30,925

 

 

(5,845

)

Expenses

 

7,746

 

 

7,650

 

 

2,849

 

 

2,632

 

Net (loss) income

$

(14,351

)

$

5,653

 

$

28,076

 

$

(8,477

)

Basic net (loss) income per share

$

(0.22

)

$

0.10

 

$

0.42

 

$

(0.14

)

Diluted net (loss) income per share

$

(0.22

)

$

0.10

 

$

0.42

 

$

(0.14

)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

 

66,014,379

 

 

54,037,721

 

 

67,301,901

 

 

60,418,985

 

Dividends Declared Per Common Share:

$

0.595

 

$

0.720

 

$

0.190

 

$

0.240

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

Key Balance Sheet Metrics

 

2020

 

2019

Average RMBS(1)

 

$

3,422,564

$

3,674,087

Average repurchase agreements(1)

 

 

3,228,021

 

3,571,752

Average stockholders' equity(1)

 

 

361,355

 

375,823

Leverage ratio(2)

 

 

8.8:1

 

9.9:1

 

 

 

 

 

 

Key Performance Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

Average yield on RMBS(3)

 

 

3.18%

 

3.91%

Average cost of funds(3)

 

 

0.25%

 

2.50%

Average economic cost of funds(4)

 

 

1.11%

 

2.36%

Average interest rate spread(5)

 

 

2.93%

 

1.41%

Average economic interest rate spread(6)

 

 

2.07%

 

1.55%

(1)

Average RMBS, borrowings and stockholders’ equity balances are calculated using two data points, the beginning and ending balances.

(2)

The leverage ratio is calculated by dividing total ending liabilities by ending stockholders’ equity.

(3)

Portfolio yields and costs of funds are calculated based on the average balances of the underlying investment portfolio/borrowings balances and are annualized for the quarterly periods presented.

(4)

Represents the interest cost of our borrowings and the effect of derivative agreements attributed to the period related to hedging activities, divided by average borrowings.

(5)

Average interest rate spread is calculated by subtracting average cost of funds from average yield on RMBS.

(6)

Average economic interest rate spread is calculated by subtracting average economic cost of funds from average yield on RMBS.

 

