 

Workiva Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on November 19

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, announced today that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

The virtual Investor Day will include presentations by Workiva executives on Workiva's platform, markets, solutions and go-to-market strategies. The company's executive team is scheduled to begin presentations at 10:30 a.m. CT. Presenting executives include:

  • Marty Vanderploeg, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Julie Iskow, EVP, Chief Operating Officer
  • Stuart Miller, EVP, Chief Financial Officer
  • Mike Rost, VP, Partnerships & Alliances
  • Paul Volpe, VP, Growth Solutions

The event can be accessed through a live webcast, which will be available on Workiva's investor relations website at investor.workiva.com. A replay will also be archived on this website.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: more efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

