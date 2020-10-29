 

Columbia Property Trust Releases Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 21:07  |  19   |   |   

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) has released its quarterly update and financial results for the quarterly period ending September 30, 2020, by posting its Third Quarter Form 10-Q and Supplemental Information package to the Investor Relations section of its website.

Full results and additional information on the recent highlights summarized below can be found in the Supplemental Information package:

  • Announces third quarter results, including Net Income per share and Normalized FFO per share, that track favorably with prior full year 2020 guidance;
  • Revises certain key guidance metrics higher;
  • Portfolio 96.3% leased, with total rent collections at 97.6% for the third quarter and deferral agreements executed on another 1.5%, as the Company continues to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business, tenants, and the industry as a whole;
  • In August, extended the term of the prepaid ground lease at 116 Huntington Avenue in Boston to 99 years, expiring in 2119, for a $10 million payment; and
  • In October, expanded partnership with Allianz by contributing 221 Main Street to a joint venture and selling a 45% interest therein to Allianz for $180 million, from which proceeds were used to pay down Columbia’s line of credit.

Direct link to the Supplemental Information Package:
https://s24.q4cdn.com/622792959/files/doc_financials/2020/q3/CXP-FSP-Q ...

To access the Form 10-Q, please visit: https://ir.columbia.reit/financials/sec-filings/

As previously announced, the Company will host a live conference call and audio webcast later today at 5:00 p.m. ET. The number to call to participate in the interactive teleconference is (825) 312-2053 (U.S. and international) – (Conference ID: 1149687). To access the live webcast, interested parties may go to the Investor Relations section of Columbia’s website at least fifteen minutes prior to the start time of the call in order to register and to download and install any necessary audio software.

Direct link to the Conference Call Webcast:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2634258/3531E55F0E8D3E6BC61C66FC964823CE

A replay of the conference call will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.columbia.reit shortly after the call and archived for approximately twelve months.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) creates value through owning, operating, and developing Class-A office buildings in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. The Columbia team is deeply experienced in transactions, asset management and repositioning, leasing, development, and property management. It employs these competencies to grow value across its high-quality, well-leased portfolio of 15 properties that contain approximately seven million rentable square feet, as well as four properties under development, and also has approximately eight million square feet under management for private investors and third parties. Columbia has investment-grade ratings from both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding future business operations, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from projections. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in our forward-looking statements, see Columbia Property Trust’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent annual report on Form 10-K. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak as of the date of such statements. We make no representations or warranties (express or implied) about the accuracy of, nor do we intend to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Columbia Property Trust Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Moderna Partners with Takeda and the Government of Japan to Supply 50 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Columbia Property Trust and Allianz Real Estate Expand Joint Venture to Include 221 Main Street in San Francisco
01.10.20
Columbia Property Trust to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29