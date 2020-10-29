Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Directors

Norman Axelrod, Floor & Decor’s Chairman, said, “We are extremely pleased that Ryan, Kamy and Charles have agreed to join our Board. They are outstanding executives with broad operational and strategic expertise that we believe will assist our continued growth. They will also add diverse perspectives and skills to our Board discussions.”

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) announced that Ryan R. Marshall, President and CEO of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), Kamy Scarlett, Chief Human Resources Officer of Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) and Charles D. Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH), have been appointed to Floor & Decor’s Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2021.

Floor & Decor also announced that Brad Brutocao, Partner of Freeman Spogli, Rachel Lee, Partner in the Private Equity Group of Ares Management, and John Roth, Chief Executive Officer of Freeman Spogli, each resigned from its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2021.

Tom Taylor, CEO of Floor & Decor, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Ryan, Kamy and Charles to our Board and look forward to continuing our growth with their leadership. We also thank Brad, Rachel and John for their extraordinary contributions to Floor & Decor over the last 10 years.”

About Ryan R. Marshall

Ryan Marshall has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of PulteGroup, Inc. (“Pulte”) since September 2016, and as the President since February 2016. Prior to becoming CEO, Mr. Marshall most recently had the responsibility for Pulte’s homebuilding operations and its marketing and strategy departments. Prior to being named President, Mr. Marshall was Executive Vice President of Homebuilding Operations. Other previous roles included Area President for Pulte’s Southeast Area, Area President for Florida, Division President in both South Florida and Orlando and Area Vice President of Finance. In those roles, he managed various financial and operating functions including financial reporting, land acquisition and strategic market risk and opportunity analysis.

About Kamy Scarlett

Kamy Scarlett has served as the Chief Human Resources Officer of Best Buy Co. Inc. (“Best Buy”) since 2017. In this role, she oversees talent development and the health and well-being of nearly 125,000 Best Buy employees worldwide. She has previously served as Best Buy’s President of U.S. retail, leading operations of Best Buy’s nearly 1,000 U.S. store locations. Before taking on senior executive roles in the U.S., Ms. Scarlett led Human Resources and Retail operations for Best Buy’s Canadian operations. Prior to joining Best Buy in 2014, Ms. Scarlett was the Chief Operating Officer at Grafton-Fraser Inc., a leading Canadian retailer of men’s apparel, and previously held leadership roles at Loblaw Cos., Hudson’s Bay Co. and Dylex Inc. Ms. Scarlett also serves on the board of the Best Buy Foundation.