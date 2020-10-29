Head of Uber’s Mobility Segment to Participate at the Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Thematic Conference
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced today that Andrew Macdonald, Senior Vice President, Mobility & Business Operations, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Thematic Conference on Thursday, Nov 12th, 2020. Mr. Macdonald is scheduled to appear at 12:00 pm ET (9:00 am PT).
A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com.
About Uber
Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005972/en/
