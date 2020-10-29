Workiva Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on November 19
Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, announced today that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
The virtual Investor Day will include presentations by Workiva executives on Workiva's platform, markets, solutions and go-to-market strategies. The company's executive team is scheduled to begin presentations at 10:30 a.m. CT. Presenting executives include:
- Marty Vanderploeg, President and Chief Executive Officer
- Julie Iskow, EVP, Chief Operating Officer
- Stuart Miller, EVP, Chief Financial Officer
- Mike Rost, VP, Partnerships & Alliances
- Paul Volpe, VP, Growth Solutions
The event can be accessed through a live webcast, which will be available on Workiva's investor relations website at investor.workiva.com. A replay will also be archived on this website.
About Workiva
Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: more efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005776/en/
